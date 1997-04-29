Add Consolidate Move TP

Move TakeProfit - Instructions for Use

How to Use

  1. Drag and Drop

    • Click and drag the script onto the chart at the price where you want to set the new TakeProfit level.
    • Drop the script at your desired price level.

  2. Confirmation Popup

    • After dropping the script, a confirmation box will appear.
    • It will display the number of positions being modified and the exact TakeProfit price.
    • Click "Yes" to proceed or "No" to cancel.

  3. Automatic TakeProfit Update

    • If confirmed, the script will update the TakeProfit for all open positions on the current chart.
    • If a position has no TakeProfit, one will be added at the selected level.

  4. Placement Validation

    • The script ensures that BUY trades have a TakeProfit above the entry price.
    • SELL trades must have a TakeProfit below the entry price.
    • If any position has an invalid TakeProfit placement, the script will show an error and cancel the operation.

  5. Handling Broker Restrictions

    • Some brokers require a minimum distance between the TakeProfit and the current market price.
    • If the selected TakeProfit is too close to price, the server may reject it.
    • If this happens, the script will show a detailed error message explaining why the TakeProfit could not be moved.

  6. Completion Message

    • A final message will confirm how many positions were updated successfully.

Bonus Feature: Adds TakeProfit Where None Exists!

  • If a position does not already have a TakeProfit, this script will add one automatically at the selected price.
  • Useful for securing trades that were previously left without a clear exit target.

Notes

  • This script only modifies positions for the current chart symbol.
  • If no valid positions are found, or if the TakeProfit placement is incorrect, an error message will be displayed.

Simply drag, drop, confirm, and manage your trades effortlessly!


