Perfect Trade Everytime

Perfect Trade Everytime - Why You Need This Trading Assistant EA

Why You Need This Trading Assistant EA

1️⃣ Why This EA is a Game-Changer for Traders

Trading is about timing, precision, and risk management. The difference between success and failure often comes down to how efficiently you execute your trades and manage your risk.

This EA is designed to make trading effortless, ensuring that every trade is structured, controlled, and optimized for long-term profitability.

💡 What Makes This EA Essential for You?
Effortless Trade Execution: No more manual calculations—set up your trade and execute with a single click.
Built-in Fail-Safes: Prevents accidental trades, limits risk, and ensures you never risk more than planned.
Strict Risk Control: Every trade risks only 1% of your account balance—no more reckless position sizing.
Risk/Reward (RR) Optimization: Your Take Profit (TP) is automatically set based on your configured RR ratio, ensuring a well-balanced trade.
Auto Lot Sizing: The EA calculates the correct lot size for each trade, ensuring consistent risk without manual adjustments.
Visual Trade Confirmation: See your Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels before executing any trade.

This EA eliminates guesswork, helps you stay disciplined, and ensures consistent, well-managed trades every time.

📌 How to Use This Trading Assistant EA

2️⃣ Simple & Fail-Safe Trade Execution

Unlike other trading tools that execute trades instantly (leaving room for mistakes), this EA separates trade setup from execution, ensuring full control before placing a trade.

🎨 Color System & Trade States

The background color changes dynamically, making it easy to see your current trade state at a glance:

  • 🔵 Blue – Neutral Mode (No Active Trade Setup)

    • No active trades or pending setups.
    • Ready for a new trade setup (BUY or SELL mode).

  • 🟢 Green – BUY Mode (Setup Ready for Long Trade & Active Trade)

    • You have selected BUY mode, but the trade is not yet placed.
    • Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) boxes appear for confirmation.
    • After placing the trade, the background remains green to indicate an active BUY position.

  • 🔴 Red – SELL Mode (Setup Ready for Short Trade & Active Trade)

    • You have selected SELL mode, but the trade is not yet placed.
    • SL/TP boxes appear, showing potential loss/profit zones.
    • After placing the trade, the background remains red to indicate an active SELL position.

📌 How It Works – Step by Step

This EA makes trade execution foolproof with a simple step-by-step process:

1️⃣ Select a Trade Setup: Click BUY or SELL → Background turns 🟢 Green (BUY) or 🔴 Red (SELL).
2️⃣ Adjust Risk Levels: The EA automatically calculates 1% risk per trade and displays SL/TP. You can also manually adjust them.
3️⃣ Execute the Trade: Click TRADE to confirm. The background remains green/red, indicating an active trade.
4️⃣ Auto Lot Sizing: The EA calculates the exact lot size based on your account balance and risk settings—no manual input needed.
5️⃣ Close All Trades: Click Close All → The EA exits all trades instantly and resets the background to 🔵 Blue (Neutral Mode).

📊 Built-in Risk Management & Fail-Safe Features

Fixed 1% Risk Per Trade: The EA never risks more than 1% of your account balance, ensuring disciplined trading.
Risk/Reward Ratio Enforcement: The TP level is always a multiple of your SL, maintaining a strong risk-to-reward structure.
Auto-Calculated Lot Size: No manual lot size adjustments—the EA automatically sizes your trades for consistent risk management.
Pre-Trade Confirmation: No accidental trades—you must confirm the trade before execution.
Drag-and-Drop Adjustments: Easily modify SL/TP levels on the chart before confirming a trade.
One-Click Emergency Close: Instantly close all open trades to lock in profits or cut losses.

🔥 Why This EA is the Best Tool for Your Trading Strategy

Prevents emotional & reckless trading.
No more lot size miscalculations.
Every trade is optimized for risk and reward.
Visually clear trade states for easy execution.
Perfect for disciplined traders looking to maximize returns while controlling risk.

📈 Upgrade your trading experience today! Let this EA handle your risk, so you can focus on winning trades. 🚀


Recommended products
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT5: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 5. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on u
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (47)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (3)
Experts
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
Platinum Candle for Telegram
Rennan Lima
Utilities
This robot sends Telegram notifications based on the coloring rules of PLATINUM Candle indicator. Example message for selling assets: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45. Example message for buying assets : [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45 AM. Before enable Telegram notifications  you need to create a Telegram bot, get the bot API Key and also get your personal Telegram chatId. It's not possible to send messages to groups or channels. You can only send messages to your user chatId. You should
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Advanced Trade Manager MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilities
Revolutionize Your Trading with Our MT4 and MT5 Advanced Trade Manager Mt4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107249 Supercharge your trading strategy with the ultimate tool for precision and control – our MT4 and MT5 Advanced Trade Manager. Beyond conventional trade managers, ours not only adapts dynamically to market conditions but also sets automatic stop-loss and take-profit levels the moment you enter a trade. Key Features: Automated Entry Strategy: Seize opportunities instant
FREE
One thousand Pip Direction
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
Experts
One thousand Pip  Set1:TP/SL 20kpip. Set2:TP/SL 10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4:  TP/SL 2k pip. Set5:  TP/SL 500 pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works with fixed Lot and buy/sell. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Enhance your hedging strategy with the Hedge Trade Manager MT5, a sophisticated free utility EA tailored for automating hedge trades to counter adverse moves, rooted in the hedging techniques popularized in the 2010s by forex brokers allowing opposite positions to lock in profits or limit losses during uncertain trends. Highly regarded on MQL5 and trading forums for its flexible configurations and risk safeguards, this tool is favored by scalpers and swing traders in volatile markets like forex
FREE
Monkey Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Utilities
Monkey Lite  offers the following array of features: One-click instant order entry (short or long). Track total current orders and total current profit. Instant Close Buy, Close Sell, Close All button. Utility types Risk management, Graphical objects, Panels. Main features Take Profit and Stop Loss by money (not pip). After the price reached the Take Profit threshold, trailing stop 20% of the current profit. After the price reached the Stop Loss threshold, the orders will be closed immediately.
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.56 (9)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
Manual Trade Strategy Tester
Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
Experts
Gives you a trading environment where you can do forward testing without the use of a live trading account. You will be able to trade the same Market without having to wait for the next day, but by just fast forwarding  on the strategy tester and going straight to that session. You can trade it over and over again without having to just look at the charts and have a bias analysis when  back testing on a chart that is not moving
FREE
Connect MEXC Spot And Futures to MT5 Service
Eda Kaya
Utilities
MEXC Spot & Futures Expert MetaTrader 5 The MEXC Spot and Futures Expert for MT5 delivers live cryptocurrency charts from MEXC exchange’s Spot and Futures markets directly into the MetaTrader 5 platform.  This expert advisor utilizes MT5’s WebRequest functionality along with MEXC’s official API to stream real-time pricing data. It functions solely as a data interface between the MEXC exchange and MT5 — and does not support trade execution. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Inst
FREE
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators
Chun Cai Lu
5 (1)
Utilities
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators 每12秒产生一个K线，而且自带Alligator指标，对超短线选手交易非常有帮助。程序启动时可能不成功，是因为MT5 MqlTick 数据加载少的原因。可以通过修改显示的数据参数避免，比如display=100，程序正常之后再将参数调大 display=300 。如果数据不正常，也可以采用重新加载的方式解决。 如果您对这个指标有任何建议，请联系作者。  Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators  produced a candle per 12 seconds,include Alligator, it's helpful to Short-Term Trading。You'd better reload the indicator every start MT5 or change display parameter to reslove data bug. Please attach author when  you had some su
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (8)
Experts
The Go Long EA implements an advanced intraday trading strategy based on the principle of systematic daily trading with multiple technical confirmations. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA combines simple yet effective concepts with sophisticated risk management and multiple technical filters. The EA opens positions at a specific time each day, but only when market conditions align with multiple technical indicators. This systematic approach helps capture intraday moves while a
FREE
Connecting KuCoin Spot Futures to MT5 Service
Eda Kaya
Utilities
Connecting KuCoin Spot and Futures Expert MetaTrader 5 The KuCoin Spot and Futures to MT5 Expert Advisor is a utility that bridges trading data from the KuCoin exchange to the MetaTrader 5 platform.  This non-trading expert uses KuCoin’s official API to stream real-time market data from both the Spot and Futures markets directly into MT5. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT5 Indicator:   Refined Order Block Indicator f
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicators
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Lot Size Line
Stefan Warratz
Utilities
This little tool helps you to define your risk management with a simple line dragging on the chart. It shows you the actual lot size calculated on account % or fixed money amount directly at the line. All you have to do is activate the line by pressing the "t" key on your keyboard and drag the line to your stop loss point. Thats it. In the settings you can define the color and width of line and text, also space of text to line and the right and you can set the risk in percent of account or fixed
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (543)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (102)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (138)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Overview Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indic
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (83)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (7)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is currently in beta. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them — your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after the official release. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private T
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (26)
Utilities
The MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider is an easy-to-use, fully customizable utility that enables the sending of signals to Telegram, transforming your account into a signal provider. The format of the messages is fully customizable! However, for simple usage, you can also opt for a predefined template and enable or disable specific parts of the message. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. No knowledge o
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [Instructions ] [ DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily mana
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Utilities
TRADING KEYBOARD An advanced tool for agile and precise trading in the financial markets. Designed for traders who trade instruments such as the DAX, XAU/USD, Forex, and other markets (scalping, intraday, swing, etc.), this keypad allows you to execute trades with a single click and with multiple professional configurations. The "Daily Scalping Keypad" allows you to open, close, and protect trades with a single click, ideal for trading on M1/M5 without wasting time. It includes buttons for hed
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.5 (2)
Utilities
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   framework. It automatically analyzes   reversal points   and   key zones   across multiple timeframes, emphasizing   No Repaint signals   and highlighting   Points of Interest (POI) .It also features an   Auto Fibonacci Level System   that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect   pullbacks   and   reversal points   instantly. Most importantly, th
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (69)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modification
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (3)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
More from author
Blackjack Candle Count
Scott Adam Meldrum
5 (1)
Experts
BlackJack Counting EA Ive included the main parameters you need to tweak the EA, the logic that was trained on AI (the bias) is hard coded. To speed up the EA, printing of the running count is omitted. the logic is in place and working in the background. Download the demo and test on GOLD H2 ! Any Questions please contact me.  Background I've always been captivated by the intricate dance between strategy, probability, and psychology inherent in games like chess, poker, and blackjack.
FREE
Dual Timeframes
Scott Adam Meldrum
Utilities
Dual Time Frame Indicator – Candles in Candles Overview The Candles-in-Candles Indicator is a multi-time frame visualization tool designed to enhance market structure analysis by overlaying higher time frame candles onto a lower time frame chart. Instead of switching between time frames, traders can see how smaller candles behave inside larger ones, improving trade precision, trend identification, and price action clarity. Unlike standard multi-time frame indicators, this tool allows users to se
FREE
Dual Timeframes mt4
Scott Adam Meldrum
Indicators
Dual Time Frame Indicator – Candles in Candles for MT4 Overview The Candles-in-Candles Indicator is a multi-time frame visualization tool designed specifically for MT4. It overlays higher time frame candles onto your lower time frame chart, allowing you to see how smaller candles behave within larger ones. This approach enhances market structure analysis, sharpens trend identification, and clarifies price action—without the need to switch between charts. How It Works Select Your Lower Time Fram
FREE
M5 Wormhole Scalper Indicator
Scott Adam Meldrum
Indicators
The Wormhole time frame indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is not just another trading tool—it’s your competitive edge in the financial markets. Designed with both novice and professional traders in mind, the Wormhole transforms how you analyze data and make decisions, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve. Why You Need the (free) Wormhole Indicator Outsmart the Competition: The ability to view two timeframes on the same chart simultaneously means you’re always one step ahead. No more switching be
FREE
Wormhole Time Frame Indicator
Scott Adam Meldrum
Indicators
The Wormhole time frame indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is not just another trading tool—it’s your competitive edge in the financial markets. Designed with both novice and professional traders in mind, the Wormhole transforms how you analyze data and make decisions, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve. Why You Need the Wormhole Indicator Outsmart the Competition: The ability to view two timeframes on the same chart simultaneously means you’re always one step ahead. No more switching between ch
FREE
Add Consolidate Move TP
Scott Adam Meldrum
Utilities
Move TakeProfit - Instructions for Use How to Use Drag and Drop Click and drag the script onto the chart at the price where you want to set the new TakeProfit level. Drop the script at your desired price level. Confirmation Popup After dropping the script, a confirmation box will appear. It will display the number of positions being modified and the exact TakeProfit price. Click "Yes" to proceed or "No" to cancel. Automatic TakeProfit Update If confirmed, the script will update the TakeProfit fo
FREE
Add Consolidate Move Stop Losses
Scott Adam Meldrum
Utilities
Move StopLoss - Instructions for Use How to Use Drag and Drop Click and drag the script onto the chart where you want to set the new StopLoss level. Drop the script at your desired price level. Confirmation Popup After dropping the script, a confirmation box will appear. It will display the number of positions being modified and the exact StopLoss price. Click "Yes" to proceed or "No" to cancel. Automatic StopLoss Update If confirmed, the script will update the StopLoss for all open positions on
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review