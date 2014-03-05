Add Consolidate Move Stop Losses

Move StopLoss - Instructions for Use

How to Use

  1. Drag and Drop

    • Click and drag the script onto the chart where you want to set the new StopLoss level.
    • Drop the script at your desired price level.

  2. Confirmation Popup

    • After dropping the script, a confirmation box will appear.
    • It will display the number of positions being modified and the exact StopLoss price.
    • Click "Yes" to proceed or "No" to cancel.

  3. Automatic StopLoss Update

    • If confirmed, the script will update the StopLoss for all open positions on the current chart.
    • If a position has no StopLoss, one will be added at the selected level.

  4. Placement Validation

    • The script ensures that BUY trades have a StopLoss below the entry price.
    • SELL trades must have a StopLoss above the entry price.
    • If any position has an invalid StopLoss placement, the script will show an error and cancel the operation.

  5. Completion Message

    • A final message will confirm how many positions were updated successfully.

Bonus Feature: Adds StopLoss Where None Exists!

  • If a position does not already have a StopLoss, this script will add one automatically at the selected price.
  • Useful for securing trades that were previously left unprotected.

Notes

  • This script only modifies positions for the current chart symbol.
  • If no valid positions are found, or if the StopLoss placement is incorrect, an error message will be displayed.

Simply drag, drop, confirm, and secure your trades effortlessly!


Video Add Consolidate Move Stop Losses
More from author
Blackjack Candle Count
Scott Adam Meldrum
5 (1)
Experts
BlackJack Counting EA Ive included the main parameters you need to tweak the EA, the logic that was trained on AI (the bias) is hard coded. To speed up the EA, printing of the running count is omitted. the logic is in place and working in the background. Download the demo and test on GOLD H2 ! Any Questions please contact me.  Background I've always been captivated by the intricate dance between strategy, probability, and psychology inherent in games like chess, poker, and blackjack.
FREE
Dual Timeframes
Scott Adam Meldrum
Utilities
Dual Time Frame Indicator – Candles in Candles Overview The Candles-in-Candles Indicator is a multi-time frame visualization tool designed to enhance market structure analysis by overlaying higher time frame candles onto a lower time frame chart. Instead of switching between time frames, traders can see how smaller candles behave inside larger ones, improving trade precision, trend identification, and price action clarity. Unlike standard multi-time frame indicators, this tool allows users to se
FREE
M5 Wormhole Scalper Indicator
Scott Adam Meldrum
Indicators
The Wormhole time frame indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is not just another trading tool—it’s your competitive edge in the financial markets. Designed with both novice and professional traders in mind, the Wormhole transforms how you analyze data and make decisions, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve. Why You Need the (free) Wormhole Indicator Outsmart the Competition: The ability to view two timeframes on the same chart simultaneously means you’re always one step ahead. No more switching be
FREE
Wormhole Time Frame Indicator
Scott Adam Meldrum
Indicators
The Wormhole time frame indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is not just another trading tool—it’s your competitive edge in the financial markets. Designed with both novice and professional traders in mind, the Wormhole transforms how you analyze data and make decisions, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve. Why You Need the Wormhole Indicator Outsmart the Competition: The ability to view two timeframes on the same chart simultaneously means you’re always one step ahead. No more switching between ch
FREE
Dual Timeframes mt4
Scott Adam Meldrum
Indicators
Dual Time Frame Indicator – Candles in Candles for MT4 Overview The Candles-in-Candles Indicator is a multi-time frame visualization tool designed specifically for MT4. It overlays higher time frame candles onto your lower time frame chart, allowing you to see how smaller candles behave within larger ones. This approach enhances market structure analysis, sharpens trend identification, and clarifies price action—without the need to switch between charts. How It Works Select Your Lower Time Fram
FREE
Perfect Trade Everytime
Scott Adam Meldrum
Utilities
Perfect Trade Everytime - Why You Need This Trading Assistant EA Why You Need This Trading Assistant EA 1️⃣ Why This EA is a Game-Changer for Traders Trading is about timing, precision, and risk management . The difference between success and failure often comes down to how efficiently you execute your trades and manage your risk . This EA is designed to make trading effortless , ensuring that every trade is structured, controlled, and optimized for long-term profitability . What Makes This E
FREE
Add Consolidate Move TP
Scott Adam Meldrum
Utilities
Move TakeProfit - Instructions for Use How to Use Drag and Drop Click and drag the script onto the chart at the price where you want to set the new TakeProfit level. Drop the script at your desired price level. Confirmation Popup After dropping the script, a confirmation box will appear. It will display the number of positions being modified and the exact TakeProfit price. Click "Yes" to proceed or "No" to cancel. Automatic TakeProfit Update If confirmed, the script will update the TakeProfit fo
FREE
