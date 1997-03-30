Range Rider SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Trading Solution

Range Rider SmartSMA EA is a semi-optimized trading expert advisor designed for traders who want full control over their strategy. This EA provides a structured yet flexible approach to trading, allowing users to fine-tune settings based on their market conditions and personal risk preferences.

Strategy Overview

The EA is built around a dual Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover system combined with an optional RSI divergence filter to improve signal quality. Here’s how it works:

SMA Crossover: The EA uses a Fast SMA and a Slow SMA to identify potential trade opportunities.

A buy signal occurs when the Fast SMA crosses above the Slow SMA.

A sell signal occurs when the Fast SMA crosses below the Slow SMA. Divergence Filter (Optional): To reduce false signals, traders can enable the RSI divergence filter, which looks for bullish or bearish divergences between price and RSI before placing a trade.

The EA scans historical price movements to confirm divergence patterns and filters out weak signals. Trade Execution & Risk Management: The EA applies strict lot size validation to ensure broker compliance.

It includes stop loss and take profit settings, with an option to automatically adjust levels based on broker-defined minimum distances.

Built-in capital protection ensures that trades are only executed if sufficient free margin is available.

Customization & Optimization

This EA is designed for traders who prefer to optimize their own settings rather than relying on pre-configured values. Users can adjust moving average periods, divergence settings, and trade execution parameters to suit their preferred trading style. Since market conditions change frequently, fine-tuning these parameters will allow traders to maximize the EA’s effectiveness.

Notification Features

Choose from on-screen alerts, push notifications, or sound alerts to stay updated on trade signals in real time. All notifications are fully optional, allowing traders to customize their experience.

Pricing & Availability

This EA is available for $80, making it an accessible yet powerful addition to your trading toolbox.



