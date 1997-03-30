Wind Dancer EA

Wind Dancer EA - A Powerful Trading Solution (Not Optimized)

The Wind Dancer EA is a custom-built Expert Advisor designed to help you automate trading based on the stochastic oscillator. It is equipped with flexible parameters, allowing you to adjust the settings according to your specific preferences. However, please note that the EA is not fully optimized and was created for you to fine-tune and optimize it further based on your needs and market conditions.

Strategy Overview
The core strategy of the Wind Dancer EA is based on the Stochastic Oscillator, a popular indicator used to identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The EA utilizes the %K and %D lines of the Stochastic indicator to identify potential trade opportunities. The logic is simple yet effective:

  • Buy Signal: When the %K line crosses above the 50 level and is above the signal line, it suggests a potential uptrend. A buy order will be placed if the conditions are met.
  • Sell Signal: When the %K line crosses below the 50 level and is below the signal line, it suggests a potential downtrend. A sell order will be placed if these conditions hold.

The EA also includes settings for Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Lot Size, allowing you to manage your risk and trade size effectively. It is important to adjust these parameters based on your trading style and risk tolerance.

Key Features

  • Stochastic Oscillator-Based Strategy: Utilizes the popular Stochastic indicator to generate trade signals.
  • Customizable Parameters: Adjust the %K Period, %D Period, Slowing, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and more to tailor the EA to your needs.
  • Risk Management: Includes built-in checks to ensure proper margin management, valid volume sizes, and valid stop levels.
  • Flexible Trading Conditions: The EA checks if there is enough free margin for a trade and validates if the trade conditions are suitable for execution.
  • Alerts: Notifications are available (sound, push, or alerts) to inform you about the EA's actions.

Important Notes:

  • The EA is not optimized, so you will need to perform optimizations to find the best settings for your trading conditions.
  • The EA is designed with flexibility in mind, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels.
  • No guarantee of profits: The EA does not guarantee profits and should be tested thoroughly with demo accounts before using real capital.

How to Optimize
Given that this EA is created with flexibility in mind, it is important to optimize it based on the trading conditions and market behavior. You can fine-tune the Stochastic parameters and trade parameters to adjust the risk and performance to your preference.

Important: Please make sure to thoroughly test the EA on demo accounts and optimize the settings before trading with real funds.

You can adjust the settings using the following parameters:

  • Stochastic Parameters: K Period, D Period, Slowing, and Bars Delay
  • Trade Parameters: Lot Size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Minimum Distance for Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Notification Parameters: Alerts, Push Notifications, and Sound Alerts

The Wind Dancer EA is an excellent starting point for automated trading, and I encourage you to optimize it to fit your trading strategy and objectives. Happy trading!


