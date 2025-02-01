ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5

  • PLEASE NOTE: THIS EA IS FOR RECOVERY ONLY, DO NOT USE THIS AS A REGULAR TRADING BOT.
  • FURTHER NOTE: THIS IS GUARANTEED THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE RECOVERY BOT YOU CAN FIND AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET.

    FREE INDICATOR DASHBOARD DOWNLOAD:

    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137124?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

    ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5 Documentation:

    Overview

    ArbitrageATR Recovery EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that revolutionizes position recovery through intelligent hedging and dynamic grid management. Designed for serious traders, this EA combines sophisticated algorithms with proven recovery strategies to protect your capital and maximize profit potential across multiple symbols simultaneously.

    Unique Advantages

    1. True Multi-Symbol Recovery: Unlike basic recovery EAs, this system can manage complex portfolios with multiple base positions across different symbols
    2. Correlation Intelligence: Leverages market correlations to enhance recovery efficiency and reduce drawdown
    3. Adaptive Grid Technology: Grid distances adjust to market volatility in real-time, preventing excessive position accumulation in volatile conditions
    4. Smart Money Integration: Follows institutional trading concepts for higher probability entries
    5. Comprehensive Automation: From position detection to profit management, every aspect is fully automated

    Key Features

    Multi-Symbol Architecture

    • Monitor and hedge ALL symbols in your portfolio
    • Automatic symbol detection and Market Watch integration
    • Symbol-specific magic number management for complete trade isolation

    Advanced Hedging Engine

    • Recovery Modes:
      • Start Immediately: Instant hedge creation for existing positions
      • Drawdown Trigger: Activates at preset drawdown levels (% or currency)
      • Symbol-Specific: Individual symbol drawdown monitoring
    • Smart hedge sizing based on net exposure
    • Automatic SL/TP removal from hedged positions

    Revolutionary Grid System

    • Grid Spacing Methods:
      • Fixed Distance
      • ATR-Based Dynamic
      • Adaptive ATR with Volatility Regime Detection
      • Bollinger Bands Responsive
      • Custom Volatility Bands
    • Multiplier Progression Modes:
      • Fixed/Custom Sequences
      • Linear Progression
      • Exponential Growth
      • Fibonacci Sequence (fully customizable)
      • Parabolic Curve
      • Symbol-Specific Multipliers

    Smart Money Concepts Integration

    • Market Structure Analysis (HH, HL, LH, LL)
    • Break of Structure (BOS) Detection
    • Change of Character (ChoCH) Recognition
    • Order Block Identification and Validation
    • Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection
    • Multi-timeframe confluence analysis

    Correlation Trading Module

    • Dynamic Direction Detection:
      • Automatic correlation calculation
      • Adaptive direction adjustment
      • Multiple correlation methods (Price/Returns)
    • Multi-reference symbol correlation filtering
    • Weighted and adaptive correlation analysis

    Intelligent Profit Management

    • Smart TP System: Dynamically adjusts targets based on:
      • Current swaps and commissions
      • Account balance recovery needs
      • Base position contributions
      • Safety multiplier for guaranteed profitability
    • Account-wide profit targets
    • Basket profit targets (post-hedge)
    • Symbol-specific TP/SL with partial closure options

    Risk Management Suite

    • Multiplier Cap System:
      • Fixed maximum limits
      • Equity-based progressive caps
      • Dynamic adjustment based on profit/loss
    • Volatility regime detection (Low/Normal/High)
    • Maximum trade limits per symbol
    • Spread and slippage protection

    Professional Trading Tools

    • Time-based trading sessions with automatic state management
    • Other EA management (disable/enable external EAs)
    • Remove SL/TP from other EA positions
    • Detailed position logging and debugging mode

      Ideal For

      • Professional Traders: Who need advanced risk management tools
      • Prop Firm Challenges: Excellent for maintaining low drawdown while building profits
      • Portfolio Managers: Managing multiple instruments with correlation-based strategies
      • Risk-Averse Traders: Seeking protection against adverse market movements

      Technical Requirements

      • Platform: MetaTrader 5
      • Minimum Deposit: Recommended $1,000+ for proper risk management
      • Account Type: Works with all account types (Standard, ECN, etc.)
      • Leverage: 1:30 or higher recommended

      Risk Disclaimer

      Trading financial markets carries risk. While this EA includes advanced risk management features, past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading.

      Support

      For questions, customization requests, or technical support, please contact us through the MQL5 messaging system.




      İncelemeler 1
      J B
      461
      J B 2025.04.29 15:03 
       

      If you need a recovery EA thats actually going to help you or at least give you a chance of actual recovery. You definitely need to try this one. Great support as well.

