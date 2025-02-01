ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5

5

  • PLEASE NOTE: This expert advisor is designed exclusively for trade recovery and should not be used as a standard automated trading system.
  • IMPORTANT: This EA represents one of the most comprehensive and robust recovery solutions currently available to the public.

    It is an essential tool for any trader seeking added protection during adverse market conditions. Safeguard your account and trade with confidence, knowing that this recovery system is engineered to help stabilize and preserve your equity during periods of drawdown.

    FREE INDICATOR DASHBOARD DOWNLOAD (Recommended):

    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137124?source=Site+Market+Product+Page


    Example of Set File for EURUSD with correlation (30mins Chart): 

    https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G5ajfcJTHDvGlZX_M84G4IccKOOGHB7N/view?usp=sharing


    ================================================================================

    KEY FEATURES

    ================================================================================


    INTELLIGENT HEDGE RECOVERY SYSTEM

    • Automated hedge order placement when drawdown thresholds are reached

    • Three recovery modes: Normal, Medium, and Aggressive

    • Progressive emergency recovery with dynamic adjustments

    • Smart hedge direction detection based on market conditions

    • Full recovery target tracking to restore account equity


    DYNAMIC ATR-BASED GRID SYSTEM

    • Multiple grid spacing methods: Fixed, ATR, Adaptive ATR, Bollinger Bands, Dynamic BB

    • Automatic volatility regime detection (Low/Normal/High)

    • Adaptive grid spacing that adjusts to market conditions

    • ATR multipliers: 3.0 (Low Vol), 5.0 (Normal), 8.0 (High Vol)

    • Visual grid line indicators for easy monitoring


    ADVANCED CORRELATION TRADING

    • Backtest up to 4 symbols simultaneously with independent settings

    • Dynamic correlation direction detection (Positive/Negative/Dynamic)

    • Multi-reference symbol correlation analysis

    • Tiered activation system based on correlation strength:

      - Weak Tier (0-0.3): Conservative approach

      - Moderate Tier (0.3-0.6): Standard approach

      - Strong Tier (0.6-0.8): Aggressive approach

      - Very Strong Tier (0.8+): Maximum confidence

    • Correlation stability filters to avoid false signals


    SMART MONEY CONCEPTS INTEGRATION

    • Order Block detection and confirmation

    • Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis

    • Break of Structure (BOS) detection

    • Change of Character (ChoCH) identification

    • Market structure analysis on any timeframe

    • Visual representation of key levels


    MULTI-TIMEFRAME TECHNICAL FILTERS

    • RSI Filter: Avoid overbought/oversold conditions

    • Advanced ADX Filter with multi-timeframe analysis

      - Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary timeframe weighting

      - Adaptive thresholds based on volatility

      - Trend strength classification

      - Multi-TF alignment requirements

    • Regime-aware grid management

    • Pivot Point SuperTrend integration


    FLEXIBLE MULTIPLIER SYSTEMS

    • Multiple progression modes:

      - FIXED: Custom multiplier sequence (1, 1.5, 1.5, 1.5...)

      - LINEAR: Linear progression (1, 2, 3, 4...)

      - EXPONENTIAL: Exponential growth (1, 1.5, 2.25, 3.375...)

      - FIBONACCI: Fibonacci sequence (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8...)

      - PARABOLIC: Parabolic progression (1, 2, 4.5, 8...)

    • Symbol-specific multiplier customization

    • Multiplier caps: None, Fixed, or Progressive (equity-based)

    • Dynamic multiplier adjustment based on profit/loss


    COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT TARGET SYSTEMS

    • Smart Take Profit with cost calculation and safety buffer

    • Account-wide profit target closure

    • Basket profit target (post-hedge)

    • Full recovery target system

    • Minimum profit buffer settings

    • Include/exclude base order profits


    ROBUST RISK MANAGEMENT

    • Daily loss limits with automatic reset

    • Maximum trades per symbol

    • Maximum spread filtering

    • Time and day filters (trade only specific hours/days)

    • Other EA management (disable competing EAs during recovery)

    • Position size limits per tier/correlation strength

    • Emergency stop mechanisms


    ================================================================================

    HOW IT WORKS

    ================================================================================


    1. BASE ORDER PLACEMENT

       The EA opens initial positions based on your configured settings. You can 

       run up to 4 independent base orders on different symbols simultaneously.


    2. DRAWDOWN MONITORING

       Continuously monitors account drawdown (percentage or currency-based).

       When threshold is reached, the recovery system activates.


    3. HEDGE ACTIVATION

       Opens hedge orders in the opposite direction to lock in current losses

       and begin the recovery process. Pivot Point SuperTrend confirms direction.


    4. GRID RECOVERY

       Builds a dynamic grid of orders using ATR-based spacing that adapts to

       market volatility. Each grid level uses calculated multipliers for lot sizing.


    5. CORRELATION TRADING

       Simultaneously opens positions on correlated symbols to accelerate recovery.

       Correlation strength determines lot sizes, grid spacing, and maximum orders.


    6. SMART FILTERING

       All new orders pass through Smart Money Concepts, RSI, ADX, and regime filters

       to ensure high-quality entries during the recovery phase.


    7. PROFIT TARGET MANAGEMENT

       Monitors multiple profit targets (smart TP, basket target, full recovery).

       Closes all positions when any target is reached, securing profits.


    8. POSITION CLOSURE

       All recovery positions close together when profit targets are met,

       returning the account to a clean state ready for the next cycle.


    ================================================================================

    WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE

    ================================================================================


    MULTI-SYMBOL ARBITRAGE APPROACH

    Unlike single-symbol recovery EAs, ArbitrageATR leverages correlation between

    multiple currency pairs to create diversified recovery opportunities.


    DYNAMIC DIRECTION DETECTION

    Automatically determines optimal hedge directions based on historical correlation

    analysis, adapting to changing market relationships.


    TIERED CORRELATION SYSTEM

    Adjusts trading aggressiveness based on real-time correlation strength, with

    separate settings for lot multipliers, grid spacing, and maximum orders per tier.


    VOLATILITY-ADAPTIVE GRID

    Grid spacing automatically adjusts to current market volatility using multiple

    methods (ATR, Bollinger Bands) ensuring optimal order placement.


    SMART MONEY CONCEPTS

    Institutional-grade market structure analysis filters out low-quality entries,

    focusing recovery efforts on high-probability setups.


    COMPREHENSIVE FILTERING

    Multi-timeframe ADX analysis with weighted scoring, RSI filtering, and regime

    awareness ensure trades align with favorable market conditions.


    FLEXIBLE MULTIPLIER SYSTEMS

    Choose from mathematical progressions (Fibonacci, Exponential, Parabolic) or

    create custom sequences tailored to your risk tolerance.


    FULL RECOVERY TRACKING

    Tracks your pre-drawdown balance and works systematically to restore full

    account equity, not just breakeven on current positions.


    ================================================================================

    WHO IS THIS FOR?

    ================================================================================


    Traders running other EAs/strategies who need automated drawdown recovery

    Portfolio managers wanting correlation-based risk mitigation

    Professional traders seeking institutional-grade market structure analysis

    Prop firm traders requiring sophisticated risk management

    Traders with adequate capital to handle grid expansion (recommended: $1000+ per 0.01 lot)


    ================================================================================

    BEST USE CASES

    ================================================================================


    1. STRATEGY PROTECTION

       Run alongside your primary trading strategies as a safety net. When your

       main strategies hit drawdown, ArbitrageATR activates to recover losses.


    2. CORRELATION ARBITRAGE

       Exploit temporary divergences between correlated pairs. When EUR/USD and

       GBP/USD correlation is strong, recovery positions on both accelerate profit.


    3. RANGE-BOUND RECOVERY

       Optimal during ranging markets where price oscillates within volatility bands.

       ATR-based grid spacing adapts to the range width automatically.


    4. MULTI-ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT

       Deploy across multiple accounts with different symbol combinations for

       diversified correlation exposure.


    ================================================================================

    RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

    ================================================================================


    CONSERVATIVE (Low Risk):

    • Recovery Mode: MODE_Drawdown, RECOVERY_NORMAL

    • Drawdown: 5-10% or $50-100

    • Grid Method: GRID_ATR_ADAPTIVE

    • Multiplier Mode: MULT_FIXED (1, 1.5, 1.5, 1.5)

    • MaxTrades: 8-10

    • Use Filters: All enabled (SMC, RSI, ADX)

    • Daily Loss Limit: 3-5% of account


    MODERATE (Balanced):

    • Recovery Mode: MODE_Drawdown, RECOVERY_MEDIUM

    • Drawdown: 10-15% or $100-150

    • Grid Method: GRID_ATR_ADAPTIVE

    • Multiplier Mode: MULT_FIBONACCI

    • MaxTrades: 10-12

    • Use Filters: SMC + ADX enabled

    • Daily Loss Limit: 5-7% of account


    AGGRESSIVE (High Risk):

    • Recovery Mode: MODE_Drawdown, RECOVERY_AGGRESSIVE

    • Drawdown: 15-20% or $150-200

    • Grid Method: GRID_BB_DYNAMIC

    • Multiplier Mode: MULT_EXPONENTIAL

    • MaxTrades: 12-15

    • Use Filters: Minimal filtering

    • Daily Loss Limit: 7-10% of account


    ================================================================================

    SYMBOL COMPATIBILITY

    ================================================================================


    Major Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD

    Cross Pairs: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY, etc.

    Exotic Pairs: (test thoroughly before live trading)

    Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500 (with adjusted settings)

    Metals: XAU/USD, XAG/USD (with higher ATR multipliers)


    Note: Always backtest on your specific broker and symbols before live trading.

    Different brokers have different spreads, execution speeds, and symbol specifications.


    ================================================================================

    SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

    ================================================================================


    • MetaTrader 5 Build 3200 or higher

    • Windows VPS recommended for 24/7 operation (minimum 2GB RAM)

    • Stable internet connection (ping < 50ms to broker server)

    • Broker with low spreads and fast execution

    • Hedging account type required

    • Minimum account balance: $500 (recommended: $1000+)

    • Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500 recommended for flexibility)


    ================================================================================

    INCLUDED RESOURCES

    ================================================================================


    Comprehensive PDF documentation

    Quick start guide

    Recommended settings for different account sizes

    Symbol-specific optimization tips

    Best practices and risk management guidelines


    ================================================================================

    LEARNING CURVE

    ================================================================================


    BEGINNER: 2-3 weeks to understand basic settings

    INTERMEDIATE: 1 week to master correlation and filters

    ADVANCED: 3-5 days to optimize for specific strategies


    The extensive documentation and pre-configured setting templates make it

    accessible even for intermediate traders, while advanced features provide

    depth for professional use.


    ================================================================================

    RISK DISCLOSURE

    ================================================================================


    IMPORTANT: Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable

    for all investors. Grid and martingale-style recovery strategies can result in

    significant losses if not properly managed, especially during strong trending

    markets without retracements.


    • Past performance is not indicative of future results

    • Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading

    • Never risk more than you can afford to lose

    • Ensure adequate capitalization for full grid expansion

    • Use appropriate position sizing relative to account balance

    • Monitor the EA regularly, especially during recovery phases

    • Strong trending markets can cause significant drawdown

    • This EA is designed for drawdown recovery, not primary trading strategy

    • Results vary significantly based on broker, spreads, and market conditions


    This EA is a risk management tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Proper

    configuration, monitoring, and risk management are essential for success.


    ================================================================================

    WHY CHOOSE ARBITRAGEATR RECOVERY MT5?

    ================================================================================


    Battle-Tested Algorithm: Years of development and real-world testing

    Professional Grade: Institutional-quality market structure analysis

    Comprehensive Documentation: Over 70 pages of detailed guidance

    Active Development: Regular updates with new features

    Flexible Configuration: 200+ adjustable parameters

    Multi-Strategy Approach: Combines multiple proven recovery techniques

    Advanced Risk Controls: Multiple safety mechanisms and limits

    Transparent Operation: Clear logging and visual indicators


    Whether you're protecting a profitable strategy from drawdowns, managing

    multiple accounts with correlation-based risk mitigation, or seeking a

    sophisticated recovery solution with institutional-grade filtering, 

    ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5 provides the tools and flexibility you need.


    ================================================================================

    SUPPORT

    ================================================================================


    Included with purchase:

    • Detailed 70+ page PDF documentation

    • Quick start setup guide

    • Email support for configuration assistance

    • Regular updates and improvements


    ================================================================================

    GET STARTED TODAY

    ================================================================================


    Transform your approach to drawdown management with ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5.

    Download now and experience professional-grade hedge recovery with correlation

    trading and Smart Money Concepts filtering.


    Remember: Proper risk management and thorough testing are keys to success!


    =============================================================================== 

    评分 1
    J B
    476
    J B 2025.04.29 15:03 
     

    If you need a recovery EA thats actually going to help you or at least give you a chance of actual recovery. You definitely need to try this one. Great support as well.

    推荐产品
    Golden Grow MT5 VIP
    Phami Thanh Hoang
    专家
    This EA specializes in trading gold on the M5 time frame. I have meticulously optimized it, so you just need to start it and let it run without doing anything else. This is a trading strategy adapted from my very successful manual trading, which helps to make money in both trending and sideways markets. - The EA has been optimized, just turn it on, and it will run without needing to do anything else. - Only trades with XAU/USD. -  Minimum balance of $200. - Only works and makes money on the 5-
    CalcWave
    Mohit Kumar
    专家
    CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
    Open Season
    Philipp Shvetsov
    专家
    Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
    Money Magnet
    Farhad Kia
    专家
    is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
    Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
    Norapan Tonphim
    专家
    GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline  A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidi
    USDJPY 70pct Win Rate Expert
    Gaziz Zhumash
    专家
    Unlock Profitable Forex Trading with the Precision Boost your trading performance with this expertly crafted Forex trading expert advisor, optimized for USD/JPY on 15-minute tick data. This EA combines powerful technical indicators and risk management to maximize profit potential while limiting risk. Designed for traders who value steady growth and automated strategies, this EA brings together proven methodologies for long and short entries and exits. Key Strategy Highlights: Technical Indicator
    Blue Diamond EA
    Frederick Mensah
    专家
    GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,000 ... Jan 2018 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% High Risk Trade, Can have high drawdown) NOTE : (1% or less risk percent is recommended. This will help to maintain low Drawdown but with high returns.) RISK Management : Do not put the auto risk above 2% increase. It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades.
    GoldenMind EA
    Krzysztof Sitko
    专家
    GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
    Formula One EA
    Kwok Kit Lo
    专家
    默认设置（XAUUSD、M1、最低存款：1,000 美元） 以下信号使用可信经纪商（IC 市场） MQL5 Singal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315194 Formula One EA Formula One EA 代表一种专为黄金 (XAUUSD) 交易而设计的尖端自动交易系统，利用针对一分钟时间范围优化的复杂高频策略。该先进系统经过精心设计，可通过精确的进入和退出点利用快速的市场变动。EA 在严格控制的交易条件下（特别是在零差价的环境中）表现出色，持续为在高频交易的动态世界中茁壮成长的交易者创造快速利润。通过实施最先进的算法交易策略，该系统无缝集成了闪电般的执行能力和全面的风险管理协议。这些精心平衡的功能使其成为活跃交易者特别有吸引力的解决方案，这些交易者专注于利用短期市场低效，同时保持对其交易风险的严格控制。其编程的复杂性确保每笔交易都精确执行，而内置的保护措施有助于防止意外的市场波动。 Formula One EA 的主要特点：全面概述 • 高频交易卓越：利用专门针对 M1 时间范围优化的复杂自动化 XAUUSD 交易
    Salva EA
    Pavel Komarovsky
    专家
    Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
    Pamm gold vn
    Truong Vu Van
    专家
    Waka EA - Smart Grid Trading System This EA opens buy/sell orders based on Moving Average trends, candlestick patterns, and pivot points analysis. When market moves against positions, EA intelligently manages multiple orders using dynamic lot sizing and smart close algorithms until achieving positive profit, then closes all orders to start a new cycle. Key Features: Adaptive grid trading with dynamic spacing Smart order management with chain magic numbers Trailing stop and partial profit taking
    Momentum Trend Gold Metals plus
    Retail Trading Realities LTD
    专家
    适用于 MT5 的 RTR Momentum Trend 黄金金属 plus 版 Expert Advisor。 快速在线手册 完整的 pdf 手册和优化指南 (11.3MB) 设置文件 实时信号 RTR Momentum Trend Expert Advisor 是一个多时间框架、多资产、趋势跟踪、全自动、系统化的交易系统。它在许多资产类别（包括加密货币、外汇、大宗商品、指数和股票）上都有出色的回测结果。一个真正令人惊叹的系统，使用低于 1:25 的低杠杆，这在 MQL5.com 市场上很少见。 此 黄金金属 + 版本 针对以下股票进行了优化： XAUUSD、XAUEUR、GLD (ETF)、 它还在较小程度上对以下方面进行了良好的回溯测试： XPDUSD（钯金）、XAUJPY、 XAUT（加密黄金） 我没有测试每个设置、每个符号，因此如果您确实找到了好的设置，请告诉我。 专家寻找趋势和动力。 它是多时间帧（MTF），它使用3个时间帧；最高时期、中期和最低时期。 还有一个 2 时间范围 (TF) 选项。 较高时期 – 是锚定时间框架，专家将寻找该 TF 的趋势和动量。 中期 –
    Crosscut
    Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
    专家
    <------- CrossCut --------> 迈入每日盈利的未来，您专属的 EURUSD 智能交易顾问。 这款全自动工具提供适度的自定义选项，让您精准应对市场变化。 每天醒来都能看到您的资金稳步增长。 这是一款为实现最佳盈利体验而开发的EA。 请务必使用截图中的输入设置……我自己在用，效果很好。其他经纪商同样适用。 推荐最低余额：100 美元 推荐时间周期：15 分钟 推荐市场：EURUSD 2% 的风险就足够了，几乎感觉不到。 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    SynAIpse MT5
    Mark Taylor
    专家
    SynAIpse EA  takes your trading to the next level with this advanced financial AI trading tool designed to strategically trade key currency pairs with a mix of AI and complementary recovery techniques. Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Technology,  SynAIpse EA  incorporates a fully API independent  AI Decision Engine  coupled with sophisticated filters and recovery technology to maximize profitability and enhance performance. The  SynAIpse EA  analyzes multiple entry pattern
    BoBiXAU Pro
    Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
    专家
    BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
    Romux TradeBot
    Ravikumar S
    专家
    Romux TradeBot is an Advanced Martingale Trading Strategy with multiple Parameter settings.  Romux TradeBot can be customized by changing parameter settings  for any Symbol at your own risk.  The default Parameter values are set for EURUSD, M1 Period and Minimum Balance 5000 USD. Account type: Hedge. Leverage:1:500. Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results. General Settings:  S.No   In
    Robo davi I
    Lucas Silvino Da Silva
    专家
    Robô Davi I by Êxodo Capital is a professional system for traders created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) at B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses bias algorithms. After identifying the trend, the position is opened and the robot conducts the trade through a trailing stop that will be driven by the 13-period average. Maximum GAIN of 2200 pts. Main features Our setup has the option to use martingale, the EA has the option to customize. Presentation in the grap
    Intersection EA
    Kalinka Capital OU
    专家
    Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
    Super Gold Trend
    Sugianto
    专家
    Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Signal  |   Setfile Launch promo! Exclusive offer, only 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 1999
    XAU Breakout Scalper MT5
    Yassir Lamrichi
    5 (3)
    专家
    隆重推出 XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 – 双策略黄金交易EA 一个基于定量技术和专业交易经验设计的系统化EA。 [ 下载 SETFILE(.set) ] XAU Breakout Scalper _ 0.5% Risk.set  测试周期：2025.01.15 → 2025.11.16 | 初始余额: $50,000 | 最终余额：≈ 158 000 美元 | 单笔风险：0.5% | PF：1.88 | Sharpe：8.37 | 最大回撤：13.10% | 胜率：63–64% | 交易次数：874 您的专业突破型EA，为 控制、透明度和专业级优化 而打造。 适用人群： 希望对入场、风险和交易时段拥有 完全掌控权 ，并且需要一套清晰流程，将EA优化到符合自己经纪商环境和盈利目标的交易者。 为什么交易者选择这款EA 一切尽在掌控。 所有关键参数都是开放的，您可以根据自己的市场、账户类型和风险承受能力，自由调整EA的行为。 仅采用稳健逻辑（无网格、无马丁）： 强大的突破引擎：两种策略合一—— ZigZag 突破专家 与 SuperTrend 精准剥头皮模型 相
    Reversal Catcher
    Nickolay Ustyantsev
    专家
    Automatic Trading System. The first version of the ATS participated in the 2012 Championship. It has been actively developed since 2015. The strategy is based on identifying reversals in the movement of trading pairs. The only variable parameter is the deposit division coefficient. The goal of making a profit (as in the well-known proverb): a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. Work: 1) on various time intervals: from M2 to M20, everything depends on the "behavior" of the ATS on a
    BLao Gold
    Quang Thi Dinh
    专家
    BLao Gold is the latest version of the gold trading EA, optimized for better performance with significant drawdown. It works on all timeframes, delivers high performance and maintains a simple configuration. It is better to control the EA semi-manually, for example, when the market is in an uptrend, it is better to turn off "Auto Sell" and the EA only executes "BUY". In addition, it has a trend recognition function according to EMA to automatically "BUY" or "SELL" or both. The results obtaine
    Green Hawk
    Rashed Samir
    专家
    Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
    Trend Matrix EA MT5
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (1)
    专家
    BLACK FRIDAY ->> Buy any of our products with 70% OFF and get Trend Matrix EA as a BONUS EA! You can find all our products here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/autotrader/seller After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 and 5 terminals is designed to spot and capitalize on
    GoldenStrikePro
    Nader Nazih Al Sayegh
    专家
    GoldenStrikePro – Precision Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldenStrikePro is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). Built for precision breakout strategies, it leverages real-time market structure, EMA-based trend analysis, and smart trade execution to deliver consistent results with controlled risk. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your algorithmic journey, GoldenStrikePro gives you the edge to trade gold with confidence.
    Green Revolution V3
    Sarfraz Ali -
    专家
    Green Revolution  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. EA works according to the Trend Follow  Requirements Trading pairs XAUUSD Timeframe M15 Minimum deposit  100$ Leverage 1:500,1:100 Brokers Just Forex,Exness,FBS    Features - Fully automatic mode with Less inputs. -  Every trade is protected in advance. - Does not use averaging, history reading, overoptimization and other pointless methods. - More than 5 years of research, observation and optimization. - Tested o
    RsiEma Crossover EA
    Patrick Woolverton
    专家
    RSI EMA Crossover EA This Expert Advisor implements a rule-based strategy using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). It is intended for traders who want to automate a structured approach to trend trading. How It Works A buy trade is executed when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA and the RSI is above a defined threshold. A sell trade is executed when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA and the RSI is below a defined threshold. The EA checks all cond
    Robot Titan Rex
    Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
    专家
    Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
    Full Snap
    Elzbieta Furyk
    5 (1)
    专家
    Full Snap 基于一个基本原则：每个货币对都有其独特的“个性”、波动模式和最佳交易条件。Full Snap 并非将通用策略应用于所有市场，而是使用八种不同的算法策略，每种策略都经过专门校准，以最大限度地提高目标货币对的效率。该智能交易顾问 (EA) 专注于精准匹配的策略，每个算法都利用货币对的独特特性，在不同的市场条件下实现盈利。 请务必在 EURUSD H1 上对 Full Snap 进行回测和前向测试，以获得最佳结果。 针对特定货币对的策略架构 EURUSD - 机构资金流追踪器 策略  流动性突破检测 EURUSD 拥有全球最高的机构资金流量。Full Snap 的 EURUSD 算法通过价格和成交量分析识别机构累积区域，当散户止损被触发、机构资金开始流入时入场。该系统利用该货币对在欧洲和纽约交易时段重叠期间对主要心理价位的尊重倾向进行交易。 AUDUSD - 风险情绪分析器 策略：商品相关性交易。澳元对全球风险情绪和商品价格非常敏感，形成可预测的模式。Full Snap 的 AUDUSD 模块监控黄金、铁矿石期货以及亚洲股指的跨市场信号，提前布局，抓住因中国经济数据和美
    Trend DCA
    Pham Khanh Duy
    5 (3)
    专家
    平均成本法是非常基本且古老的交易算法，但从过去到现在都非常有用。 (注：所有租赁和购买 DCA Pro Trend AI 的用户，必须给我发消息以获取用户指南，在交易前获取推荐设置） 我是一名交易员，从 2009 年开始交易，现在交易就是我的生活。 我根据我所有的知识、所有的交易经验和基金管理经验编写了这个 EA。 让我问你一个问题，对你来说外汇最重要的是什么？ 我不知道你的确切答案，但我正确地知道我的答案“保证金是外汇交易中最重要的”，包括： - 账户杠杆 - 需要保证金 - 已用保证金 - 无保证金 - 保证金水平 - 止损水平 经过几年的亏损（现在不是），我发现并意识到数学，特别是“概率”在交易中非常有用。 我们可以用“概率”来计算一切，并由此获得奖励。 所以，你可以想象一下，我的DCA Pro Trend AI，包括：体验交易，体验资金管理，应用概率找出好的入场/出场，（一点）在行进学习中检测趋势。 目前我只关注算法：DCA 和对冲和网格，忽略所有带有指标的策略，原因是“所有指标总是在价格之后重新绘制和计算”。 DCA Pro Trend AI 的一些功能： -
    该产品的买家也购买
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (378)
    专家
    各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    专家
    直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    专家
    XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    专家
    Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (9)
    专家
    使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    专家
    交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    专家
    介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    专家
    Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    专家
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    专家
    新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    专家
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    专家
    道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    专家
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    专家
    PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    专家
    Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    专家
    黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    专家
    重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (7)
    专家
    概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专家顾问 (Expert Advisor)。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期 (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) 触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格 (grid)、马丁格尔 (martingale) 或平均成本技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载 Set 文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时跨多个时间周期分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析最近的一系列特定柱状线，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续的下行趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一个 H4 柱的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易时段低点的价格行为，以识别潜在
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (7)
    专家
    Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    专家
    Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    专家
    AxonShift — 具有自适应执行逻辑的算法交易系统 AxonShift 是一款专为 XAUUSD 在 H1 时间周期上开发和优化的自动化交易算法。该系统采用模块化结构，通过分析短期价格动态与中期趋势脉冲的结合来理解市场行为。它避免了对市场噪音的过度反应，不依赖高频操作，而是聚焦于在特定结构条件触发下的可控交易周期。 每一笔交易都基于预设的场景逻辑进行触发，依赖于内部筛选器、价格阈值与波动性上下文。AxonShift 不使用马丁策略、网格系统或仓位加倍方法，从而确保在不同市场条件下执行行为的可预期性和一致性。 该系统在每笔交易中都采用固定的止损（Stop Loss）与止盈（Take Profit）水平，从而维持明确的风险管理框架。此结构使其能够适用于支持市场执行的经纪商，并允许在明确定义的资本模型下部署。AxonShift 的执行机制稳定且不依赖外部指标或随机行为。 系统不依赖新闻事件、外部数据源或概率预测。其核心方法建立在黄金市场特有的行为模式上，包括局部波动区域、方向性微型突破以及短周期内的价格响应。开发过程中特别考虑了 XAUUSD 的非对称波动性与日内流动性节奏。 实盘信号
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.93 (41)
    专家
    首次在此平台上 | 一个了解市场的EA 这是该平台上首个使用 Deep Seek 全部功能的专家顾问（EA）。 结合 Dynamic Reversal Zoning 策略，创建了一个不仅能识别市场动态，更能理解市场行为的系统。 实时信号 __________     设置 时间周期： H1 杠杆： 最低 1:30 入金： 至少 $200 交易品种： XAUUSD 经纪商： 不限 Deep Seek 与反转策略的结合是全新的——这正是它特别吸引人的地方。如果你正在寻找新的交易方式， 不要错过这个EA。它是这里第一个此类系统，可能也是自动化交易的新方向的开始。 与其依赖固定模式或预设策略，不如采用此EA的自适应方式。它能识别并理解  市场变化 – 并据此进行调整。  专注于反转区域和压力分析，它远比传统工具更深入。 Deep Seek 简介 Deep Seek 是一个基于先进数据结构的现代分析模型。 它实时扫描市场，识别模式，评估波动性，并洞察传统指标忽视的部分 。 Deep Seek 在以下方面表现尤为出色： 评估市场强弱 识别过渡区域 适应市场阶段变化 AI 系统 交易能力
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (26)
    专家
    Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.86 (36)
    专家
    AIQ 版本 5.0 - 通过机构架构实现自主智能 从基于规则的自动化演变为真正的自主智能代表了算法交易的自然进步。十多年前机构量化交易台开始探索的内容已经成熟为实际实施。AIQ 版本 5.0 体现了这种成熟：复杂的多模型 AI 分析、独立验证架构，以及通过广泛的生产部署而完善的持续学习系统。 这不是添加了 AI 功能的自动化。这是从基础构建的自主智能，基于多年研究机构交易台如何构建决策验证、管理运营可靠性和实施自适应学习系统。版本 5.0 代表了这种开发方法的顶峰。 版本 5.0 提供超过 300+ AI 模型的访问，包括 55+ 免费集成模型、提供独立验证的双重 AI 分析师和风险管理器角色、具有自动故障转移的主辅 API 架构确保零停机运行、专有的 Sacred Phi 仓位管理系统，以及随市场条件持续演化的高级神经网络权重训练。系统以 10 倍速度执行增强型网络搜索以获取实时市场情报，同时在多个时间框架内执行机构级分析。 基于多年完善的进化增强： 300+ AI 模型生态系统，含 55+ 免费选项： 直接 API 集成机构级提供商，包括 DeepSeek R1、OpenAI
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (39)
    专家
    量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝 (
    GoldSky
    Alno Markets Ltd
    2.14 (7)
    专家
    欢迎来到     GoldSKY EA 是一款高效的 XAUUSD（黄金）日内交易程序。由我们的团队开发，旨在……     普通账户、资金支持的专业账户和专业挑战！     IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller GoldSky 使用 1 分钟时间框架的图表。5 年和 10 年的回测结果可在评论区找到。该系统在长期使用相同设置的情况下表现良好，展现出稳健性和持久性。 该智能交易系统在欧洲交易时段开始至美国交易时段结束期间进行交易。不持有隔夜交易，所有未平仓交易均在当日结束
    The Infinity EA MT5
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.75 (61)
    专家
    Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD、XAUUSD 和 AUDCAD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验非凡。 加入我们拥有超过 7000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT4 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销价：599 美元（购买 5 次前）|
    AI Map
    Saeid Soleimani
    3.75 (4)
    专家
    AI MAP 交易系统 AI MAP 交易系统 AI MAP 是一款自动化智能顾问，旨在分析市场状况并基于算法逻辑执行交易。该系统利用多层分析框架来评估价格走势、交易量和市场情绪，无需人工干预。 实时监控（+ 3个月）    || 聊天群组    系统架构 EA 集成了专门的处理模块来处理不同的市场方面： 实时价格走势和交易量分析 新闻情绪和经济日历整合 技术指标综合 风险评估和波动性预测 支撑位和阻力位映射 交易策略 该系统通过根据账户净值和当前市场状况自动调整交易规模来管理持仓。它采用动态止损机制和获利策略来维持风险参数。只有当多个分析模块对市场方向达成一致时才会执行交易。 主要特点 基于账户净值的自动持仓规模计算。 具有经济新闻过滤的市场分析。 动态利润目标和止损调整。 周末持仓保护功能。 多时间框架分析。 推荐货币对 该系统针对具有足够波动性的货币对进行了优化，包括： 主要货币对和交叉盘： GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY 贵金属： XAUUSD（黄金） 账户建议 保守型： 最低余额 $500（建议 $1,000） 时间框架 H
    Avalut Gold X1
    Danijel Plesa
    专家
    Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) 面向 XAUUSD 的精准交易 Live Signal Avalut X1 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 上 XAUUSD（黄金） 自动化交易的专业智能交易系统（EA）。该系统在一个 EA 中集成四种互补策略，以应对不同的市场状态。它在 MT5 上独立运行，无需外部 DLL 或第三方安装程序。 关键功能 四策略合一：相互配合的策略覆盖趋势、震荡与波动等阶段。 专项风险管理：每笔交易均设硬性止损与止盈；动态 X 跟踪止损。 高级过滤方法：用于优化入场的高级 EZ 过滤器。 自动时区处理：策略基于 GMT+3 开发，自动检测并校正经纪商时差。 丰富参数：提供全面的配置输入；默认参数可直接使用，无需外部 set 文件。 EA 面板：图表内信息面板，支持可选主题（深色、浅色、Edgezone）。 开发与验证 机构级方法：走步优化（Walk-Forward）、样本外验证、蒙特卡罗重采样、参数稳定性与敏感性检查。 AI 辅助的研发与监控：研究与实时诊断由 AI 工具支持；仅在必要时更新参数
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.81 (119)
    专家
    量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比特币 EA？ 掌握不可预
    作者的更多信息
    Automatic Trailing Stop EA
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    Maximize Your Trading Potential with Our Trailing Stop Expert Advisor! Are you tired of watching potential profits slip away due to unpredictable market fluctuations? Say goodbye to missed opportunities and hello to consistent gains with our revolutionary Trailing Stop EA, designed to safeguard your profits and minimize losses during your trading journey. Why Choose Our Trailing Stop EA? 1. Flexible Trailing Stop Methods : Whether you prefer a fixed distance in pips or a percentage-based appro
    FREE
    Arbitrage ATR Dashboard
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    指标
    This is a Free Display Dashboard for The  ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5 EA. This indicator is used to track existing Total hedge positions (Account Summary) , Balance, Equity, P/L and Symbols, Correlation Status. Please adjust size and colours according to your desired preference. Feel free to message me if there are any queries required. Please note that this an indicator and not an Expert Advisor. LINK TO THE EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/131269?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#descr
    FREE
    UT BOT Indicator and Alerts MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    指标
    Elevate Your Trading Experience with the famous UT Bot Alert Indicator! Summary: The UT Bot Alert Indicator by Quant Nomad has a proven track record and is your gateway to a more profitable trading journey. It's a meticulously crafted tool designed to provide precision, real-time insights, and a user-friendly experience.  Key Features: 1. Precision Analysis: Powered by advanced algorithms for accurate trend identification, pinpointing critical support and resistance levels. 2. Real-time Alert
    Pivot Point Super Trend Indicator and Alerts MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    指标
    Introducing the Pivot Point SuperTrend MT5 version of the Trading View indicator by LonesomeTheBlue. A revolutionary script designed to optimize your trading strategies by combining the power of Pivot Points with the precision of SuperTrend indicators. This unique algorithm offers an enhanced approach to identifying and staying within trends, delivering unparalleled performance in today's dynamic markets. Key Features: Enhanced Trend Identification: By integrating Pivot Points and calculating
    AlgoAlpha Median Proximity Percentile
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    指标
    About:  Introducing the "Median Proximity Percentile" developed by AlgoAlpha, a sophisticated trading indicator engineered to augment market analysis. This tool adeptly monitors the proximity of median prices over a designated historical period and delineates its percentile position amidst dynamically evolving standard deviation bands. It furnishes traders with invaluable insights essential for well-informed decision-making. Features: Color-Coded Visuals: Facilitate intuitive comprehension of
    Daily Range Fib Retracement Levels
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    指标
    Unlock the power of Fibonacci with our advanced indicator! This tool precisely plots Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high and low, identifying the next day's key support and resistance levels. Perfect for day trading and swing trading, it has consistently generated weekly profits for me. Elevate your trading strategy and seize profitable opportunities with ease. NOTE: In the Input section make sure the draw labels are set to "True" so you can see each levels.
    Correlation GridXpert MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    专家
    A correlation trading strategy in the Forex market involves taking advantage of the statistical relationship between two or more currency pairs. The basic premise is that certain currency pairs move in relation to each other due to economic, geopolitical, or market factors. By understanding these relationships, a trader can exploit divergences and convergences to generate profits. Types of Correlation Here are the three types of correlation that exist in the financial world: Positive Correlatio
    Hedge Recovery Grid MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    专家
    Introducing   Hedge Recovery Grid MT5   – an advanced Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek to optimize their recovery strategies. Powered by the Pivot Point Supertrend indicator, this EA combines the precision of pivot points with the trend-following strength of Supertrend, creating a robust grid-based recovery system. Whether the market moves in your favor or against you, Hedge Recovery Grid MT5 intelligently manages positions to minimize losses and maximize profits. Perfect for both t
    Prop Firm Mastery MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    专家
    The   Prop Firm Mastery EA   is a cutting-edge low risk expert advisor designed for   multi-symbol   trading with   advanced correlation filters   to increase trade accuracy. Unlike traditional EAs that blindly take trades, this EA ensures   only the strongest Buy and Sell setups   by analyzing   correlation strength   between your chosen trading pairs. This state-of-the-art EA combines pending order execution with a suite of powerful filters to optimize your entry and exit points across up to f
    Better RSI MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    指标
    This Indicator enhances the default Relative Strength Index (RSI) by introducing several improvements. First, it visually highlights overbought and oversold regions by changing the RSI color from white to red. Second, it includes additional reference lines at 20, 40, 50, 60, and 80, providing a clearer framework for assessing RSI values. The most notable feature is the use of the middle 50-line to indicate the current market cycle. The color of the 50-line dynamically reflects the cycle: green f
    Advanced Market Structure Pro
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    指标
    Advanced Market Structure Pro - Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Indicator Overview Advanced Market Structure Pro is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator that combines Zero Lag EMA (ZLEMA) technology with adaptive volatility bands to identify high-probability trend changes and continuation signals across multiple timeframes. This indicator provides traders with a complete market structure analysis system suitable for all trading styles, from scalping to position trading. Key Features 1. Ze
    Smart Zones Pro
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    指标
    Smart Zone Pro is an advanced support and resistance indicator that automatically identifies key market levels and provides high-probability trading opportunities. Unlike static S&R levels, this intelligent system creates dynamic channels that adapt to market volatility using sophisticated ATR-based calculations. Key Features: Smart Channel Detection : Automatically identifies the strongest support and resistance zones based on recent price action ATR-Based Precision : Uses Average True Range to
    筛选:
    J B
    476
    J B 2025.04.29 15:03 
     

    If you need a recovery EA thats actually going to help you or at least give you a chance of actual recovery. You definitely need to try this one. Great support as well.

    回复评论