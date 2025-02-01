ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5

5

  • PLEASE NOTE: This expert advisor is designed exclusively for trade recovery and should not be used as a standard automated trading system.
  • IMPORTANT: This EA represents one of the most comprehensive and robust recovery solutions currently available to the public.

    It is an essential tool for any trader seeking added protection during adverse market conditions. Safeguard your account and trade with confidence, knowing that this recovery system is engineered to help stabilize and preserve your equity during periods of drawdown.

    FREE INDICATOR DASHBOARD DOWNLOAD (Recommended):

    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137124?source=Site+Market+Product+Page


    ================================================================================

    KEY FEATURES

    ================================================================================


    INTELLIGENT HEDGE RECOVERY SYSTEM

    • Automated hedge order placement when drawdown thresholds are reached

    • Three recovery modes: Normal, Medium, and Aggressive

    • Progressive emergency recovery with dynamic adjustments

    • Smart hedge direction detection based on market conditions

    • Full recovery target tracking to restore account equity


    DYNAMIC ATR-BASED GRID SYSTEM

    • Multiple grid spacing methods: Fixed, ATR, Adaptive ATR, Bollinger Bands, Dynamic BB

    • Automatic volatility regime detection (Low/Normal/High)

    • Adaptive grid spacing that adjusts to market conditions

    • ATR multipliers: 3.0 (Low Vol), 5.0 (Normal), 8.0 (High Vol)

    • Visual grid line indicators for easy monitoring


    ADVANCED CORRELATION TRADING

    • Backtest up to 4 symbols simultaneously with independent settings

    • Dynamic correlation direction detection (Positive/Negative/Dynamic)

    • Multi-reference symbol correlation analysis

    • Tiered activation system based on correlation strength:

      - Weak Tier (0-0.3): Conservative approach

      - Moderate Tier (0.3-0.6): Standard approach

      - Strong Tier (0.6-0.8): Aggressive approach

      - Very Strong Tier (0.8+): Maximum confidence

    • Correlation stability filters to avoid false signals


    SMART MONEY CONCEPTS INTEGRATION

    • Order Block detection and confirmation

    • Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis

    • Break of Structure (BOS) detection

    • Change of Character (ChoCH) identification

    • Market structure analysis on any timeframe

    • Visual representation of key levels


    MULTI-TIMEFRAME TECHNICAL FILTERS

    • RSI Filter: Avoid overbought/oversold conditions

    • Advanced ADX Filter with multi-timeframe analysis

      - Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary timeframe weighting

      - Adaptive thresholds based on volatility

      - Trend strength classification

      - Multi-TF alignment requirements

    • Regime-aware grid management

    • Pivot Point SuperTrend integration


    FLEXIBLE MULTIPLIER SYSTEMS

    • Multiple progression modes:

      - FIXED: Custom multiplier sequence (1, 1.5, 1.5, 1.5...)

      - LINEAR: Linear progression (1, 2, 3, 4...)

      - EXPONENTIAL: Exponential growth (1, 1.5, 2.25, 3.375...)

      - FIBONACCI: Fibonacci sequence (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8...)

      - PARABOLIC: Parabolic progression (1, 2, 4.5, 8...)

    • Symbol-specific multiplier customization

    • Multiplier caps: None, Fixed, or Progressive (equity-based)

    • Dynamic multiplier adjustment based on profit/loss


    COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT TARGET SYSTEMS

    • Smart Take Profit with cost calculation and safety buffer

    • Account-wide profit target closure

    • Basket profit target (post-hedge)

    • Full recovery target system

    • Minimum profit buffer settings

    • Include/exclude base order profits


    ROBUST RISK MANAGEMENT

    • Daily loss limits with automatic reset

    • Maximum trades per symbol

    • Maximum spread filtering

    • Time and day filters (trade only specific hours/days)

    • Other EA management (disable competing EAs during recovery)

    • Position size limits per tier/correlation strength

    • Emergency stop mechanisms


    ================================================================================

    HOW IT WORKS

    ================================================================================


    1. BASE ORDER PLACEMENT

       The EA opens initial positions based on your configured settings. You can 

       run up to 4 independent base orders on different symbols simultaneously.


    2. DRAWDOWN MONITORING

       Continuously monitors account drawdown (percentage or currency-based).

       When threshold is reached, the recovery system activates.


    3. HEDGE ACTIVATION

       Opens hedge orders in the opposite direction to lock in current losses

       and begin the recovery process. Pivot Point SuperTrend confirms direction.


    4. GRID RECOVERY

       Builds a dynamic grid of orders using ATR-based spacing that adapts to

       market volatility. Each grid level uses calculated multipliers for lot sizing.


    5. CORRELATION TRADING

       Simultaneously opens positions on correlated symbols to accelerate recovery.

       Correlation strength determines lot sizes, grid spacing, and maximum orders.


    6. SMART FILTERING

       All new orders pass through Smart Money Concepts, RSI, ADX, and regime filters

       to ensure high-quality entries during the recovery phase.


    7. PROFIT TARGET MANAGEMENT

       Monitors multiple profit targets (smart TP, basket target, full recovery).

       Closes all positions when any target is reached, securing profits.


    8. POSITION CLOSURE

       All recovery positions close together when profit targets are met,

       returning the account to a clean state ready for the next cycle.


    ================================================================================

    WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE

    ================================================================================


    MULTI-SYMBOL ARBITRAGE APPROACH

    Unlike single-symbol recovery EAs, ArbitrageATR leverages correlation between

    multiple currency pairs to create diversified recovery opportunities.


    DYNAMIC DIRECTION DETECTION

    Automatically determines optimal hedge directions based on historical correlation

    analysis, adapting to changing market relationships.


    TIERED CORRELATION SYSTEM

    Adjusts trading aggressiveness based on real-time correlation strength, with

    separate settings for lot multipliers, grid spacing, and maximum orders per tier.


    VOLATILITY-ADAPTIVE GRID

    Grid spacing automatically adjusts to current market volatility using multiple

    methods (ATR, Bollinger Bands) ensuring optimal order placement.


    SMART MONEY CONCEPTS

    Institutional-grade market structure analysis filters out low-quality entries,

    focusing recovery efforts on high-probability setups.


    COMPREHENSIVE FILTERING

    Multi-timeframe ADX analysis with weighted scoring, RSI filtering, and regime

    awareness ensure trades align with favorable market conditions.


    FLEXIBLE MULTIPLIER SYSTEMS

    Choose from mathematical progressions (Fibonacci, Exponential, Parabolic) or

    create custom sequences tailored to your risk tolerance.


    FULL RECOVERY TRACKING

    Tracks your pre-drawdown balance and works systematically to restore full

    account equity, not just breakeven on current positions.


    ================================================================================

    WHO IS THIS FOR?

    ================================================================================


    Traders running other EAs/strategies who need automated drawdown recovery

    Portfolio managers wanting correlation-based risk mitigation

    Professional traders seeking institutional-grade market structure analysis

    Prop firm traders requiring sophisticated risk management

    Traders with adequate capital to handle grid expansion (recommended: $1000+ per 0.01 lot)


    ================================================================================

    BEST USE CASES

    ================================================================================


    1. STRATEGY PROTECTION

       Run alongside your primary trading strategies as a safety net. When your

       main strategies hit drawdown, ArbitrageATR activates to recover losses.


    2. CORRELATION ARBITRAGE

       Exploit temporary divergences between correlated pairs. When EUR/USD and

       GBP/USD correlation is strong, recovery positions on both accelerate profit.


    3. RANGE-BOUND RECOVERY

       Optimal during ranging markets where price oscillates within volatility bands.

       ATR-based grid spacing adapts to the range width automatically.


    4. MULTI-ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT

       Deploy across multiple accounts with different symbol combinations for

       diversified correlation exposure.


    ================================================================================

    RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

    ================================================================================


    CONSERVATIVE (Low Risk):

    • Recovery Mode: MODE_Drawdown, RECOVERY_NORMAL

    • Drawdown: 5-10% or $50-100

    • Grid Method: GRID_ATR_ADAPTIVE

    • Multiplier Mode: MULT_FIXED (1, 1.5, 1.5, 1.5)

    • MaxTrades: 8-10

    • Use Filters: All enabled (SMC, RSI, ADX)

    • Daily Loss Limit: 3-5% of account


    MODERATE (Balanced):

    • Recovery Mode: MODE_Drawdown, RECOVERY_MEDIUM

    • Drawdown: 10-15% or $100-150

    • Grid Method: GRID_ATR_ADAPTIVE

    • Multiplier Mode: MULT_FIBONACCI

    • MaxTrades: 10-12

    • Use Filters: SMC + ADX enabled

    • Daily Loss Limit: 5-7% of account


    AGGRESSIVE (High Risk):

    • Recovery Mode: MODE_Drawdown, RECOVERY_AGGRESSIVE

    • Drawdown: 15-20% or $150-200

    • Grid Method: GRID_BB_DYNAMIC

    • Multiplier Mode: MULT_EXPONENTIAL

    • MaxTrades: 12-15

    • Use Filters: Minimal filtering

    • Daily Loss Limit: 7-10% of account


    ================================================================================

    SYMBOL COMPATIBILITY

    ================================================================================


    Major Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD

    Cross Pairs: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY, etc.

    Exotic Pairs: (test thoroughly before live trading)

    Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500 (with adjusted settings)

    Metals: XAU/USD, XAG/USD (with higher ATR multipliers)


    Note: Always backtest on your specific broker and symbols before live trading.

    Different brokers have different spreads, execution speeds, and symbol specifications.


    ================================================================================

    SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

    ================================================================================


    • MetaTrader 5 Build 3200 or higher

    • Windows VPS recommended for 24/7 operation (minimum 2GB RAM)

    • Stable internet connection (ping < 50ms to broker server)

    • Broker with low spreads and fast execution

    • Hedging account type required

    • Minimum account balance: $500 (recommended: $1000+)

    • Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500 recommended for flexibility)


    ================================================================================

    INCLUDED RESOURCES

    ================================================================================


    Comprehensive PDF documentation

    Quick start guide

    Recommended settings for different account sizes

    Symbol-specific optimization tips

    Best practices and risk management guidelines


    ================================================================================

    LEARNING CURVE

    ================================================================================


    BEGINNER: 2-3 weeks to understand basic settings

    INTERMEDIATE: 1 week to master correlation and filters

    ADVANCED: 3-5 days to optimize for specific strategies


    The extensive documentation and pre-configured setting templates make it

    accessible even for intermediate traders, while advanced features provide

    depth for professional use.


    ================================================================================

    RISK DISCLOSURE

    ================================================================================


    IMPORTANT: Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable

    for all investors. Grid and martingale-style recovery strategies can result in

    significant losses if not properly managed, especially during strong trending

    markets without retracements.


    • Past performance is not indicative of future results

    • Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading

    • Never risk more than you can afford to lose

    • Ensure adequate capitalization for full grid expansion

    • Use appropriate position sizing relative to account balance

    • Monitor the EA regularly, especially during recovery phases

    • Strong trending markets can cause significant drawdown

    • This EA is designed for drawdown recovery, not primary trading strategy

    • Results vary significantly based on broker, spreads, and market conditions


    This EA is a risk management tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Proper

    configuration, monitoring, and risk management are essential for success.


    ================================================================================

    WHY CHOOSE ARBITRAGEATR RECOVERY MT5?

    ================================================================================


    Battle-Tested Algorithm: Years of development and real-world testing

    Professional Grade: Institutional-quality market structure analysis

    Comprehensive Documentation: Over 70 pages of detailed guidance

    Active Development: Regular updates with new features

    Flexible Configuration: 200+ adjustable parameters

    Multi-Strategy Approach: Combines multiple proven recovery techniques

    Advanced Risk Controls: Multiple safety mechanisms and limits

    Transparent Operation: Clear logging and visual indicators


    Whether you're protecting a profitable strategy from drawdowns, managing

    multiple accounts with correlation-based risk mitigation, or seeking a

    sophisticated recovery solution with institutional-grade filtering, 

    ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5 provides the tools and flexibility you need.


    ================================================================================

    SUPPORT

    ================================================================================


    Included with purchase:

    • Detailed 70+ page PDF documentation

    • Quick start setup guide

    • Email support for configuration assistance

    • Regular updates and improvements


    ================================================================================

    GET STARTED TODAY

    ================================================================================


    Transform your approach to drawdown management with ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5.

    Download now and experience professional-grade hedge recovery with correlation

    trading and Smart Money Concepts filtering.


    Remember: Proper risk management and thorough testing are keys to success!


    =============================================================================== 

    리뷰 1
    J B
    476
    J B 2025.04.29 15:03 
     

    If you need a recovery EA thats actually going to help you or at least give you a chance of actual recovery. You definitely need to try this one. Great support as well.

    추천 제품
    Golden Grow MT5 VIP
    Phami Thanh Hoang
    Experts
    This EA specializes in trading gold on the M5 time frame. I have meticulously optimized it, so you just need to start it and let it run without doing anything else. This is a trading strategy adapted from my very successful manual trading, which helps to make money in both trending and sideways markets. - The EA has been optimized, just turn it on, and it will run without needing to do anything else. - Only trades with XAU/USD. -  Minimum balance of $200. - Only works and makes money on the 5-
    CalcWave
    Mohit Kumar
    Experts
    CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
    Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
    Dobromir Tsolov
    Experts
    -         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
    Open Season
    Philipp Shvetsov
    Experts
    Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
    Money Magnet
    Farhad Kia
    Experts
    is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
    Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
    Norapan Tonphim
    Experts
    GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline  A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidi
    USDJPY 70pct Win Rate Expert
    Gaziz Zhumash
    Experts
    Unlock Profitable Forex Trading with the Precision Boost your trading performance with this expertly crafted Forex trading expert advisor, optimized for USD/JPY on 15-minute tick data. This EA combines powerful technical indicators and risk management to maximize profit potential while limiting risk. Designed for traders who value steady growth and automated strategies, this EA brings together proven methodologies for long and short entries and exits. Key Strategy Highlights: Technical Indicator
    Blue Diamond EA
    Frederick Mensah
    Experts
    GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,000 ... Jan 2018 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% High Risk Trade, Can have high drawdown) NOTE : (1% or less risk percent is recommended. This will help to maintain low Drawdown but with high returns.) RISK Management : Do not put the auto risk above 2% increase. It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades.
    GoldenMind EA
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
    Formula One EA
    Kwok Kit Lo
    Experts
    기본 설정(XAUUSD, M1, 최소 예치금: $1,000). 신호에 따라 신뢰할 수 있는 보커(IC 마켓) MQL5 Singal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315194 포뮬러 원 EA 포뮬러 원 EA는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위해 특별히 설계된 최첨단 자동 거래 시스템으로, 1분 시간대에 최적화된 정교한 고주파 전략을 활용합니다. 이 고급 시스템은 정확한 진입 및 종료 지점을 통해 빠른 시장 움직임을 활용하도록 세심하게 설계되었습니다. EA는 신중하게 통제된 거래 조건(특히 스프레드가 0인 환경)에서 뛰어난 성과를 보이며, 고주파 거래의 역동적인 세계에서 성공하는 거래자에게 지속적으로 빠른 수익을 창출합니다. 최첨단 알고리즘 거래 전략을 구현하여 이 시스템은 번개처럼 빠른 실행 기능과 포괄적인 위험 관리 프로토콜을 완벽하게 통합합니다. 이러한 신중하게 균형 잡힌 기능은 거래 노출에 대한 신중한 통제를 유지하면서 단기 시장 비효율성을 활용하는
    Salva EA
    Pavel Komarovsky
    Experts
    Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
    Pamm gold vn
    Truong Vu Van
    Experts
    Waka EA - Smart Grid Trading System This EA opens buy/sell orders based on Moving Average trends, candlestick patterns, and pivot points analysis. When market moves against positions, EA intelligently manages multiple orders using dynamic lot sizing and smart close algorithms until achieving positive profit, then closes all orders to start a new cycle. Key Features: Adaptive grid trading with dynamic spacing Smart order management with chain magic numbers Trailing stop and partial profit taking
    Momentum Trend Gold Metals plus
    Retail Trading Realities LTD
    Experts
    RTR Momentum Trend Gold Metals 플러스 에디션 MT5 전문가 자문. 빠른 온라인 매뉴얼 전체 PDF 매뉴얼 및 최적화 가이드(11.3MB) 파일 설정 라이브 신호 RTR Momentum Trend Expert Advisor   는 다중 시간 프레임, 다중 자산, 추세 추종, 완전 자동화된 체계적인 거래 시스템입니다. 암호화폐, FX, 상품, 지수 및 주식을 포함한 다양한 자산 클래스에 걸쳐 환상적인 백테스트 결과를 제공합니다. MQL5.com 마켓플레이스에서는 보기 드문 1:25 미만의 낮은 레버리지를 사용하는 정말 놀라운 시스템입니다. 이   Gold Metals + 에디션은   다음 티커에 최적화되어 있습니다: XAUUSD, XAUEUR, GLD(ETF), 또한 다음과 같은 좋은 백 테스트도 있습니다. XPDUSD(팔라듐), XAUJPY, XAUT(암호화 금) 나는 모든 설정, 모든 기호를 테스트하지 않았으므로 좋은 설정을 찾으면 알려주십시오. 전문가는
    Crosscut
    Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
    Experts
    <------- CrossCut --------> 매일 수익을 향한 미래로 나아가세요 — EURUSD 거래를 위한 최고의 자동매매 프로그램입니다. 이 완전 자동화된 도구는 약간의 사용자 맞춤 기능을 제공하며, 시장 상황에 정밀하게 대응할 수 있습니다. 매일 아침, 당신의 자산이 천천히 성장하는 것을 확인하세요. 최고의 수익 경험을 위해 개발된 EA입니다. 스크린샷에 있는 입력 설정을 꼭 사용하세요… 저에게는 효과가 있었습니다. 다른 브로커에서도 잘 작동합니다. 권장 최소 잔액: 100달러 권장 시간 프레임: 15분 권장 시장: EURUSD 2%의 리스크면 충분합니다. 거의 느껴지지 않을 겁니다. --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    Firma Gold
    Lane M
    Experts
    Hi, Firma is one of a kind XAUUSD trading System that i have built over the years. Please feel free to use a demo and see how it works! Not recommended for low balance trading under but possible with right settings. Settings Recomendations: Max buys lots : Should be double the amount of sells if long term trend is up. Max sell lots : Should be double the amount of buys if long term trend is down. Having Max lots the same for buy and sell for example 0.5 lots for buys and 0.5 for sells will
    SynAIpse MT5
    Mark Taylor
    Experts
    SynAIpse EA  takes your trading to the next level with this advanced financial AI trading tool designed to strategically trade key currency pairs with a mix of AI and complementary recovery techniques. Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Technology,  SynAIpse EA  incorporates a fully API independent  AI Decision Engine  coupled with sophisticated filters and recovery technology to maximize profitability and enhance performance. The  SynAIpse EA  analyzes multiple entry pattern
    BoBiXAU Pro
    Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
    Experts
    BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
    Romux TradeBot
    Ravikumar S
    Experts
    Romux TradeBot is an Advanced Martingale Trading Strategy with multiple Parameter settings.  Romux TradeBot can be customized by changing parameter settings  for any Symbol at your own risk.  The default Parameter values are set for EURUSD, M1 Period and Minimum Balance 5000 USD. Account type: Hedge. Leverage:1:500. Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results. General Settings:  S.No   In
    Scalper Master AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Scalper Master AI USDJPY 정밀 스캘핑 엔진 | H1 Scalper Master AI는 USDJPY 통화쌍을 위해 설계된 최첨단 AI 기반 스캘핑 시스템으로, 고빈도 매매의 최첨단 기법을 활용합니다. 이 전문가 자문(EA) 시스템은 최첨단 인공지능과 독점적인 스캘핑 방법론을 결합하여 빠르게 움직이는 시장에서 최고의 정밀성과 성능을 제공합니다. 일관되고 높은 확률의 진입을 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 Scalper Master AI는 저지연 체결 및 역동적인 위험 관리에 최적화되어 있어 독점 트레이딩 회사의 엄격한 기준을 준수합니다. 시스템 개요 Scalper Master AI는 실시간 시장 데이터를 처리하여 USDJPY의 미시적 기회를 포착하는 독점적인 AI 프레임워크인 정교한 양자 스캘핑 매트릭스를 기반으로 합니다. 이 시스템은 고급 머신러닝을 활용하여 유동성 변화, 변동성 급등, 가격 변동 이상 현상에 적응하여 변동성이 큰 외환 시장에서도 강력한 성능을
    Robo davi I
    Lucas Silvino Da Silva
    Experts
    Robô Davi I by Êxodo Capital is a professional system for traders created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) at B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses bias algorithms. After identifying the trend, the position is opened and the robot conducts the trade through a trailing stop that will be driven by the 13-period average. Maximum GAIN of 2200 pts. Main features Our setup has the option to use martingale, the EA has the option to customize. Presentation in the grap
    Intersection EA
    Kalinka Capital OU
    Experts
    Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
    Femto Core
    Imam Nasrudin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    [Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
    Super Gold Trend
    Sugianto
    Experts
    Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Signal  |   Setfile Launch promo! Exclusive offer, only 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 1999
    XAU Breakout Scalper MT5
    Yassir Lamrichi
    5 (3)
    Experts
    XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 - 듀얼 전략 골드 트레이딩 EA 소개 정량적 기법 및 전문 트레이딩 경험을 기반으로 설계된 시스템적인 EA. [ SETFILE 다운로드(.set) ] XAU Breakout Scalper _ 0.5% Risk.set  | 기간: 2025.01.15 → 2025.11.16 | 초기 잔액: $50,000 | 최종 잔고: ≈ 158 000 $ | 거래당 리스크: 0.5% | PF: 1.88 | Sharpe: 8.37 | 최대 낙폭: 13.10% | 승률: 63–64% | 거래 수: 874 전문 트레이더를 위해 설계된 브레이크아웃 EA로, 통제력, 투명성, 전문적인 최적화 에 초점을 맞추었습니다. 대상 사용자: 진입, 리스크, 거래 세션을 완전히 직접 관리 하고, 자신의 브로커 환경과 목표에 맞게 EA를 최적화할 수 있는 명확한 프로세스 를 원하는 트레이더. 트레이더들이 이 EA를 선택하는 이유 모든 것을 직접 제어합니다. 모든 핵심 변수들
    Reversal Catcher
    Nickolay Ustyantsev
    Experts
    Automatic Trading System. The first version of the ATS participated in the 2012 Championship. It has been actively developed since 2015. The strategy is based on identifying reversals in the movement of trading pairs. The only variable parameter is the deposit division coefficient. The goal of making a profit (as in the well-known proverb): a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. Work: 1) on various time intervals: from M2 to M20, everything depends on the "behavior" of the ATS on a
    BLao Gold
    Quang Thi Dinh
    Experts
    BLao Gold is the latest version of the gold trading EA, optimized for better performance with significant drawdown. It works on all timeframes, delivers high performance and maintains a simple configuration. It is better to control the EA semi-manually, for example, when the market is in an uptrend, it is better to turn off "Auto Sell" and the EA only executes "BUY". In addition, it has a trend recognition function according to EMA to automatically "BUY" or "SELL" or both. The results obtaine
    Green Hawk
    Rashed Samir
    Experts
    Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
    Trend Matrix EA MT5
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (1)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY ->> Buy any of our products with 70% OFF and get Trend Matrix EA as a BONUS EA! You can find all our products here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/autotrader/seller After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 and 5 terminals is designed to spot and capitalize on
    GoldenStrikePro
    Nader Nazih Al Sayegh
    Experts
    GoldenStrikePro – Precision Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldenStrikePro is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). Built for precision breakout strategies, it leverages real-time market structure, EMA-based trend analysis, and smart trade execution to deliver consistent results with controlled risk. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your algorithmic journey, GoldenStrikePro gives you the edge to trade gold with confidence.
    Green Revolution V3
    Sarfraz Ali -
    Experts
    Green Revolution  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. EA works according to the Trend Follow  Requirements Trading pairs XAUUSD Timeframe M15 Minimum deposit  100$ Leverage 1:500,1:100 Brokers Just Forex,Exness,FBS    Features - Fully automatic mode with Less inputs. -  Every trade is protected in advance. - Does not use averaging, history reading, overoptimization and other pointless methods. - More than 5 years of research, observation and optimization. - Tested o
    이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (385)
    Experts
    안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    4.83 (24)
    Experts
    실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    4.8 (10)
    Experts
    중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    4.68 (19)
    Experts
    XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (94)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (11)
    Experts
    실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.63 (19)
    Experts
    라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (10)
    Experts
    개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.57 (76)
    Experts
    심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.85 (88)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.62 (21)
    Experts
    장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (3)
    Experts
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (89)
    Experts
    소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
    Goldwave EA MT5
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (6)
    Experts
    실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (28)
    Experts
    볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.22 (72)
    Experts
    SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.72 (32)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    The Techno Deity EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    Experts
    The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Experts
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.5 (12)
    Experts
    Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
    Marvelous EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    Experts
    Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
    Golden Zephyr
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.56 (25)
    Experts
    새로운 도약 | AI 기반 정밀함이 시장 논리와 만나다 Argos Rage 는 내장된 DeepSeek AI 시스템 을 통해 시장 움직임을 실시간 분석하며, 새로운 수준의 자동매매를 구현합니다. Argos Fury의 강점을 바탕으로 하지만, 이 EA는 더욱 높은 유연성, 폭넓은 시장 해석, 그리고 강한 시장 참여를 목표로 합니다. Live Signal 시간프레임: M30 레버리지:  최소 1:20 입금액:  최소 $100 거래종목:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 브로커:  제한 없음 Argos Rage를 구매하시면 Argos Fury 를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 연락해 주세요. Argos Rage 는 시장의 구조, 리듬, 압력을 분석하여 확률이 맞아떨어질 때만 거래를 실행합니다. 이는 불확실한 시장 상황에서도 똑똑한 보호를 유지하면서 Argos Fury보다 더 많은 기회를 제공합니다. Argos Fury 가 명확한 반전 구조에 집중하는 반면, Argos Ra
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    Experts
    중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
    VolumeHedger
    OMG FZE LLC
    4.95 (38)
    Experts
    VolumeHedger EA [ 라이브 시그널 ]  ,  [ 내 채널 ]   ,  [ 세트 파일 ]  ,   [ 블로그 ]   , [ AI 사용 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 권장 계좌: 고레버리지 스탠다드, ECN, Raw; 센트 계좌; 프랍펌(FTMO 등) 이 EA의 개발자는 다른 로봇들의 품질을 통해 이미 그의 전문성을 입증했습니다. Volume Hedger EA와 함께 커스텀 인디케이터를 사용하여 진입 전략을 정의할 수 있기 때문에, 더 이상 추가 EA를 구매할 필요가 없습니다! 이 EA는 마틴게일 전략에 헤징과 스마트 리스크 관리를 결합한 고급 트레이딩 알고리즘으로, 변동성이 큰 시장에 최적화되어 있습니다. 추세 방향을 예측하려 하지 않고, 거래량을 분석하여 지능적인 전략으로 진입합니다. 적절한 세트 파일을 사용하면 Forex, Gold, 주식, Crypto와 같은 상품에서 효과적인 성과를 낼 수 있습니다. 급격한 변동이나 안정적인 추세가 있는 종목에서 더욱 뛰어난
    제작자의 제품 더 보기
    Automatic Trailing Stop EA
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    Maximize Your Trading Potential with Our Trailing Stop Expert Advisor! Are you tired of watching potential profits slip away due to unpredictable market fluctuations? Say goodbye to missed opportunities and hello to consistent gains with our revolutionary Trailing Stop EA, designed to safeguard your profits and minimize losses during your trading journey. Why Choose Our Trailing Stop EA? 1. Flexible Trailing Stop Methods : Whether you prefer a fixed distance in pips or a percentage-based appro
    FREE
    Arbitrage ATR Dashboard
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    지표
    This is a Free Display Dashboard for The  ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5 EA. This indicator is used to track existing Total hedge positions (Account Summary) , Balance, Equity, P/L and Symbols, Correlation Status. Please adjust size and colours according to your desired preference. Feel free to message me if there are any queries required. Please note that this an indicator and not an Expert Advisor. LINK TO THE EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/131269?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#descr
    FREE
    UT BOT Indicator and Alerts MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    지표
    Elevate Your Trading Experience with the famous UT Bot Alert Indicator! Summary: The UT Bot Alert Indicator by Quant Nomad has a proven track record and is your gateway to a more profitable trading journey. It's a meticulously crafted tool designed to provide precision, real-time insights, and a user-friendly experience.  Key Features: 1. Precision Analysis: Powered by advanced algorithms for accurate trend identification, pinpointing critical support and resistance levels. 2. Real-time Alert
    Pivot Point Super Trend Indicator and Alerts MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    지표
    Introducing the Pivot Point SuperTrend MT5 version of the Trading View indicator by LonesomeTheBlue. A revolutionary script designed to optimize your trading strategies by combining the power of Pivot Points with the precision of SuperTrend indicators. This unique algorithm offers an enhanced approach to identifying and staying within trends, delivering unparalleled performance in today's dynamic markets. Key Features: Enhanced Trend Identification: By integrating Pivot Points and calculating
    AlgoAlpha Median Proximity Percentile
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    지표
    About:  Introducing the "Median Proximity Percentile" developed by AlgoAlpha, a sophisticated trading indicator engineered to augment market analysis. This tool adeptly monitors the proximity of median prices over a designated historical period and delineates its percentile position amidst dynamically evolving standard deviation bands. It furnishes traders with invaluable insights essential for well-informed decision-making. Features: Color-Coded Visuals: Facilitate intuitive comprehension of
    Daily Range Fib Retracement Levels
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    지표
    Unlock the power of Fibonacci with our advanced indicator! This tool precisely plots Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high and low, identifying the next day's key support and resistance levels. Perfect for day trading and swing trading, it has consistently generated weekly profits for me. Elevate your trading strategy and seize profitable opportunities with ease. NOTE: In the Input section make sure the draw labels are set to "True" so you can see each levels.
    Correlation GridXpert MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Experts
    A correlation trading strategy in the Forex market involves taking advantage of the statistical relationship between two or more currency pairs. The basic premise is that certain currency pairs move in relation to each other due to economic, geopolitical, or market factors. By understanding these relationships, a trader can exploit divergences and convergences to generate profits. Types of Correlation Here are the three types of correlation that exist in the financial world: Positive Correlatio
    Hedge Recovery Grid MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Experts
    Introducing   Hedge Recovery Grid MT5   – an advanced Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek to optimize their recovery strategies. Powered by the Pivot Point Supertrend indicator, this EA combines the precision of pivot points with the trend-following strength of Supertrend, creating a robust grid-based recovery system. Whether the market moves in your favor or against you, Hedge Recovery Grid MT5 intelligently manages positions to minimize losses and maximize profits. Perfect for both t
    Prop Firm Mastery MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Experts
    The   Prop Firm Mastery EA   is a cutting-edge low risk expert advisor designed for   multi-symbol   trading with   advanced correlation filters   to increase trade accuracy. Unlike traditional EAs that blindly take trades, this EA ensures   only the strongest Buy and Sell setups   by analyzing   correlation strength   between your chosen trading pairs. This state-of-the-art EA combines pending order execution with a suite of powerful filters to optimize your entry and exit points across up to f
    Better RSI MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    지표
    This Indicator enhances the default Relative Strength Index (RSI) by introducing several improvements. First, it visually highlights overbought and oversold regions by changing the RSI color from white to red. Second, it includes additional reference lines at 20, 40, 50, 60, and 80, providing a clearer framework for assessing RSI values. The most notable feature is the use of the middle 50-line to indicate the current market cycle. The color of the 50-line dynamically reflects the cycle: green f
    Advanced Market Structure Pro
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    지표
    Advanced Market Structure Pro - Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Indicator Overview Advanced Market Structure Pro is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator that combines Zero Lag EMA (ZLEMA) technology with adaptive volatility bands to identify high-probability trend changes and continuation signals across multiple timeframes. This indicator provides traders with a complete market structure analysis system suitable for all trading styles, from scalping to position trading. Key Features 1. Ze
    Smart Zones Pro
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    지표
    Smart Zone Pro is an advanced support and resistance indicator that automatically identifies key market levels and provides high-probability trading opportunities. Unlike static S&R levels, this intelligent system creates dynamic channels that adapt to market volatility using sophisticated ATR-based calculations. Key Features: Smart Channel Detection : Automatically identifies the strongest support and resistance zones based on recent price action ATR-Based Precision : Uses Average True Range to
    필터:
    J B
    476
    J B 2025.04.29 15:03 
     

    If you need a recovery EA thats actually going to help you or at least give you a chance of actual recovery. You definitely need to try this one. Great support as well.

    리뷰 답변