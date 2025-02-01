ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5

5

  • PLEASE NOTE: This expert advisor is designed exclusively for trade recovery and should not be used as a standard automated trading system.
  • IMPORTANT: This EA represents one of the most comprehensive and robust recovery solutions currently available to the public.

    It is an essential tool for any trader seeking added protection during adverse market conditions. Safeguard your account and trade with confidence, knowing that this recovery system is engineered to help stabilize and preserve your equity during periods of drawdown.

    FREE INDICATOR DASHBOARD DOWNLOAD (Recommended):

    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137124?source=Site+Market+Product+Page


    Example of Set File for EURUSD with correlation (30mins Chart): 

    https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G5ajfcJTHDvGlZX_M84G4IccKOOGHB7N/view?usp=sharing


    ================================================================================

    KEY FEATURES

    ================================================================================


    INTELLIGENT HEDGE RECOVERY SYSTEM

    • Automated hedge order placement when drawdown thresholds are reached

    • Three recovery modes: Normal, Medium, and Aggressive

    • Progressive emergency recovery with dynamic adjustments

    • Smart hedge direction detection based on market conditions

    • Full recovery target tracking to restore account equity


    DYNAMIC ATR-BASED GRID SYSTEM

    • Multiple grid spacing methods: Fixed, ATR, Adaptive ATR, Bollinger Bands, Dynamic BB

    • Automatic volatility regime detection (Low/Normal/High)

    • Adaptive grid spacing that adjusts to market conditions

    • ATR multipliers: 3.0 (Low Vol), 5.0 (Normal), 8.0 (High Vol)

    • Visual grid line indicators for easy monitoring


    ADVANCED CORRELATION TRADING

    • Backtest up to 4 symbols simultaneously with independent settings

    • Dynamic correlation direction detection (Positive/Negative/Dynamic)

    • Multi-reference symbol correlation analysis

    • Tiered activation system based on correlation strength:

      - Weak Tier (0-0.3): Conservative approach

      - Moderate Tier (0.3-0.6): Standard approach

      - Strong Tier (0.6-0.8): Aggressive approach

      - Very Strong Tier (0.8+): Maximum confidence

    • Correlation stability filters to avoid false signals


    SMART MONEY CONCEPTS INTEGRATION

    • Order Block detection and confirmation

    • Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis

    • Break of Structure (BOS) detection

    • Change of Character (ChoCH) identification

    • Market structure analysis on any timeframe

    • Visual representation of key levels


    MULTI-TIMEFRAME TECHNICAL FILTERS

    • RSI Filter: Avoid overbought/oversold conditions

    • Advanced ADX Filter with multi-timeframe analysis

      - Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary timeframe weighting

      - Adaptive thresholds based on volatility

      - Trend strength classification

      - Multi-TF alignment requirements

    • Regime-aware grid management

    • Pivot Point SuperTrend integration


    FLEXIBLE MULTIPLIER SYSTEMS

    • Multiple progression modes:

      - FIXED: Custom multiplier sequence (1, 1.5, 1.5, 1.5...)

      - LINEAR: Linear progression (1, 2, 3, 4...)

      - EXPONENTIAL: Exponential growth (1, 1.5, 2.25, 3.375...)

      - FIBONACCI: Fibonacci sequence (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8...)

      - PARABOLIC: Parabolic progression (1, 2, 4.5, 8...)

    • Symbol-specific multiplier customization

    • Multiplier caps: None, Fixed, or Progressive (equity-based)

    • Dynamic multiplier adjustment based on profit/loss


    COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT TARGET SYSTEMS

    • Smart Take Profit with cost calculation and safety buffer

    • Account-wide profit target closure

    • Basket profit target (post-hedge)

    • Full recovery target system

    • Minimum profit buffer settings

    • Include/exclude base order profits


    ROBUST RISK MANAGEMENT

    • Daily loss limits with automatic reset

    • Maximum trades per symbol

    • Maximum spread filtering

    • Time and day filters (trade only specific hours/days)

    • Other EA management (disable competing EAs during recovery)

    • Position size limits per tier/correlation strength

    • Emergency stop mechanisms


    ================================================================================

    HOW IT WORKS

    ================================================================================


    1. BASE ORDER PLACEMENT

       The EA opens initial positions based on your configured settings. You can 

       run up to 4 independent base orders on different symbols simultaneously.


    2. DRAWDOWN MONITORING

       Continuously monitors account drawdown (percentage or currency-based).

       When threshold is reached, the recovery system activates.


    3. HEDGE ACTIVATION

       Opens hedge orders in the opposite direction to lock in current losses

       and begin the recovery process. Pivot Point SuperTrend confirms direction.


    4. GRID RECOVERY

       Builds a dynamic grid of orders using ATR-based spacing that adapts to

       market volatility. Each grid level uses calculated multipliers for lot sizing.


    5. CORRELATION TRADING

       Simultaneously opens positions on correlated symbols to accelerate recovery.

       Correlation strength determines lot sizes, grid spacing, and maximum orders.


    6. SMART FILTERING

       All new orders pass through Smart Money Concepts, RSI, ADX, and regime filters

       to ensure high-quality entries during the recovery phase.


    7. PROFIT TARGET MANAGEMENT

       Monitors multiple profit targets (smart TP, basket target, full recovery).

       Closes all positions when any target is reached, securing profits.


    8. POSITION CLOSURE

       All recovery positions close together when profit targets are met,

       returning the account to a clean state ready for the next cycle.


    ================================================================================

    WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE

    ================================================================================


    MULTI-SYMBOL ARBITRAGE APPROACH

    Unlike single-symbol recovery EAs, ArbitrageATR leverages correlation between

    multiple currency pairs to create diversified recovery opportunities.


    DYNAMIC DIRECTION DETECTION

    Automatically determines optimal hedge directions based on historical correlation

    analysis, adapting to changing market relationships.


    TIERED CORRELATION SYSTEM

    Adjusts trading aggressiveness based on real-time correlation strength, with

    separate settings for lot multipliers, grid spacing, and maximum orders per tier.


    VOLATILITY-ADAPTIVE GRID

    Grid spacing automatically adjusts to current market volatility using multiple

    methods (ATR, Bollinger Bands) ensuring optimal order placement.


    SMART MONEY CONCEPTS

    Institutional-grade market structure analysis filters out low-quality entries,

    focusing recovery efforts on high-probability setups.


    COMPREHENSIVE FILTERING

    Multi-timeframe ADX analysis with weighted scoring, RSI filtering, and regime

    awareness ensure trades align with favorable market conditions.


    FLEXIBLE MULTIPLIER SYSTEMS

    Choose from mathematical progressions (Fibonacci, Exponential, Parabolic) or

    create custom sequences tailored to your risk tolerance.


    FULL RECOVERY TRACKING

    Tracks your pre-drawdown balance and works systematically to restore full

    account equity, not just breakeven on current positions.


    ================================================================================

    WHO IS THIS FOR?

    ================================================================================


    Traders running other EAs/strategies who need automated drawdown recovery

    Portfolio managers wanting correlation-based risk mitigation

    Professional traders seeking institutional-grade market structure analysis

    Prop firm traders requiring sophisticated risk management

    Traders with adequate capital to handle grid expansion (recommended: $1000+ per 0.01 lot)


    ================================================================================

    BEST USE CASES

    ================================================================================


    1. STRATEGY PROTECTION

       Run alongside your primary trading strategies as a safety net. When your

       main strategies hit drawdown, ArbitrageATR activates to recover losses.


    2. CORRELATION ARBITRAGE

       Exploit temporary divergences between correlated pairs. When EUR/USD and

       GBP/USD correlation is strong, recovery positions on both accelerate profit.


    3. RANGE-BOUND RECOVERY

       Optimal during ranging markets where price oscillates within volatility bands.

       ATR-based grid spacing adapts to the range width automatically.


    4. MULTI-ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT

       Deploy across multiple accounts with different symbol combinations for

       diversified correlation exposure.


    ================================================================================

    RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

    ================================================================================


    CONSERVATIVE (Low Risk):

    • Recovery Mode: MODE_Drawdown, RECOVERY_NORMAL

    • Drawdown: 5-10% or $50-100

    • Grid Method: GRID_ATR_ADAPTIVE

    • Multiplier Mode: MULT_FIXED (1, 1.5, 1.5, 1.5)

    • MaxTrades: 8-10

    • Use Filters: All enabled (SMC, RSI, ADX)

    • Daily Loss Limit: 3-5% of account


    MODERATE (Balanced):

    • Recovery Mode: MODE_Drawdown, RECOVERY_MEDIUM

    • Drawdown: 10-15% or $100-150

    • Grid Method: GRID_ATR_ADAPTIVE

    • Multiplier Mode: MULT_FIBONACCI

    • MaxTrades: 10-12

    • Use Filters: SMC + ADX enabled

    • Daily Loss Limit: 5-7% of account


    AGGRESSIVE (High Risk):

    • Recovery Mode: MODE_Drawdown, RECOVERY_AGGRESSIVE

    • Drawdown: 15-20% or $150-200

    • Grid Method: GRID_BB_DYNAMIC

    • Multiplier Mode: MULT_EXPONENTIAL

    • MaxTrades: 12-15

    • Use Filters: Minimal filtering

    • Daily Loss Limit: 7-10% of account


    ================================================================================

    SYMBOL COMPATIBILITY

    ================================================================================


    Major Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD

    Cross Pairs: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY, etc.

    Exotic Pairs: (test thoroughly before live trading)

    Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500 (with adjusted settings)

    Metals: XAU/USD, XAG/USD (with higher ATR multipliers)


    Note: Always backtest on your specific broker and symbols before live trading.

    Different brokers have different spreads, execution speeds, and symbol specifications.


    ================================================================================

    SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

    ================================================================================


    • MetaTrader 5 Build 3200 or higher

    • Windows VPS recommended for 24/7 operation (minimum 2GB RAM)

    • Stable internet connection (ping < 50ms to broker server)

    • Broker with low spreads and fast execution

    • Hedging account type required

    • Minimum account balance: $500 (recommended: $1000+)

    • Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500 recommended for flexibility)


    ================================================================================

    INCLUDED RESOURCES

    ================================================================================


    Comprehensive PDF documentation

    Quick start guide

    Recommended settings for different account sizes

    Symbol-specific optimization tips

    Best practices and risk management guidelines


    ================================================================================

    LEARNING CURVE

    ================================================================================


    BEGINNER: 2-3 weeks to understand basic settings

    INTERMEDIATE: 1 week to master correlation and filters

    ADVANCED: 3-5 days to optimize for specific strategies


    The extensive documentation and pre-configured setting templates make it

    accessible even for intermediate traders, while advanced features provide

    depth for professional use.


    ================================================================================

    RISK DISCLOSURE

    ================================================================================


    IMPORTANT: Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable

    for all investors. Grid and martingale-style recovery strategies can result in

    significant losses if not properly managed, especially during strong trending

    markets without retracements.


    • Past performance is not indicative of future results

    • Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading

    • Never risk more than you can afford to lose

    • Ensure adequate capitalization for full grid expansion

    • Use appropriate position sizing relative to account balance

    • Monitor the EA regularly, especially during recovery phases

    • Strong trending markets can cause significant drawdown

    • This EA is designed for drawdown recovery, not primary trading strategy

    • Results vary significantly based on broker, spreads, and market conditions


    This EA is a risk management tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Proper

    configuration, monitoring, and risk management are essential for success.


    ================================================================================

    WHY CHOOSE ARBITRAGEATR RECOVERY MT5?

    ================================================================================


    Battle-Tested Algorithm: Years of development and real-world testing

    Professional Grade: Institutional-quality market structure analysis

    Comprehensive Documentation: Over 70 pages of detailed guidance

    Active Development: Regular updates with new features

    Flexible Configuration: 200+ adjustable parameters

    Multi-Strategy Approach: Combines multiple proven recovery techniques

    Advanced Risk Controls: Multiple safety mechanisms and limits

    Transparent Operation: Clear logging and visual indicators


    Whether you're protecting a profitable strategy from drawdowns, managing

    multiple accounts with correlation-based risk mitigation, or seeking a

    sophisticated recovery solution with institutional-grade filtering, 

    ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5 provides the tools and flexibility you need.


    ================================================================================

    SUPPORT

    ================================================================================


    Included with purchase:

    • Detailed 70+ page PDF documentation

    • Quick start setup guide

    • Email support for configuration assistance

    • Regular updates and improvements


    ================================================================================

    GET STARTED TODAY

    ================================================================================


    Transform your approach to drawdown management with ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5.

    Download now and experience professional-grade hedge recovery with correlation

    trading and Smart Money Concepts filtering.


    Remember: Proper risk management and thorough testing are keys to success!


    =============================================================================== 

    Отзывы 1
    J B
    476
    J B 2025.04.29 15:03 
     

    If you need a recovery EA thats actually going to help you or at least give you a chance of actual recovery. You definitely need to try this one. Great support as well.

    Ответ на отзыв