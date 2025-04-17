Expert Dollar Cost Averaging Strategy Version 3

  • Experts
  • Van Quang Nguyen
    Van Quang Nguyen

    Van Quang Nguyen

    I am a programmer specializing in MT4 and MT5 trading software. I have experience in developing automated trading tools (EAs) and custom technical indicators for individual investors and brokerage firms. I am proficient in using the MQL4 and MQL5 programming languages to create effective and
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

Expert Dollar Cost Averaging Strategy Version 3 is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that implements a Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) trading strategy. The EA allows for fully customizable input configurations, including the number of DCA times, the volume for the first entry, the number of pips for each DCA step, a money-based stop loss limit, an equity drawdown-based stop loss limit, and the percentage of price retracement compared to the first entry position to close all orders.

The trading strategy operates as follows: when the order list is empty, both buy and sell orders are entered simultaneously with a take-profit position equal to the DCA pip range. When one of the two initial orders reaches its take-profit level, the DCA direction is determined and both buy and sell orders are entered immediately with a volume that increases according to the Fibonacci sequence multiplied by the initial volume. When the price moves back according to the configured retracement ratio or meets the stop loss limits, all orders are closed to start a new entry cycle.

The EA is designed for traders who prefer a structured, automated approach to position averaging and risk management. All parameters are adjustable to suit different account sizes and risk tolerances.

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Gold Sniper Scalping Grid EA
Van Quang Nguyen
Experts
Gold Sniper Grid EA offers precision risk-adjusted scalping for XAU/USD. This algorithmic expert advisor merges sniper entry precision, adaptive grid execution, and dynamic capital protection. It is engineered for growth with mathematical risk control, proving profitable from 10 USD capital and is FTMO-ready. Key configuration parameters include MagicNumber 777000, InitVolume (risk-scaled, for example 0.13 lots per 100 USD), GrowUpLevelForRecaculateVolume set to 2, LimitGridLevel at 3, GridDist
Trend Following EA Simple
Van Quang Nguyen
Experts
Overview Trending Following EA Simple is a robust, trend-following Expert Advisor designed to capture major market movements with a straightforward yet highly effective logic. By focusing on high-probability setups within sustained trends, it eliminates complexity and aims for consistent performance. The EA is optimized for popular, volatile instruments and works seamlessly on the H2 timeframe, making it a reliable tool for both new and experienced traders. Important note: Use only the ea's def
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