Expert Dollar Cost Averaging Strategy Version 3 is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that implements a Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) trading strategy. The EA allows for fully customizable input configurations, including the number of DCA times, the volume for the first entry, the number of pips for each DCA step, a money-based stop loss limit, an equity drawdown-based stop loss limit, and the percentage of price retracement compared to the first entry position to close all orders.

The trading strategy operates as follows: when the order list is empty, both buy and sell orders are entered simultaneously with a take-profit position equal to the DCA pip range. When one of the two initial orders reaches its take-profit level, the DCA direction is determined and both buy and sell orders are entered immediately with a volume that increases according to the Fibonacci sequence multiplied by the initial volume. When the price moves back according to the configured retracement ratio or meets the stop loss limits, all orders are closed to start a new entry cycle.

The EA is designed for traders who prefer a structured, automated approach to position averaging and risk management. All parameters are adjustable to suit different account sizes and risk tolerances.