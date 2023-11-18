Easy Correlations

5

Discover the Simplicity of Trading Correlated Symbols with Easy Correlations

Have you ever wanted to effortlessly master trading correlated symbols? Meet 'Easy Correlations' - your new best friend in navigating the intricate world of market correlations. Our tool is designed to simplify the complexities of trading, turning a challenging strategy into an accessible and profitable experience.

The Concept Made Simple: At its core, 'Easy Correlations' revolves around a straightforward idea. Find two symbols that typically move in sync, and when their paths diverge - that's your cue. Buy one, sell the other. But without the right tools, this can be a daunting task. That's where we come in.

Demystifying the Technical: We know that terms like "Pearson Correlation" and "RSI indicators" can be overwhelming. 'Easy Correlations' breaks down these complex concepts into easy-to-understand insights. The Pearson Correlation price on our main dashboard offers a clear view of how two stocks move together, while our unique approach to RSI indicators provides a fresh perspective on momentum, helping you make informed decisions.

Tailored to Your Style: We believe in flexibility. Our platform uses both fixed and dynamic distance calculations, allowing you to trade correlations in a way that suits your style. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, 'Easy Correlations' is designed to enhance your strategy without the stress.

Trade Smarter, Not Harder: With 'Easy Correlations', complex calculations and market analysis become straightforward. Our intuitive dashboard and insightful signals guide you through the trading process, making it easier than ever to capitalize on market movements.

Join the Trading Revolution: Embrace a smarter, more intuitive way of trading with 'Easy Correlations'. Experience the difference in your trading journey today. Let's make market success easier together!

Description

Disclaimer: 'Easy Correlations' is a tool designed to assist in trading decisions. It is not a guarantee of profit. All trading involves risk, and it's important to make informed decisions. We do not offer financial advice. Please trade responsibly.


Reviews 4
Felicia Algorithm
41
Felicia Algorithm 2025.01.14 11:24 
 

one of my favorite bots out there its an absolute monster!!!!

sachanvajra
1059
sachanvajra 2024.07.13 15:28 
 

Quick response, excellent coding capability, fast speed for backtest, highly recommended.

Markus Pöhl
487
Markus Pöhl 2023.11.24 11:26 
 

Finally a very good correlation EA that is easy to use. Most of such EAs are complicated and the indicators are confusing. This one is highly recommended and the developer responds very quickly and competently. With this EA you now have the right tool and everyone can make something out of it.

Recommended products
Fxx EA
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Settings Inputs Symbols XAUUSD,US30,DE40,BTCUSD Time Frame 1H Money management Anti-Martingale, Martingale ,Fixed Ratio (advanced), Make sure to change the symbols to  XAUUSD,US30,DE40,BTCUSD (comma-separated) before testing. Fxx Ea a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who want to scale into profitable positions using a pyramiding strategy across multiple symbols. The EA trade multiple symbols simultaneously – manage each symbol independently with separate tr
THV Trailing Buy Sell Stop Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, This EA handle the  TRAILING Buy Stop and/or  TRAILING Sell Stop Logic in a very smart way. You can choose only Buy / only Sell or both. Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days: click to download Configurations ( default values are shown in brackets ) : // -   ATR period:  input the ATR period for calculation (14) -  Magic Number:  define the magic number // -   Enable Buy Stop : Allow the EA to place a Buy Stop order -  Lot Buy:  volume
Gold trading manager
Chak Fung Chan
Experts
XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about. More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc) Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2  (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500 Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs) Lots size 0.2 For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply
Demus MT5
Nico Demus Sitepu
1 (4)
Experts
Promo, Only 2  copies left at current price!, Next Price 5 99 USD.   T he newest and a very powerful Demus MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Demus MT5 EA is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for traders who love speed, accuracy, and consistency. Built with a smart scalping engine, this EA takes advantage of micro market movements and executes trades with lightning-fast precision making it perfect for volatile market sessions. Live S
Forex Fighter 5
Jared Matthew Bryant
1 (2)
Experts
Forex Fighter is an advanced, multicurrency system that trades following symbols: EURJPY, GBPCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDNZD, USDJPY and AUDCAD. The strategy is based on built in indicators which I developed myself. Forex Fighter follows unique patterns that are repetitive but very often human brain is not capable of catching them.  The decision maker here are two Neural Networks which have to agree whether or not a particular trade will be placed. The probability of repeating a pattern has to be ab
Magic Max
Reni
3.67 (3)
Experts
Magic Max EA, works  with Supply Demand Zones with all Currency pairs / Gold and with all timeframes. Timeframe: (H1 or H4) EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GOLD Timeframe: (M1 To H1) STEP INDEX, V10,V50,V75 , V100, Boom and Crash (You can select Trade mode according to Trend or for few pair like Boom500/1000 only BUY, C500/1000 only sell) Trade Mode = Both                     = Buy                    = Sell Hidden SL TP = False (if its true your set traget dollar function
Project 758
Konstantin Sinitsin
Experts
Greetings, fellow traders. EA Project 758 was created by a team of traders and programmers with 15 years of experience. EA Project 758 has been developed and refined over a period of 6 years. Through this process, we have achieved excellent results. The EA algorithm is proprietary and has no analogues. It incorporates universal and complex systems such as IR, developed personally by us. We designed a proprietary EA that embodies the behavior model of termites. These tiny insects are known for th
Zazen EA MT5
Christian Koehler
Experts
Welcome to the revolution of trading! We are a team of trading experts with many years of experience who have channelled their expertise into the development of Zazen EA. Zazen EA can also be used with PropTrading companies (for example FTMO). The EA has many functions (e.g. drawdown limit) that are specifically required in the area of prop trading. The name "Zazen" is no coincidence. It is derived from the Buddhist meditation practice that promotes calmness, serenity and clarity. Zazen EA is no
Smart Super Signals Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Smart Super Signals Pro Smart Super Signals Pro is a multifunctional automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade popular currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.), precious metals (Gold/XAUUSD), oil (WTI, Brent), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD and others). The EA is based on the principle of “Super Signals” which identify local highs and lows (potential reversal or correction points) on the selected timeframe. The EA automatically opens trades when a buy or sell s
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Tools for earning and research. The core of the trading signals and strategy is based on the author's algorithm for the formation of price forecasting patterns. Applicable to any instrument! Supplemented with a control system based on the MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , updating and adjusting the signal as accurately as possible for the market, instrument and period of work. Eligible: All instruments in all markets (there are exceptions). Who it's for: hedge funds, fund and asset managers, investment
Insider Expert Advisor
Andrey Kornishkin
Experts
Советник   Inside Expert Advisor  торгует на откат после сильного движения . Торговая стратегия Советник выставляет отложенные ордера, которые тянутся за ценой, чтобы поймать откат против тренда. Пара EURUSD, ТФ М15. Первый ордер выставляется по следующим правилам: Если свеча бычья на текущем таймфрейме выставляется отложенный ордер на продажу; Если свеча медвежья   на  текущем  таймфрейме , выставляется отложенный  ордер на покупку; Ордер тянется за ценой до его срабатывания . Открытые позиции
Grid MT5 Recovery
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
A grid advisor with an adaptive system of "Resolving" a basket of orders can also be used to restore unprofitable positions on the account. Works inside a linear regression channel, input on several conditions. The signal uses the direction of the linear regression channel, exponential moving averages, average daily volatility, then builds an order grid if the price deviates. The grid step is configurable, and if the price goes against us, then after a certain number of orders, the account rec
DigiGrid MT5
Sergey Belov
Experts
The Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders at prices near support or resistance levels. Entry points are calculated by the EA using the author's algorithm and based on a variety of factors. The EA uses several time ranges for analysis. The built-in trend filter allows to make more accurate entries with a greater likelihood of closing them with profit and thus reducing the number of simultaneously open orders. All orders are closed upon reaching the expected profit. Through the use of TakeProfit
Gold Scalping Grid
Simon Sotzlona
Experts
XAUUSD Grid Scalper MT5 – Professional Gold Grid Scalper with Crash Protection Designed for precise gold trading under real market conditions XAUUSD Grid Scalper is a modern, technically clean BUY-only grid scalper for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5 . This Expert Advisor combines fast scalping , intelligent grid management , and a dedicated crash-zone logic to handle both calm market phases and extreme gold movements in a controlled way. This EA was developed not for luck , but for structure,
DARE Institutional Scalper V1
Ayokunle Chukwuemeka Ositade
Experts
DARE Institutional Scalper (MT5) An Automated Capital-Protected Scalping System This is an institutional-grade scalping bot with adaptive risk sizing, automated drawdown control, and compliance-level dashboards. Developed by DARE Investments for professional traders and asset managers.  DARE Institutional Scalper V1  is a high-performance trading algorithm built for MetaTrader 5 , designed to execute disciplined, data-driven scalping strategies under strict institutional risk limits. It combine
Delta Quantum
Ioannis Xenos
Experts
Delta Quantum EA by Xignal Coding This price is for the first 20 purchases. Next price -> 100$ Delta Quantum is a mean reversion Expert Advisor designed for traders who want both simplicity and power. It calculates the Delta (distance) – a unique measurement that highlights potential turning points in the market – and uses this as a signal for precise entries. Why choose Delta Quantum? Beginner-friendly with ready-to-use defaults for EURUSD H1. Advanced customization for traders who want to take
Correction researcher
Olha Blau
Experts
Correction researcher (СR) Remember, an advisor is just a tool that allows you to follow a trading strategy without the psychological burden of manual trading. This MT5 expert advisor works well in uptrends. Gold is in an uptrend from 2022 to 2025 and is likely to continue to grow rapidly for another 2-3 years. The Expert Advisor looks for the bottom of a pullback or correction to enter a buy trade in line with the trend. The Expert Advisor does not use a grid of orders, Martingale or locking. T
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
Experts
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the ma
Momentum Deep Neural
Chui Ying Mok
Experts
Unveiling Momentum Deep Neural, a uniquely designed, momentum-based artificial intelligence deep neural network Expert Advisor. Currently on a limited time offer, secure this meticulously crafted software at a special sales price before it escalates to its final price of $1599. Seize this exceptional opportunity and experience the revolution in forex trading. Power of deep neural network Momentum Deep Neural works on key market momentum, ensuring trades are placed strategically. Unlike the risk
EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
Experts
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
VR Smart Grid MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.21 (28)
Experts
VR Smart Grid is a full-featured Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, built on the classical grid trading strategy. The robot independently opens positions, manages them and closes them in parts, creating an efficient order grid that adapts to changing market conditions. Over 15 years of development, the EA has gone through thousands of variations and tests — it is the result of systematic refinement on real and demo accounts. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions an
Gold Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
This EA is based on ADX strategy.  Advantage:     - Stable   - No grid martingale   - No scalper  We recommend with following settings.   Symbol : XAUUSD   Period : 30M Lot: recommend following rule:    100usd  - 0.01 lots   1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower   2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower    10000usd - 1 lots or lower We do not recommend higher lots. Need gold spreadless broker.  Maybe VIP or Pro user with your broker.
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Experts
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Quantum Index
Vladimir Mametov
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum Index — Expert Advisor for Index Trading Live Signal       Key Features: Supported Instruments: .US30Cash, .UsTechCash, JP225Cash Broker : RoboForex ( ECN or Prime account).    Average Monthly Activity: 100–200 orders Expected Profit: 10–20% per month Maximum Drawdown: Up to 20% with default lot settings Description: Quantum Index is a high-precision, reliable, and profitable expert advisor designed for automated trading on major stock indices. It is fully optimized for RoboForex broker
Pacific Trade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
An Automated Solution for Efficient Trading on GBPJPY, M30" Description: Discover Pacific Trade, an advanced trading robot that redefines the way you engage in the forex market, focusing on the GBPJPY parity and having the M30 timeframe as the optimal time window. This intelligent tool combines modern technology with sophisticated trading strategies to bring you consistent and sustainable profits. Key features: 1. **Efficiency on GBPJPY, M30 Timeframe:** has been fine-tuned to maximize trad
Order Flow Volume MT5
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume.  It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from  11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts.  Optimization inputs for money management are used.  This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling. Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize then
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Quantum5
Tian Yu Li
4.07 (27)
Experts
Quantum is a High Frequency EA with relatively lower risk. It trades tens of trades per day but generally the max drawdown is below 15%.  MT5 Version ======== Usage======== : Symbol: Any Main pairs Timeframe: M15 or higher Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 2000 USD Note: Grid strategy is alwasy with some risk due to the increasely accumulated risky lots. but the high profit makes such strategy still being popular no matter how forex industry developed.   this is why we spent many years on researchi
FREE
Triplewave Momentum Pro
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quant Pulse, the most sophisticated multi-timeframe trend confirmation Expert Advisor ever designed. My specialty? Precision trend trading across multiple markets with unwavering accuracy. I trade GOLD (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD with surgical precision, bringing you consistent trading opportunities by harnessing the power of triple timeframe analysis. What Makes Me Special? I am a trend confirmation EA , meticulously engineered to eliminate false signals and capture only the highes
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (398)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (56)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.81 (36)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.67 (30)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.64 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results   |  Public Community LAUNCH PRICE: $249, Next price: $349 (Only 6 copies left) What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
More from author
Simple CCI by Ioannis Xenos
Ioannis Xenos
4.33 (15)
Experts
Insta: @xignalcoding New release: Delta Quantum EA At Xignal-Coding, we're passionate about helping traders succeed in the markets. That's why we're excited to share with you our latest creation, the Simple CCI trading robot/tool. Our primary goal with this robot is to empower traders with a safe and reliable tool that helps them understand the CCI indicator and use it to their advantage in the trading assets of their choice. With the Simple CCI, you have full control over your trading strateg
FREE
Advanced CCI by Ioannis Xenos
Ioannis Xenos
5 (7)
Experts
Welcome to the Advanced CCI trading bot and tool, your all-in-one solution for studying and trading your preferred assets. With this versatile tool, you have complete control over your strategy. By adjusting the various parameters, you can create a unique strategy based on the CCI indicator, including an MA filter, dynamic lot size, Kelly Criterion calculator, dynamic and trailing SL and TP levels, account protection specifically designed for those taking the FTMO or other prop firm trading ch
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Experts
Meet Master Oscillators, a bot that makes trading simple and flexible! Choose from RSI, CCI, or Stochastic signals and build your own strategy. This bot gives you many tools, like MA filter, dynamic lot sizes, Kelly Criterion calculator, dynamic SL and TP levels, and more. No matter your trading style, Master Oscillators is here for you. It gives you important info, stats, and more, while always keeping your trading safe. If you've ever wanted to build your own trading bot but didn't know how,
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Indicators
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
XC Trade Manager
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Utilities
XC Trade Manager for MT5  Manage Your Trades with Precision and Ease Welcome to XC Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for traders seeking efficient and intuitive trade management on the MT5 platform. Developed by xignalcoding.com, our seventh product in the MQL5 Market lineup, the XC Trade Manager is designed to streamline your trading experience, allowing you to focus on what truly matters—making informed trading decisions. Key Features 1. Orders Tab Effortlessly place and manage your trades
Provlepsis Simple
Ioannis Xenos
Indicators
Welcome to the Provlepsis Indicator "Provlepsis" is a highly advanced indicator designed for the MQL Market. By analyzing previous bars with the same time of the day, it accurately calculates the potential range of market movement, providing valuable insights into future price fluctuations. Unlike the traditional ATR indicator, "Provlepsis" takes into account the time factor, resulting in a more powerful tool that adapts to different market conditions. During nighttime, the indicator predict
FREE
Provlepsis
Ioannis Xenos
Indicators
Welcome to the Provlepsis Indicator "Provlepsis" is a highly advanced indicator designed for the MQL Market. By analyzing previous bars with the same time of the day, it accurately calculates the potential range of market movement, providing valuable insights into future price fluctuations. Unlike the traditional ATR indicator, "Provlepsis" takes into account the time factor, resulting in a more powerful tool that adapts to different market conditions. During nighttime, the indicator predict
Prop Grid
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Experts
XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence. The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need. Main Features Custom Strategy Creation Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Ba
Correlation Signals
Ioannis Xenos
Utilities
Welcome to Correlation Signals by Xignal Coding! Unlock hidden opportunities in the markets with our powerful correlation matrix . Whether you trade Forex, Cryptos, Indices, or Commodities, Correlation Signals helps you spot assets that move together — and tells you when their relationship creates a trade-worthy opportunity. The program continuously monitors your selected assets. When a temporary distance appears between correlated pairs, you get a clear signal: Buy the weaker asset Sell the st
Pair Spread Oscillator
Ioannis Xenos
Indicators
Welcome to the Pair Spread Oscillator by Xignal Coding! Ever wondered if you could monitor one asset against another—typically correlated—and spot opportunities? That’s exactly what you can do with the Pair Spread Oscillator! The Pair Spread Oscillator calculates the distance between your selected instruments and provides the mean distance and the standard deviation of your choice. This way, you can easily identify when these two instruments are moving in different directions and act before the
Delta Quantum
Ioannis Xenos
Experts
Delta Quantum EA by Xignal Coding This price is for the first 20 purchases. Next price -> 100$ Delta Quantum is a mean reversion Expert Advisor designed for traders who want both simplicity and power. It calculates the Delta (distance) – a unique measurement that highlights potential turning points in the market – and uses this as a signal for precise entries. Why choose Delta Quantum? Beginner-friendly with ready-to-use defaults for EURUSD H1. Advanced customization for traders who want to take
Filter:
Felicia Algorithm
41
Felicia Algorithm 2025.01.14 11:24 
 

one of my favorite bots out there its an absolute monster!!!!

sachanvajra
1059
sachanvajra 2024.07.13 15:28 
 

Quick response, excellent coding capability, fast speed for backtest, highly recommended.

Markus Pöhl
487
Markus Pöhl 2023.11.24 11:26 
 

Finally a very good correlation EA that is easy to use. Most of such EAs are complicated and the indicators are confusing. This one is highly recommended and the developer responds very quickly and competently. With this EA you now have the right tool and everyone can make something out of it.

Ioannis Xenos
12481
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.11.25 11:58
Thank you very much Markus!
GOEXPERT
1463
GOEXPERT 2023.11.20 19:48 
 

This EA is very good, very well developed, and the developer is very attentive. I highly recommend taking a look at what it is capable of. I will update the review soon with a complete opinion.

Ioannis Xenos
12481
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.11.20 20:13
Thank you very much for your kind review!
Reply to review