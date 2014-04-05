ParabolicSAR_Fibo_Channel is an indicator built not on the price deviation from the last extremum, as in a regular similar filter, but on the readings of Parabolic SAR and its intersection with the price chart. As a result, the indicator has a smaller delay in determining a new reversal point. In addition, the filter very conveniently built in Fibonacci levels, which are built on the basis of three consecutive ZigZag peaks, as well as a channel built on the same points. As a result, this indicator becomes a very good independent indicator - a trading strategy that can be successfully used in medium-term trading. However, as always, it requires work on setting the parameters for each currency pair and timeframe.



