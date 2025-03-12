Visual Simple Cross Indicator MT4

Visual Simple Cross Indicator

Unlock the power of moving average crossovers with this sleek, fully visual indicator designed to help you identify buy and sell opportunities directly on your chart. The Visual Simple Cross Indicator is simple yet versatile, catering to traders who prefer a no-frills approach to trend-following strategies.

Features & Benefits:

  • Customizable Moving Averages: Configure the fast and slow MA periods, methods, and applied prices to suit your trading style.
  • Clear Buy & Sell Signals: Visual arrows appear when crossover conditions are met, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.
  • Fast MA Visualization: A real-time line for the fast moving average to track trend changes instantly.
  • Flexible Alerts: Enable alerts, push notifications, or sound notifications for immediate updates, even when away from your trading platform.
  • Bars Delay Control: Avoid over-trading by setting a delay between successive signals.

How It Works:
The indicator calculates fast and slow moving averages based on your chosen parameters.

  • A Buy Signal is triggered when the fast MA crosses above the slow MA.
  • A Sell Signal is triggered when the fast MA crosses below the slow MA.
    You’ll receive a notification (if enabled) with details like signal type, price, and MA values.

Input Parameters:

  • MA Settings: Adjust the periods, methods (SMA, EMA, etc.), and applied prices for precise signal generation.
  • Signal Appearance: Customize arrow sizes and colors for easy visibility.
  • Notification Preferences: Toggle alerts, push notifications, and sound alerts with a retry mechanism for reliability.

Why Choose Visual Simple Cross Indicator?
Designed for simplicity and clarity, this indicator helps you focus on your strategy without unnecessary complexity. It’s perfect for traders looking to automate signal recognition while maintaining full control over settings and execution.

Note: This indicator is not optimized out of the box. Tailor the settings to match your preferred trading strategy for the best results.


