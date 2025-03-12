Visual SmartSMA Indicator MT4
- Indicators
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 12 March 2025
- Activations: 5
The Visual SmartSMA Indicator MT4 is a versatile tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential buy and sell signals based on Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossovers. With advanced customization options and additional divergence analysis, this indicator provides a clear visual representation of potential market entries while allowing traders to tailor the strategy to their preferences.
Features and Highlights:
- SMA Crossover Detection: Tracks Fast and Slow SMA interactions to generate buy and sell signals.
- Divergence Analysis (Optional): Incorporates RSI-based divergence detection for added confirmation of trend reversals.
- Custom Notifications: Alerts via sound, push notifications, and pop-ups to ensure you never miss a signal.
- Visual Representation: Uses arrows and color-coded lines to highlight signals directly on the chart.
- Highly Configurable:
- Adjustable SMA periods
- RSI divergence parameters
- Arrow size and style customization
- Notification preferences for tailored alerts
- Log Information: Detailed logs for advanced analysis and debugging.
Input Parameters:
- SMA Settings:
- Fast SMA Period: Default is 5.
- Slow SMA Period: Default is 10.
- Bars Delay: Waits a specific number of bars before triggering another signal.
- Divergence Settings (Optional):
- RSI Period and Lookback Window.
- Divergence Threshold for price and RSI comparisons.
- Notification Options:
- Enable or disable alerts, push notifications, and sound notifications.
- Customize notification intervals and sound file.
How It Works:
- Signal Generation:
- A Buy Signal occurs when the Fast SMA crosses above the Slow SMA (optionally confirmed by bullish divergence).
- A Sell Signal occurs when the Fast SMA crosses below the Slow SMA (optionally confirmed by bearish divergence).
- Visual Markers:
- Buy signals are marked with upward arrows.
- Sell signals are marked with downward arrows.
- The Fast SMA is displayed as a blue line for real-time tracking.
Important Notes:
This indicator is not optimized and is designed to provide traders with a starting framework. Fine-tune the parameters to fit your strategy.
For support, customization, or questions, feel free to contact us directly.