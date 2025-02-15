Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator

Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator

Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR).

This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading style and preferences. Dive into its logic and fine-tune it for maximum performance!

How It Works

The Lion’s Roar strategy integrates trend-following principles with momentum confirmation to filter out weak signals and focus only on strong trends. Here’s a closer look at the logic behind it:

Bullish Entry Logic:

Trend Identification:

The tool detects a bullish trend when the 20-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crosses above the 50-period EMA.

Momentum Validation:

The ATR must be above its 20-period average and consistently increasing for at least 3 consecutive candles. This ensures the trend has strong momentum.

Price Confirmation:

The price must be making higher highs and higher lows, signaling a clear upward trajectory.

Trigger Point:

A long trade is initiated when the price closes above a recent resistance level.

Bearish Entry Logic:

Trend Identification:

A bearish trend is confirmed when the 20-period EMA crosses below the 50-period EMA.

Momentum Validation:

The ATR must be above its 20-period average and consistently increasing for at least 3 consecutive candles, ensuring the downtrend’s strength.

Price Confirmation:

The price should be making lower highs and lower lows, affirming the bearish movement.

Trigger Point:

A short trade is triggered when the price closes below a recent support level.

Why Choose Lion’s Roar?

Momentum Matters: Avoid flat markets by trading only when the ATR confirms strong trends.

Precision Entries: Combining trend, momentum, and price action ensures you enter at the optimal time.

Customizable: Tailor the settings to match your trading strategy and goals.

Robust Strategy: Backed by proven technical analysis principles.



