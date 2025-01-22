- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
403
Profit Trades:
269 (66.74%)
Loss Trades:
134 (33.25%)
Best trade:
1 170.01 EUR
Worst trade:
-376.46 EUR
Gross Profit:
5 313.28 EUR (4 155 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 674.49 EUR (4 538 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (286.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 349.31 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
89.28%
Max deposit load:
259.54%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.27
Long Trades:
212 (52.61%)
Short Trades:
191 (47.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
4.07 EUR
Average Profit:
19.75 EUR
Average Loss:
-27.42 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 289.12 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 289.12 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
0.16%
Annual Forecast:
1.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
815.22 EUR
Maximal:
1 289.12 EUR (6.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.30% (1 289.12 EUR)
By Equity:
97.81% (21 123.83 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|182
|AUDCAD
|182
|AUDNZD
|39
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|874
|AUDCAD
|857
|AUDNZD
|138
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|249
|AUDCAD
|-460
|AUDNZD
|-168
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 170.01 EUR
Worst trade: -376 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +286.80 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 289.12 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-USA.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Signal of MAT FX Strategist EA using default settings https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129232
No reviews