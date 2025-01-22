SignalsSections
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID

MAT FX Strategist

MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
0 reviews
Reliability
48 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 8%
InstaFinance-USA.com
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
403
Profit Trades:
269 (66.74%)
Loss Trades:
134 (33.25%)
Best trade:
1 170.01 EUR
Worst trade:
-376.46 EUR
Gross Profit:
5 313.28 EUR (4 155 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 674.49 EUR (4 538 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (286.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 349.31 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
89.28%
Max deposit load:
259.54%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.27
Long Trades:
212 (52.61%)
Short Trades:
191 (47.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
4.07 EUR
Average Profit:
19.75 EUR
Average Loss:
-27.42 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 289.12 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 289.12 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
0.16%
Annual Forecast:
1.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
815.22 EUR
Maximal:
1 289.12 EUR (6.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.30% (1 289.12 EUR)
By Equity:
97.81% (21 123.83 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 182
AUDCAD 182
AUDNZD 39
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 874
AUDCAD 857
AUDNZD 138
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 249
AUDCAD -460
AUDNZD -168
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 170.01 EUR
Worst trade: -376 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +286.80 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 289.12 EUR

Signal of MAT FX Strategist EA using default settings https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129232
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 09:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 08:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 07:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 03:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 02:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 23:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 09:13
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 23:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 20:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 19:07
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 06:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 05:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 05:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 04:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.13 00:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 15:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 01:21
High current drawdown in 47% indicates the absence of risk limitation
