Trend EMA
- Experts
- Vernkham Sorsavanh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
-
EMA-Based Trend Detection: The EA uses multiple EMAs to identify and confirm bullish or bearish trends before placing trades.
-
Martingale Lot Scaling: In scenarios where the market pulls back, the EA incrementally increases the lot size in a controlled manner to improve recovery and potential profitability.
Recommended Settings
• Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)
• Timeframe: H1
• Minimum Deposit: $250
• Leverage: 1:100 or higher
• Broker: ECN recommended (e.g., IC Markets)
• VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted trading
Important Notice
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. It is essential to test any EA on a demo account or with a small live position before committing larger capital. Market conditions may vary, and proper risk management is vital for long-term trading success.