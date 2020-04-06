Trend EMA

Core Strategy:

  • EMA-Based Trend Detection: The EA uses multiple EMAs to identify and confirm bullish or bearish trends before placing trades.

  • Martingale Lot Scaling: In scenarios where the market pulls back, the EA incrementally increases the lot size in a controlled manner to improve recovery and potential profitability.

Recommended Settings

• Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

• Timeframe: H1

• Minimum Deposit: $250

• Leverage: 1:100 or higher

• Broker: ECN recommended (e.g., IC Markets)

• VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted trading


Important Notice

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. It is essential to test any EA on a demo account or with a small live position before committing larger capital. Market conditions may vary, and proper risk management is vital for long-term trading success.

Recommended products
