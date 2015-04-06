Quantum Fx

Are you ready to take your trading game to new heights? Introducing Quantum Fx, the ultimate Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading strategy and maximize your profit potential in the forex market.

In this groundbreaking video, we unveil the remarkable features and benefits of Quantum Fx, empowering you to trade with confidence and precision. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced investor, this EA is tailored to cater to your unique trading goals.

Key Features of Quantum Fx:

  1. Advanced Trading Algorithms: Quantum Fx utilizes cutting-edge algorithms to analyze market trends, identify profitable opportunities, and execute trades automatically, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

  2. Customizable Parameters: Take control of your trading strategy by customizing Quantum Fx to match your risk tolerance, desired profit targets, and preferred trading style. Fine-tune settings such as lot size, stop loss, and take profit levels to align with your individual requirements.

  3. Smart Risk Management: Quantum Fx incorporates intelligent risk management techniques, helping you preserve capital and minimize losses. Benefit from features like trailing stops, breakeven points, and dynamic position sizing, ensuring a disciplined approach to risk management.

  4. Backtesting and Optimization: Test the effectiveness of [Your EA Name] using historical data through comprehensive backtesting and optimization functionalities. This allows you to fine-tune and validate your trading strategy, ensuring optimal performance in different market conditions.

  5. Real-Time Monitoring and Notifications: Stay informed about every trade with real-time monitoring and instant notifications. Receive alerts on executed trades, profit levels, and potential trading opportunities, enabling you to stay connected to the market even while on the go.

Unlock the Potential of Quantum Fx Today: Invest in your trading success and gain a competitive edge with Quantum Fx. Join a community of successful traders who have harnessed the power of automation to boost their profits and achieve their financial goals.


Video Quantum Fx
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Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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Any and all liability for risks resulting from investment transactions or other asset dispositions carried out by the customer based on information received or market analysis is expressly excluded by Tradeciety. All the information made available here is generally provided to serve as an example only, without obligation, and without specific recommendations for action. It does not constitute and cannot replace investment advice. We, therefore, recommend that you contact your personal financial
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