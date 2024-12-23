Local Reverse Copie5

Feel free to contact me for any extra features :)

[SEE MT4 VERSION https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128849]

The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions between accounts.

Read: [HOW TO USE HERE]

Key Features:

  • Master Mode:
    In Master mode, the EA tracks the open positions of the Master account. It records key trade details, such as the position’s ticket number, symbol, volume, type (buy or sell), open price, stop loss, and take profit values. This information is saved for synchronization with the Slave account.

  • Slave Mode:
    In Slave mode, the EA mirrors the Master’s trades in the opposite direction:

    • If the Master account opens a buy position, the Slave account will open a sell position with the same volume, symbol, and adjusted stop loss and take profit.
    • Conversely, if the Master account opens a sell position, the Slave account will open a buy position.

    The EA ensures that the stop loss and take profit levels on the Slave account match the values set on the Master, but the trade direction is always reversed.

  • Trade Reversal Logic:
    The core feature of this EA is the reversal of trades. By continuously monitoring the Master account, the EA ensures that the positions on the Slave account are always the opposite of the Master’s trades, making it a useful tool for strategies that involve hedging or contrary trading.

  • Position Synchronization:
    The EA checks the Slave account to ensure that all positions are correctly mirrored (in reverse) according to the Master account's open positions. If a position exists on the Master account but not on the Slave, the EA opens the corresponding reverse position. If a position on the Master account is closed, the same position is closed on the Slave.

Usage:

  • Master Mode: The EA in Master mode logs all open positions of the Master account for later use.
  • Slave Mode: The EA on the Slave account opens the reverse positions based on the details from the Master account, ensuring opposite positions are maintained.

Conclusion:

The Local Reverse Copier is perfect for traders looking to mirror trades in reverse, allowing for strategies such as hedging or contrary trading between two accounts. It ensures that every trade on the Master account is met with an opposite position on the Slave account, maintaining synchronization while reversing the trade direction.

FAQ:

1. Can I set one MT4 as the main terminal and the many other MT4s as slave terminals on a computer where I have multiple MT4s running?

Yes, you can :)

2. Can the sub-account adjust the lot size?

Yes, you can

3. Can you briefly explain how to connect?

Read the [HOW TO HERE] :)

4. So the main account is a demo account, and the subordinate account is a real account?

If you wish to :)

5. Is it possible for the main account to be a demo account?

Yes if you wish to set it that way, it also works :)

6. How many subordinate accounts can correspond to one main account at most?

As much as you want

7. I have already added the EA to a chart, but this utility also needs to be added to the chart as the main account. Doesn't this create a conflict?

To avoid conflicts, drag the EA to another chart instead :)

8.If I drag the reverse trade copy to the second chart, will the trades made by the EA in the first chart also be transmitted to the sub-account?

Yes, exactly



