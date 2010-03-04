Remote Master to Slave Trade Kopier

Remote Master to Slave Trade Copier is a powerful trading tool designed to automatically replicate trades from a master trading account to one or more slave accounts in real-time. This system is ideal for traders, investors, or signal providers who want to mirror the trading actions of a professional or expert trader across multiple accounts without manual intervention.

The Remote Master to Slave Trade Copier works by instantly copying the trade details, such as entry and exit points, position sizes, stop loss, and take profit levels, from the master account to the slave accounts. This ensures synchronization across all accounts, enabling followers to benefit from the master’s trading strategy.

It provides flexibility, allowing customization of trade copying rules, including scaling trade sizes or applying specific filters for each slave account. With this tool, users can manage and follow trades efficiently across multiple platforms, making it perfect for those looking to automate their trading or offer copy trading services.

In summary, Remote Master to Slave Trade Copier is an essential solution for anyone looking to automate and scale their trading strategy by effortlessly copying trades from a master account to multiple slave accounts.



