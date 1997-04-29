PivotPoint Notifier

PivotPoint Notifier – Dynamic Pivot Point Tool with Alerts

Description: The PivotPoint Notifier is a versatile and customizable MetaTrader 5 tool designed to dynamically calculate and display key support and resistance levels on your chart. It supports four different pivot point calculation methods—Standard, Woodie, Camarilla, and Fibonacci—allowing traders to select the one that best suits their trading strategy.

This tool automatically plots the Pivot Point (PP), Resistance levels (R1, R2, R3, R4), and Support levels (S1, S2, S3, S4) on the chart, providing valuable technical analysis tools. Each level is drawn as a horizontal line with distinct color settings for easy identification. Additionally, the tool triggers alerts when the price crosses any of these key levels, notifying traders of significant price movements.

With its clear visual representation and real-time alerts, PivotPoint Notifier helps traders make more informed decisions, improving their ability to identify key turning points in the market.

Key Features:

  • Four Pivot Types: Standard, Woodie, Camarilla, and Fibonacci.
  • Customizable Appearance: Adjust the color and width of the pivot, support, and resistance lines.
  • Automatic Level Calculation: Pivot points, resistance, and support levels are calculated based on the selected pivot method.
  • Real-Time Alerts: Receive notifications when price crosses any of the calculated levels, helping you react quickly to market changes.
  • Timeframe Selection: Choose any timeframe for calculating pivot points, such as daily (D1), hourly (H1), etc.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Simple and intuitive setup with no complex configurations required.

Usage: Ideal for traders using technical analysis and pivot point strategies. This tool can be used for intraday trading, swing trading, or even long-term trend analysis based on the selected timeframe and pivot point calculation method.

Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, PivotPoint Notifier offers a powerful tool for identifying key market levels and making more precise trading decisions.


