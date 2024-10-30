MT5 to Telegram SignalFlow

THE BEST! yet easy-to-use MT5 to Telegram Trade Copier

Overview:

This powerful tool allows traders to send real-time trade notifications directly to their Telegram channels and group, ensuring they never miss an important market move. TeleBot5 is an innovative MQL5 program designed to seamlessly bridge your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with Telegram.





**Key Features:**





- **Real-Time Trade Alerts:** Instantly receive notifications for every trade executed on your MT5 account, including order openings, modifications, and closures.

- **Customizable Notifications:** Tailor your alerts to include specific details such as symbol, volume, entry price, take profit, stop loss, and profit/loss status.





- **User-Friendly Setup:** Easily configure the program with a simple setup process that connects your MT5 terminal to your Telegram account via a bot.





- **Multi-Account Support:** Monitor multiple trading accounts effortlessly by setting up unique notifications for each account in separate Telegram chats.





- **Secure and Reliable:** Leverages Telegram's robust messaging platform for secure and instantaneous trade updates, ensuring your trading information is always protected.





- **Enhanced Trading Decisions:** Stay informed on your trading activities, enabling you to make quicker and more informed decisions, whether you’re at your desk or on the go.





**Use Case:**

Whether you’re a full-time trader, a part-time investor, or someone who manages multiple accounts, TeleBot5 ensures you stay connected with your trading activity, providing you with peace of mind and the ability to act swiftly when needed.





**Get Started:**

Download TeleBot5 today and enhance your trading experience by keeping your trades in the palm of your hand—literally! Connect with your trading community and elevate your trading strategy with real-time updates straight to Telegram. NB: Close all open positions before attaching to chart!



