MT5 to Telegram SignalFlow

5

THE BEST! yet easy-to-use MT5 to Telegram Trade Copier

Overview:

This powerful tool allows traders to send real-time trade notifications directly to their Telegram channels and group, ensuring they never miss an important market move. TeleBot5 is an innovative MQL5 program designed to seamlessly bridge your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with Telegram. 


**Key Features:**

- **Real-Time Trade Alerts:** Instantly receive notifications for every trade executed on your MT5 account, including order openings, modifications, and closures.
  
- **Customizable Notifications:** Tailor your alerts to include specific details such as symbol, volume, entry price, take profit, stop loss, and profit/loss status.

- **User-Friendly Setup:** Easily configure the program with a simple setup process that connects your MT5 terminal to your Telegram account via a bot.

- **Multi-Account Support:** Monitor multiple trading accounts effortlessly by setting up unique notifications for each account in separate Telegram chats.

- **Secure and Reliable:** Leverages Telegram's robust messaging platform for secure and instantaneous trade updates, ensuring your trading information is always protected.

- **Enhanced Trading Decisions:** Stay informed on your trading activities, enabling you to make quicker and more informed decisions, whether you’re at your desk or on the go.

**Use Case:**
Whether you’re a full-time trader, a part-time investor, or someone who manages multiple accounts, TeleBot5 ensures you stay connected with your trading activity, providing you with peace of mind and the ability to act swiftly when needed.

**Get Started:**

Download TeleBot5 today and enhance your trading experience by keeping your trades in the palm of your hand—literally! Connect with your trading community and elevate your trading strategy with real-time updates straight to Telegram.

NB: Close all open positions before attaching to chart!


Reviews 2
Samy Karim
38
Samy Karim 2025.11.29 19:15 
 

The setup took a long time at first, and I even thought I had been scammed. However, the seller was very patient and incredibly helpful. I thank him for his support, and the tool works wonderfully. I encourage you to use it; it's very useful.

Piero Iguana
28
Piero Iguana 2025.10.24 07:59 
 

I got problem with instalation, but support didn't leave me alone and help me fix it! EA is running great, copy immediately my trades to telegram! I also suggested some small changes, they will try to do it in anothers updates! That's how it should be done! :) Don't hesitate, I recommend this EA!

Recommended products
BatchLoaderGUIApp
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
Utilities
BatchLoaderGUIApp is a Utility tool that allows TRADERS to efficiently manage their trade with "ONE CLICK" such as "Closing All Positions In Profit or Loss", "Closing A Single or Batch Position In Loss or Profit" and "Modifying Positions". A Mobile Batch option enables a trader Batch Load a single Mobile Execution.. "Experience the ultimate trading efficiency with BatchLoaderGUIApp for MetaTrader - one-click management for opening, closing, and modifying positions, plus mobile batch execution fo
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
Utilities
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
Multiple Positions
Emanuel Reynard Phillips
Utilities
Need to open multiple positions/trades all at once?  We've created your easy solution. You can now enter multiple positions at one time. You can set you Lot size, Number of positions, Take profit, and stop loss. For example: You want to buy 3, 5, 10 or any number of positions with a certain lot size. You can now do so by simply tapping the "Buy" button.  Or  For Example: You want to sell 3, 5, 10 or any number of positions with a certain lot size. You can do so by simply clicking the "Sell" bu
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (1)
Utilities
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 5! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatibi
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
5 (1)
Utilities
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT5! Watch tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/cF8Gozo7pPw?si=U3SnEXOZKbA-Mxy5 Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT5 Expert Advi
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
Utilities
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
SmartAlgo Panel
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
Welcome to Smart Algo Trade Panel Manager MT5 - the ultimate   risk management tool designed to make trading more effective based on user needs.  It is a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. It does not matter weather you a beginner or an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, SmartAlgo Trade Panel  adapts to your needs offering flexibility across all markets of your choice. You can put SL, Lot and TP of choice
Pending Orders Stacking Utility EA
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Pending Orders Stacking EA This manual expert is created to do pending orders stacking up to any amount of orders that the user desires or the broker allows. # It can stack up buy stop pending orders. # It can stack up sell stop pending orders. # It can open first trade as instant and the rest as pending orders (optional). # It can close all pending orders. # It can close all opened trades. # It has time frame buttons for easy navigation from one time frame to another. # It has symbol changing
Rosy Pro Panel MT5
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
Utilities
Download DEMO here  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759772 An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a quick
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version   https://www.mql5.com/en/m
AIS Order Machine
AIRAT SAFIN
Utilities
MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> Exactly this program was used to set World Record in Trading 2020 Account Equity was increased from $1,000,000 to $100,000,000 in 16 days Details => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS <2> In the last days of this record the position was creating by 1000-2000 orders It was used the computer with 1 core Pentium 4 CPU at 2.8 GHz and 1 GB memory In the last two days the daily profit was $40,000,000 every day <3> It was 100% manual trading And this special program was used to s
Click Trade Manager MT5
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Utilities
Once you purchase, send a message to my inbox for manual. Click Trade Manager MT5 is a powerful tool that offers a range of benefits for both beginner and professional personal account and prop firm traders. It is designed to protect your prop firm or personal accounts from breaching drawdown limits and can automatically close trades when your profit target is hit. Additionally, Click Trade Manager is highly customizable, allowing you to choose settings that best suit your trading style. One of
N second K line graph
Chaoping Huang
Utilities
N-second K-line chart, customizable, monitoring multiple seconds of multiple symbols simultaneously, all Chinese parameters, easy to use -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- You can ask me any questions in private messages https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chaoping0326 Customization of indicators and EA for MT4 and MT5 is available Long term programming project (MT4 from 2012, MT5 from 2016). Good programming skills, reasonabl
Position Close Button MT5
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilities
This EA helps to Close all Positions opened. It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually. Parameters: Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions Pending: Close Pending Orders More Advanced MT5 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy More Advanced MT4 version available at:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unk
Trade2Telegram
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Utilities
Trade2Telegram — a plugin for automatic trade notifications from MetaTrader to Telegram. This tool is designed for traders managing capital, running signal channels, or leading educational communities. The plugin copies all trading operations from the terminal and publishes them to a selected Telegram chat, group, or channel. Messages are sent automatically when positions are opened or closed, stop-loss or take-profit levels are changed, pending orders are triggered, or trades are partially clos
FREE
Price Line BnS Stops Utility EA
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Price Line B-n-S Stops Utility EA This Expert is a manual EA that can be used to open both buy stop and sell stop simultaneously, when the trader didn't know where the market is heading or such a strategy that needs both pending orders to be opened at the same time in order to catch the market trend irrespective of where it is headed after a breakout of consolidation or during a news release. It uses price as mid-point and the user can set the distance as desired (like 10 or 20 pips) manually ab
Martingale panel MT5
Mohammadbagher Ramezan Akbari
Utilities
In this article, we would like to introduce the trade panel product with the Martingale panel. This panel is made in such a way that it can meet the needs of traders to a great extent. This trade panel actually consists of two trade panels at the same time, with the first one you can take positions with certain profit and loss limits, and with the second one, you can have positions with profit limits but without loss limits. When positions lose, a new position will be added based on the settings
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
London Close Trading Utility EA
Opengates Success International
Utilities
London Close Trading Utility EA - EURUSD This manual expert utility EA is used to open both Buy-stop and Sell-stop simultaneously above and below the London session close specifically on EURUSD with a distance that can be set by the user as a buffer to avoid premature opening of trades by a fake breakout.  The strategy is that EURUSD will breakout after London session is closed either in upward or downward direction depending on the state of the market and to catch a great move when it does t
Smart EA Summary
Abderrahmane Benali
Utilities
Smart EA Summary MT5 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean, responsive panel. Click Here for MT4 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to
MT5 to Telegram Notification Hub
George Liviu Geambasu
5 (1)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Notification Hub   is a user-friendly tool that connects MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with Telegram, enabling seamless transmission of trade alerts, updates, and custom messages directly from MT5 to your Telegram account or channel. You can easily adjust and enable or disable specific parts of the notifications, making it ideal for signal providers and traders who want to keep their audience informed with real-time updates Setup guide A setup guide is available here . Key Features: Instan
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
MT5 To Telegram Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Pro/Copier is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience by sending real-time trade notifications and comprehensive reports to your Telegram channel. Ideal for signal providers and trainers, this utility copies trades placed manually or by other EAs in your account, offering customizable alerts, advanced trade management, and a user-friendly dashboard for performance insights. It streamlines communication with subscribers without relying o
Equity Risk Manager
Sami Triki
Utilities
Equity Risk Manager EA is a smart, compliance-focused tool designed to protect your trading capital by monitoring equity performance in real time. It automatically blocks new trades when your profit or loss thresholds are reached, based on your selected period — daily, weekly, or monthly. No more accidental overtrading or commission losses: once your target is hit, the EA alerts you and halts further entries. Ideal for disciplined traders who value risk control, clarity, and automation.
HedgingTrading
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Advisor for hedging trading or pair trading. A convenient panel allows you to open positions on the necessary trading instruments and lots. Automatically determines the type of trading account - netting or hedging. Advisor can close all its positions upon reaching profit or loss (determined in the settings). A negative value is required to control losses (for example, -100, -500, etc.). If the corresponding fields are 0, the EA will not use this function.   Settings: Close profit (if 0 here
Victors Trade Manager
Victor Ifeanyi Dozie
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a trade manager which is designed to simplify your trading experience and allow you to enter any type of trade with the set risk management within seconds. This trade manager has two modes. (1) The Market order which opens instant orders and the pending orders which consists of buy stop order, buy limit orders, sell stop orders, sell limit order, all these trades can be achieved by moving your stop loss and entry to the desired point and the givn trade will be opened.  You do not need to
The Emerald Tool
Musera Isaac
Utilities
The Emerald is a Comprehensive utility integrated with a number of tools including the Currency Strength Meter, Trade/directional signal, signal strength, Current bar countdown timer, Forex market sessions time converter and many more. Can be used in all time frames and all markets The currency strength meter helps you identify which currencies are strong and which currencies are weak. All the 10 major currencies are monitored in real-time. The Emerald can used to predict currency movements whe
LT Trail Stop with Partial Close
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Utilities
Are you the type that likes to protect your trades by moving the stop loss to the entry point and also using trail stop? Cool! This EA will help you with that. What's more, it also partially closes the trade when the trail stop is activated. That's it! Beyond all this it shows the stop loss projection (which you can move)   and notify you when it is activated. EA can be used by configuring the default window or by using a custom window , which makes it easy to change settings. You can test
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilities
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Multifunctional Trading Panel All-in-one trading assistant with over 66 professional tools for smart, fast, and precise trading. This advanced trading utility combines risk management, order automation, technical analysis, and portfolio control in one powerful and intuitive dashboard. It helps traders reduce manual work, minimize mistakes, and make more confident trading decisions. Why Traders Choose This Tool Open, manage, and close trades faster — everything from
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilities
Overview Crypto Charting for MT5 provides real-time OHLC data for various cryptocurrencies via WebSocket integration. It is designed for traders who require consistent and automated chart updates from multiple exchanges directly within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The product supports all standard MT5 timeframes and offers historical data synchronization features. Features Real-Time Charts via WebSocket Provides continuous, low-latency market data without relying on traditional API connections. A
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilities
Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals   https://live-forex-signals.com/en and  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parameters Username   and   Password   if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty; Comment   comment on the deals being opened Ris
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Utilities
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an advanced charting solution designed for professional traders seeking for custom charts / custom timeframes , including seconds charts / seconds timeframe, renko charts / renko bars, cluster charts / footprint charts and advanced tools present in most of the popular platforms. Unlike traditional offline charts or simplistic custom indicators, this solution constructs fully custom bars with true timestamp accuracy , down to miliseconds, allowing for a powerful and precise tr
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Utilities
Effortlessly manage multiple trading accounts The Local Trade Copier EA is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to manage several accounts at the same time, without the need for a MAM or a PAMM account. It copies from up to 8 master accounts to unlimited slave accounts . [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 100% self hosted Easy to install and use It can copy from MT4 to
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Utilities
Binance Trading Tool for MT5 1. This product include live chart from websocket, historical chart, automatic updates on restart of mt5 terminal to make it run smooth with zero manual intervention that makes you experience to trade Binance smoothly. Trading, Live chart & Historical Data available for Spot and Futures Chart Features : 1. Live OHLC Chart via Websocket (wss) 2. Update History from API 3. Auto Update history on charts every time you open MT5 4. All time frame supports from M1 to
EmoGuardian
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (5)
Utilities
DEMO VERSION    AVAILABLE !!!! contact me   (Try it FOR FREE for 20 days before purchasing! ) Stop losing prop firms accounts!! Avoid violations and risk warnings (1% ...) !! Avoid overtrading, FOMO and compulsive behaviours, by imposing advanced risk limits to your trading account using EmoGuardian. Automatically add Stop Losses to positions, manage EAs losses, load/unload EAs automatically. Limit the risk per position, per trade, per Time Range, per day. The risk management options have been
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, managed auto
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilities
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Tick Charts
Vasily Kravtsov
4 (1)
Utilities
A Tick Chart app. It lets you create real-time tick charts, based on number of ticks per candle. You can choose the amount of ticks per candle, and the amount of ticks to load. Supports showing trade history and trade levels.   When you add this EA to an instrument it automatically generates a custom symbol with the _Tick added to the name. The tick chart should open automatically. Make sure the timeframe of the tick chart is set to M1. You can apply your own templates and indicators, just like
Hotkeys for Streamdeck
Manuel Michiels
5 (1)
Utilities
MT5-StreamDeck offers the possibility to use a certain number of pre-programmed Hot-keys with a clearly defined role. So by the push of a button you can open a trade with a pre-defined lot size, stoploss and take profit. Close all your trades, close the ones in profit, or in loss, set Break-even or set a trailing stop. All this with a Hot key button. See the feature list for all the actions that can take place at the push of a button. Ideal for Quick Scalping or day trading with set risk managem
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Partial Close Expert  is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offering multiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains. With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a   partial close   level to lock in profits, a   trailing stop   level to protect profits and limit losses, a   break-even   level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functio
More from author
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
PivotPoint Notifier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
PivotPoint Notifier – Dynamic Pivot Point Tool with Alerts Description: The PivotPoint Notifier is a versatile and customizable MetaTrader 5 tool designed to dynamically calculate and display key support and resistance levels on your chart. It supports four different pivot point calculation methods— Standard , Woodie , Camarilla , and Fibonacci —allowing traders to select the one that best suits their trading strategy. This tool automatically plots the Pivot Point (PP) , Resistance levels (R1, R
Local Reverse Copie5
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features or further assistance :) [SEE MT4 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128849 ] The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in
Brekaut
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Brekaut, a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to take your trading experience to the next level. Built to simplify market analysis and provide timely insights, Brekaut offers traders a reliable way to identify key breakout opportunities across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Brekaut cuts through the noise by highlighting potential breakout points where the market is poised for strong movement. This allows traders to make informed decisions a
FREE
ChopZonei
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Indicators
ChopZonei is a custom technical analysis indicator built to help traders identify trend strength and market conditions by calculating the angle of a chosen moving average (MA) over a specified period. The resulting angles are used to classify price action into various "chop zones," which are color-coded based on the direction and magnitude of the angle. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: ChopZonei allows the user to calculate the indicator based on a higher timeframe (HTF) while avoiding
Telebot4 to Telegram
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
###   TeleBot4 - Trade Copier from MT4 to Telegram [MANUAL] TeleBot4 is an innovative MQL4 program designed to seamlessly bridge your MetaTrader 4 trading experience with Telegram. This powerful tool allows traders to send real-time trade notifications directly to their Telegram channels and groups, ensuring they never miss an important market move. **Key Features:** - **Real-Time Trade Alerts:** Instantly receive notifications for every trade executed on your MT4 account, including order op
Local Trade Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features or for support :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128845 ] The Local Copier EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to synchronize trading positions between a master account and a slave account, operating in either Master or Slave mode. Key Features: Master Mode : In Master mode , the EA monitors open positions and stores relevant trade details. These details include symbol, volume, stop loss, take profit, and position type, w
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
BrekautEA
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Experts
BrekautEA is a powerful and intuitive trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed to elevate your trading experience. Built to simplify market analysis and provide timely insights, BrekautEA identifies key breakout opportunities and opens a trade across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Key Features: Accurate Breakout Detection : BrekautEA uses a combination of price action, volume analysis, and market volatility to pinpoint where breakouts are likely to occur. This
CoinMarketCap Price Fetcher
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
CoinMarketCap Price Fetcher- Real-Time Cryptocurrency Prices via CoinMarketCap Overview: The CoinMarketCap Price Fetcher is a powerful tool designed for traders and developers who want real-time access to cryptocurrency prices directly within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It seamlessly integrates with the CoinMarketCap API to retrieve live cryptocurrency price data, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and hundreds of other coins, with automatic updates at your chosen intervals (e.g.,
Remote Master to Slave Trade Kopier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Remote Master to Slave Trade Copier is a powerful trading tool designed to automatically replicate trades from a master trading account to one or more slave accounts in real-time. This system is ideal for traders, investors, or signal providers who want to mirror the trading actions of a professional or expert trader across multiple accounts without manual intervention. The Remote Master to Slave Trade Copier works by instantly copying the trade details, such as entry and exit points, position s
BalanceGuard
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Stay in control of your trading with the BalanceGuard  expert advisor! This powerful tool automatically monitors your account’s equity and triggers a safety mechanism when your drawdown limit is reached , ensuring you never lose more than you're willing to risk. With a customizable drawdown percentage and a sleek, user-friendly dashboard displaying key account metrics, it helps you make smarter decisions and safeguard your investments. Perfect for traders who value risk management and want to mi
Local Trad Copie5
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Fe el free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT4 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128848 ] The Local Copier EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to synchronize trading positions between a master account and a slave account, operating in either Master or Slave mode. Key Features: Master Mode : In Master mode , the EA monitors open positions and stores relevant trade details. These details include symbol, volume, stop loss, take profit, and position type, which are used
MAN Moving Average Notifier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
[FEEL FREE TO DM ME IF YOU NEED SUPPORT] MANotifier.mq5 - Moving Average Crossover Notification Utility The MANotifier.mq5 is a utility designed for MetaTrader 5 that monitors the crossover of two Moving Averages (MAs) and sends notifications based on the crossing events. The utility supports various notification types, including mobile notifications , email alerts , and on-screen pop-up alerts , making it ideal for traders who want to stay informed of key market events in real-time. Key Feature
News Calender
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
News Calendar with an in-app notification. Unlock the power of precision trading with the Bluey Economic Calendar for MT5 – your all-in-one hub for real-time economic news and impactful market updates! This sleek and intuitive interface is designed with traders in mind, offering a crystal-clear snapshot of upcoming economic events, data releases, and forecast trends – all neatly organized by date, time, currency, impact level, and previous vs. forecast values . With its vibrant color-coded impor
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Copies Signal from any Telegram channel and instantly executes the trade on MT5 without admin rights! Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute instantly on Meta Trader 5? READ THIS FOR SETUP GUIDE Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specific Telegram channel and automatically extracts trading signals — including symbol, action, entry price, stop loss, and take prof
CloseTimer Pro
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
This Expert Advisor (EA) automatically closes market orders after a specified time interval — essentially, it works as a trade timer. Use this tool when you need to automatically close trades after a certain period. Input Parameters: Only current symbol – If set to true , the EA will close only the orders for the chart's symbol. If false , it will close orders on any symbol. Timeout – The duration (in seconds) after which open orders will be closed. This EA is lightweight, easy to use, and has n
Filter:
Samy Karim
38
Samy Karim 2025.11.29 19:15 
 

The setup took a long time at first, and I even thought I had been scammed. However, the seller was very patient and incredibly helpful. I thank him for his support, and the tool works wonderfully. I encourage you to use it; it's very useful.

Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
3180
Reply from developer Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu 2025.11.30 12:40
Thank you very much, we are tirelessly working harder to improve the installation process, thank you once again for the review :)
Piero Iguana
28
Piero Iguana 2025.10.24 07:59 
 

I got problem with instalation, but support didn't leave me alone and help me fix it! EA is running great, copy immediately my trades to telegram! I also suggested some small changes, they will try to do it in anothers updates! That's how it should be done! :) Don't hesitate, I recommend this EA!

Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
3180
Reply from developer Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu 2025.10.24 08:02
Thank you very much for the review
Reply to review