MAN Moving Average Notifier

[FEEL FREE TO DM ME IF YOU NEED SUPPORT]

MANotifier.mq5 - Moving Average Crossover Notification Utility

The MANotifier.mq5 is a utility designed for MetaTrader 5 that monitors the crossover of two Moving Averages (MAs) and sends notifications based on the crossing events. The utility supports various notification types, including mobile notifications, email alerts, and on-screen pop-up alerts, making it ideal for traders who want to stay informed of key market events in real-time.

Key Features:

  • Moving Average Crossover Alerts: The utility monitors two Moving Averages – a fast-moving average and a slow-moving average – and triggers an alert when the fast MA crosses above or below the slow MA.
  • Customizable Notification Options:
    • Email Notifications: Get notified via email whenever a crossover event occurs.
    • Mobile Push Notifications: Receive alerts directly on your mobile device.
    • On-Screen Alerts: Get instant pop-up alerts within the MetaTrader 5 platform.
  • Customizable Moving Average Settings: You can easily adjust the periods, shifts, and calculation methods for both the fast and slow moving averages to suit your trading strategy.
  • Flexible Time Frame Support: The utility can be applied to any time frame, and the time frame of the chart can be used dynamically in the notifications to reflect the correct trading context.
  • Support for Multiple Time Frames: Choose from a wide range of time frames, from 1 minute to 1 month, for precise monitoring of the market.

Inputs:

  • Notification Settings: Options to enable/disable email, mobile, and on-screen alerts.
  • Message Content: Customizable messages for both "above" and "below" crossovers.
  • Fast and Slow MA Settings: Define the period, shift, and calculation method for both moving averages.
  • Time Frame: Set the preferred time frame for analysis, ranging from 1 minute to 1 month.

How It Works:

  1. The utility calculates the fast and slow moving averages on the selected time frame.
  2. When the fast MA crosses above the slow MA, a "MA crossed ABOVE" message is triggered. Conversely, when the fast MA crosses below the slow MA, a "MA crossed BELOW" message is sent.
  3. Depending on your settings, the utility sends notifications through your preferred method (email, mobile, or alert).
  4. The utility also checks for new bars to ensure the alerts are only sent when a new crossover occurs.

This utility is useful for traders who follow moving average crossovers as part of their trading strategy. By receiving instant notifications, you can stay on top of the market and act quickly without constantly monitoring the charts.


NB: VPS recommended


