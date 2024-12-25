LakshmiFx

LakshmiFX: A Versatile Expert Advisor for Maximizing Market Profitability

LakshmiFX is a straightforward yet powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to maximize trading profits. It has been extensively tested on Forex pairs and gold. The EA supports various trading strategies, including Martingale, Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA), grid trading without Martingale, and trading based on indicators such as Moving Averages (MA), StochRSI, RSI, or a combination of these tools. Additionally, it offers an optional News Filter, utilizing the MT5 built-in economic calendar.

Important Recommendations
Before deploying LakshmiFX in a live market, rigorous backtesting and forward testing are essential. It is recommended to:

  • Use the EA on a demo account for at least three months.
  • Conduct both backtesting and forward testing using the MT5 Strategy Tester.
  • Analyze the results using a quantitative analysis tool (free or paid) for comprehensive evaluation.

Who Is This EA For?
LakshmiFX is designed to pass proprietary trading firm challenges and operate on live proprietary firm accounts. It is equally suitable for personal accounts or institutionally funded accounts.

Why Is LakshmiFX Free?
LakshmiFX was developed for personal use to successfully pass proprietary trading firm challenges, and I continue to use it effectively. Sharing this tool brings me joy, especially if it helps others achieve their trading goals.

That said, not everyone will find immediate success with LakshmiFX. Effective use requires a solid understanding of:

  • MT5 optimization, backtesting, and forward testing.
  • Market mechanics and behavior.
  • Indicators such as trend-following tools, oscillators, and volatility or noise-based metrics.
  • Portfolio analysis and Monte Carlo simulations.

Due to the complexities involved, developing a comprehensive training program for this EA is beyond the scope of this project. As a result, we are offering LakshmiFX free of charge.

Initially, LakshmiFX will be restricted to Demo accounts. However, if you feel confident in its performance and wish to use it on a Live account, please reach out to us, and we will grant you full access at no cost. This approach is designed to prioritize your safety, as our primary goal is to ensure you avoid any risk of significant account losses.

Wishing You Success
I hope LakshmiFX serves as a valuable tool in your trading journey. With proper preparation and diligence, it has the potential to unlock profitable opportunities. Best of luck!

Reviews
MuFan
46
MuFan 2025.07.14 01:54 
 

Excellent performance, highly recommended!

Nicolas Cedric Ametozion
194
Nicolas Cedric Ametozion 2025.07.13 15:40 
 

C’est le meilleur bot de trading que j’aie jamais utilisé. J’ai dû en essayer des centaines, en acheter tout autant, et c’est le seul je dis bien le seul qui me rapporte de l’argent chaque jour et chaque mois. It's the best trading bot I've ever used. I must have tried hundreds, buy as many, and it's the only one I say the only one that brings me money every day and every month.

joehh
103
joehh 2025.06.06 03:01 
 

Should be worth thousands $$! Spent many hours finding 5-6 good setups and possibilities are endless. just need to backtest and forward test correctly and with a quant analysing tool that helps too. Testing on Demo is looking good so far.















