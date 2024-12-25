LakshmiFx

LakshmiFX: 市場の収益性を最大化する多機能なエキスパート アドバイザー

LakshmiFX は、取引利益を最大化するように設計された、シンプルでありながら強力なエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) です。Forex ペアと金で広範囲にテストされています。EA は、マーチンゲール、ドルコスト平均法 (DCA)、マーチンゲールなしのグリッド取引、移動平均 (MA)、StochRSI、RSI、またはこれらのツールの組み合わせなどの指標に基づく取引など、さまざまな取引戦略をサポートしています。さらに、MT5 に組み込まれている経済カレンダーを利用したオプションのニュース フィルターも提供しています。

重要な推奨事項
LakshmiFX を実際の市場に展開する前に、厳密なバックテストとフォワード テストが不可欠です。次のことをお勧めします:

少なくとも 3 か月間、デモ アカウントで EA を使用します。

MT5 戦略テスターを使用して、バックテストとフォワード テストの両方を実行します。包括的な評価を行うには、定量分析ツール (無料または有料) を使用して結果を分析します。

この EA は誰向けですか?
LakshmiFX は、プロップトレーディング会社のチャレンジに合格し、ライブのプロップトレーディング会社のアカウントで操作できるように設計されています。個人アカウントにも、機関投資家が資金を提供するアカウントにも等しく適しています。

LakshmiFX が無料である理由
LakshmiFX は、プロップトレーディング会社のチャレンジに合格するために個人使用向けに開発されたもので、私は引き続き効果的に使用しています。このツールを共有することは私にとって喜びであり、特に他の人の取引目標達成に役立つ場合はなおさらです。

とはいえ、誰もが LakshmiFX ですぐに成功するわけではありません。効果的に使用するには、次のことをしっかりと理解する必要があります。

  • MT5 の最適化、バックテスト、フォワードテスト。
  • 市場の仕組みと動作。
  • トレンドフォローツール、オシレーター、ボラティリティまたはノイズベースのメトリックなどの指標。
  • ポートフォリオ分析とモンテカルロシミュレーション。

複雑なため、この EA の包括的なトレーニングプログラムを開発することは、このプロジェクトの範囲を超えています。そのため、LakshmiFX を無料で提供しています。

当初、LakshmiFX はデモアカウントに制限されます。ただし、そのパフォーマンスに自信があり、ライブ アカウントで使用したい場合は、当社にご連絡ください。無料でフル アクセスを許可します。このアプローチは、お客様の安全を最優先するように設計されています。当社の主な目標は、お客様がアカウントの重大な損失のリスクを回避することです。

成功をお祈りします
LakshmiFX が、お客様の取引の旅で貴重なツールとなることを願っています。適切な準備と努力があれば、収益性の高い機会を解き放つ可能性があります。幸運を祈ります!


Riya Roy
18
Riya Roy 2025.12.31 06:46 
 

HI... Developer This is working good so far as I have been testing this on demo account since 10 weeks by now with optimizing some settings and looking forward to test the LakshmiFX V.20 beta version for which I was trying to apply on https://lakshmifx.com but it was showing network error (any help in this regard is much appreciated). This was worth giving a shot.

Shomon Robie
12296
開発者からの返信 Shomon Robie 2025.12.31 14:38
try again...it working now from my end.
Majid Razaghiha
19
Majid Razaghiha 2025.12.29 03:02 
 

Hello, excellent developer, I tested it in the backend and ran a demo account and it was great and I appreciate it. Please give me access to the real account and the file set. Thank you.

Shomon Robie
12296
開発者からの返信 Shomon Robie 2025.12.30 12:47
it works on live account. you can have accces to LakshmiFX V.20 Beta program at https://lakshmifx.com
vinoth1980
25
vinoth1980 2025.12.07 08:20 
 

its good and searching for pro version but developer could not be reachable

Nezo Eliot
708
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.04 02:15 
 

Once optimized for XAUUSD, it turned extremely stable. Daily profits without stress. Big respect to the developer.

BRAINDRA
16
BRAINDRA 2025.11.12 09:48 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

削除済み 2025.11.03 03:51 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

AadiMalik
39
AadiMalik 2025.10.15 10:09 
 

too heavy to run for backtesting, i run on demo account very good for SL only

poonforce
56
poonforce 2025.10.12 00:28 
 

Thanks. it is taking trades during backtest with default settings. but when i attach set files it stops taking trades.

Hour Tour Leng Hort
181
Hour Tour Leng Hort 2025.09.18 18:39 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

MuFan
46
MuFan 2025.07.14 01:54 
 

Excellent performance, highly recommended!

Nicolas Cedric Ametozion
249
Nicolas Cedric Ametozion 2025.07.13 15:40 
 

C’est le meilleur bot de trading que j’aie jamais utilisé. J’ai dû en essayer des centaines, en acheter tout autant, et c’est le seul je dis bien le seul qui me rapporte de l’argent chaque jour et chaque mois. It's the best trading bot I've ever used. I must have tried hundreds, buy as many, and it's the only one I say the only one that brings me money every day and every month.

Lydia Kwarteng
1998
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:40 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Benjamin Afedzie
3479
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 19:11 
 

great product

joehh
103
joehh 2025.06.06 03:01 
 

Should be worth thousands $$! Spent many hours finding 5-6 good setups and possibilities are endless. just need to backtest and forward test correctly and with a quant analysing tool that helps too. Testing on Demo is looking good so far.

RAJ SEKHAR
18
RAJ SEKHAR 2025.06.03 05:50 
 

I had added this to my chart but no trades was taken. Can you tell me how to use it

danieleannan
40
danieleannan 2025.05.30 00:20 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Karamjeet
14
Karamjeet 2025.05.23 08:05 
 

hello bro your EA checked by back testing also in demo account now i am going to put it on live account so please suggest me if any set file available or existing system will work fine...?

Shomon Robie
12296
開発者からの返信 Shomon Robie 2025.05.25 22:21
existing system will not work and you will loose money. To use this ea you need to do optimization and backtest and find your own setfile and run on demo account to feel comfortable and check if everything is working as per your plan or not. then run it on live account. Otherwise, you will loose money.
Haarpreet Singh
29
Haarpreet Singh 2025.05.15 11:26 
 

I did the registration and register my demo account ... in the Dashboard .. that's is needed seems but I don't see the trade been activated can you assist me Shomon

Shomon Robie
12296
開発者からの返信 Shomon Robie 2025.05.17 16:26
run the ea on eurusd 1 munite chart with default settings, it will open trade...make delay 0 for immediate trade.
นิธิวัตน์ กุลพินิจ
18
นิธิวัตน์ กุลพินิจ 2025.05.09 11:51 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Shomon Robie
12296
開発者からの返信 Shomon Robie 2025.05.09 22:30
free...for real account as well.
antoniossergio
29
antoniossergio 2025.05.09 01:16 
 

How to configure the LakshmiFX EA to operate in the Brazilian market (B3)?

Shomon Robie
12296
開発者からの返信 Shomon Robie 2025.12.30 12:49
I dont know about Brazilian Market. But DM me, i will figure it out. By this time, you can have access to LakshmiFX V.20 beta program at https://lakshmifx.com
