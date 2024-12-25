LakshmiFx
- エキスパート
- Shomon Robie
- バージョン: 1.68
- アップデート済み: 6 7月 2025
- MT5 の最適化、バックテスト、フォワードテスト。
- 市場の仕組みと動作。
- トレンドフォローツール、オシレーター、ボラティリティまたはノイズベースのメトリックなどの指標。
- ポートフォリオ分析とモンテカルロシミュレーション。
Hello, excellent developer, I tested it in the backend and ran a demo account and it was great and I appreciate it. Please give me access to the real account and the file set. Thank you.
its good and searching for pro version but developer could not be reachable
HI... Developer This is working good so far as I have been testing this on demo account since 10 weeks by now with optimizing some settings and looking forward to test the LakshmiFX V.20 beta version for which I was trying to apply on https://lakshmifx.com but it was showing network error (any help in this regard is much appreciated). This was worth giving a shot.
Once optimized for XAUUSD, it turned extremely stable. Daily profits without stress. Big respect to the developer.
ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした
C’est le meilleur bot de trading que j’aie jamais utilisé. J’ai dû en essayer des centaines, en acheter tout autant, et c’est le seul je dis bien le seul qui me rapporte de l’argent chaque jour et chaque mois. It's the best trading bot I've ever used. I must have tried hundreds, buy as many, and it's the only one I say the only one that brings me money every day and every month.
great product
I had added this to my chart but no trades was taken. Can you tell me how to use it
hello bro your EA checked by back testing also in demo account now i am going to put it on live account so please suggest me if any set file available or existing system will work fine...?
I did the registration and register my demo account ... in the Dashboard .. that's is needed seems but I don't see the trade been activated can you assist me Shomon
How to configure the LakshmiFX EA to operate in the Brazilian market (B3)?
