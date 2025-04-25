Kit Trader Golden Days MT5
- Experts
- Samuel Cavalcanti Costa
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A complete and super effective slip to help you with your trading. trading itself is very difficult. it's no wonder that 97% of traders are losers, financing the trades of the 3% of winners. this slip is intended to improve your trading level, helping you have more control over your orders.
A slip with stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and dynamic order adjustments helps traders:
Control risks – Stop loss automatically limits losses.
Protect profits – Take profit and trailing stop guarantee gains and track trends.
Emotional discipline – Eliminates impulsive decisions by following predefined rules.
Optimize entries/exits – Dynamic adjustments allow for adapting to the market without emotion.
Result: Fewer errors, greater consistency, and more efficient trading.