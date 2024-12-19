Secret Impulse

3.06

The EA enters a position when the market starts moving around the New York session (higher volume). This way, the momentum is preserved by the volume and we can reach the Take Profit with high probability instantly.

Live Signal: 12+ Months


It Enters on Momentum Around New York Session

The EA detects the hidden impulse via FVGs on lower time frames. When the impulse is detected closely before or during the New York session, the EA opens a position.


It manages the position with different strategies depending on the market dynamics

In case the momentum disappears immediately, it applies one of the three strategies:

- Triggers a stop loss some identified price level and stops.

- Triggers SL and opens a new position in the reverse direction.

- Keeps managing the initial position via adding and removing positions until profits are made.


How to use

After the purchase, contact me to get detailed setup instructions. You will be required to setup internet connection for the EA (Validated order book data from Rithmic is used internally).


How to Backtest

- Run it on Gold (XAUUSD) 

- Timeframe: 1Minute

- Set your Lot in the input "Lot Factor". 1x means 0.01, 10x means 0.1 lots etc 

- Set your Maximum Drawdown in your account currency. E.g. $100. If the Drawdown is reached, all positions will be closed.



Reviews 23
Filter:
Lorenz
150
Lorenz 2025.04.14 11:59 
 

The bot works a lot better now that Eugen has switched the strategy to London session instead of New York. It lost quite a few people some money (including me). I posted my result in the comments, running the London version for a little more than a month and its now profitable. Good work Eugen, it looks like you fixed it.

Edit: Huge losses again wiped all profits and even more. Im done with it.

Blue_Blud
154
Blue_Blud 2025.03.11 17:36 
 

It is currently not worth it, the demo account lost a lot, more around 20% of the deposit with the recommended smaller lot size from the author and a low risk stoploss. Especially with this EA, and its terrible risk-reward ratio, it will take forever to recover or even never. The author is unwilling to provide a refund of the EA, which was very expensive in my opinion.

Julian Alonso Gonzalez Stein
411
Julian Alonso Gonzalez Stein 2025.03.08 22:57 
 

It's just shit, don't waste your money. Opened tiny trades (0.1 lots) on a $500k account and they all lost

Michael Siyunov
168
Michael Siyunov 2025.03.03 22:30 
 

Don’t waste your money. This one is no good. Risk outweighs reward. I had high hopes for this one, it’s a shame.

Michael Arthur Schorr
1581
Michael Arthur Schorr 2025.02.22 17:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Torsten
302
Torsten 2025.02.18 09:55 
 

I really wanted to love this EA, but I just can’t. It lacks any real risk management. After a series of small, successful trades, it inevitably enters a trade in the wrong direction. Instead of cutting losses properly, it either: 1. Closes the losing trade and immediately opens a new one in the same direction—this time with double the lot size, sometimes even repeating the cycle a third time. 2. Keeps the losing trade open while adding more positions to it. The final outcome is pure luck—either the position recovers for a tiny win compared to the drawdown, or it spirals into deeper losses. And all of this happens while supposedly following the 0.01 lot per $1,000 capital rule. Another issue is the UID system. When used on four or more terminals, the EA complains about “too many connections” (though it still works). The developer has mentioned that performance could be downgraded or limited if installed on too many terminals. This restriction seems to violate MQL5 marketplace rules, which are activation-based rather than connection-based. Unfortunately, Eugen doesn’t seem to engage much with customer feedback in the comments and rarely replies. However, in personal messages, he does provide brief responses. If you’re comfortable with an EA that operates this way, then it might work for you. But as it stands today, I cannot recommend this EA—sorry.

UPDATE - it's now taking loosing positions 5x the defined size which is leading to a new record in DD of 25%...this EA is just doing what it wants, you don't have any control over it.

AVOID AT ALL COST.

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.02.18 17:34
I am sorry to hear that. The comments in the forum have degraded away from construtive discussoins. I see my job to maintain the system and the keep it well operating dispite all the market shocks (recently happened). The promise to keep the account growing with moderate drawdown is still in place. As I say to everyone: please look at https://secret.ai-backbone.com for recommended SL. With that recommendation everyone would be in profit today. I understand that we all want a system with 0 risk and high reward. But this expectation makes us panic, interfere and loosing at the end. If you need information, please contact me via DM. I am very happy to help with any request. I wish you best success Torsten.
toshi
571
toshi 2025.02.14 23:59 
 

After the update, the SL is not working. The profit taking is about 1 to 3 dollars, but the position that went against the trend on February 14th has an unrealized loss of 44 dollars. Moreover, since it has been averaging down, the unrealized loss is a total of 83 dollars. The SL setting is extremely poor, so I recommend not purchasing.

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.02.18 17:35
And still, its profitable over time :) I would love to see you revise the rating. Wish you all the best for your success.
Muhammad Fahad Ahmed Muhammad Mohiuddi
1033
Muhammad Fahad Ahmed Muhammad Mohiuddi 2025.02.14 18:15 
 

Win win win Win LOSS (one loss enough to damage whole months profit) - No SL some magic Secret

Alessandro Lopes Da Silva
273
Alessandro Lopes Da Silva 2025.02.10 11:53 
 

For the amount paid, the Robo didn't give results, it made me lose, at this time don't buy it!

Tomas V.
120
Tomas V. 2025.02.08 02:23 
 

After three weeks of deploying to a live account, I can't say anything but negative. Before deploying, I tested EA for a long time under various conditions and it worked great. Even its technical basis is very interesting, it's not just two curves that cross. However, since deployment it has behaved in such a way that I cannot recommend EA to anyone else. If there is an opportunity to bring EA back, I will do it. Two thirds of the trades are losing, the balance is significantly negative. Further detail can be read in the comments. I give credit to the person of the developer, he is trying to salvage what he can. Even so, I'm letting EA run for now, if something changes in the future, I'll gladly change my rating.

Jacobo Levy Zonana
190
Jacobo Levy Zonana 2025.01.22 11:24 
 

No hay palabras para decir lo contento q estoy con secret impulse y con la atencion de eugen excelente

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.01.22 19:43
thank you very much :)
171254
839
171254 2025.01.21 18:23 
 

I have put in use the EA on real account from 2024.12.21. Till today 2025.01.21, all real trades are completely in line with the trades of the "Secret Project Signal". Many thanks to the Author.

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.01.22 05:16
Thank you very much for your feedback.
juergen.timpte Timpte
996
juergen.timpte Timpte 2025.01.19 11:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.01.19 11:14
Thank you very much!
Nikolai Kutsenko
872
Nikolai Kutsenko 2025.01.15 16:27 
 

Started to use this EA. First results are good and impressive. Seems to be a very unique approach. Among the huge amount of EAs I have purchased this one is one of the best.

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.01.15 16:45
Thank you very much!
Neiguaner johnny
340
Neiguaner johnny 2025.01.15 08:47 
 

mql5 Gold ea I bought a lot, but at the moment only Gold Smiley Master is an honest strategy, the others are all risk strategies

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.01.15 08:54
Thank you very much for your feedback!
H20Real
535
H20Real 2025.01.14 11:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.01.15 08:54
Thank you very much for your feedback!
Sheikh Tanver
172
Sheikh Tanver 2025.01.11 13:12 
 

Very impressive expert advisor and heavy high win rate. I use very large lot size and always worry about scalping bot as they use pretty large stop loss, but secret impulse have some sort of logic that closes the trade when trend reverse when no chance of profit and minimize the loss. Very very impressive feature. I waited two weeks before i write this review so that i can experience the EA in action and its working out pretty well for me. Support was excellent and every time i reached out I always got a quick response. I would definitely recommend this EA to anyone in trading gold!

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.01.11 14:10
Thank you very much for your feedback!
muckdouri
48
muckdouri 2025.01.11 12:13 
 

After a good first week, all this EA has done is lose me money. One losing day will take too many winning trades to recover from. It feels like 1 step forward, 2 steps back. If this changes, I will change my review happily but i cannot see it. Back to demo for now. Author has went quiet in bad times which is worrying. I cannot understand why ea takes some of the positions it does.

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.01.11 14:10
Thank you very much for your feedback!
Stephen J Martret
2380
Stephen J Martret 2025.01.07 14:22 
 

Amazing EA, very advanced and is closer to real manual trading then using grid or "hoping" price will eventually go in our favour, doesnt rely on massive stop loss either, love this EA

Eugen Funk
3852
Reply from developer Eugen Funk 2025.01.07 14:41
Thank you very much for your feedback!
brainiacz
180
brainiacz 2025.01.06 14:47 
 

This was a costly mistake that i disabled on all of my accounts. I simply cant trust it. Its capable of doing fine for couple of days and then take the whole week of profits with 3 stupid averaging trades seemingly based on no logic. If the gold goes short? Doesnt matter lets create as many averaging long orders as possible to loose all trades. On top of it there are hidden rules and incomplete description. You should not run more than 4 accounts, if you do the system "might" limit your performance. This isnt mentioned anywhere and you cant simply use all of your activations, because that means more UIDs. Also it keeps showing more accounts tham im using from the very beginning and this hasnt been resolved, even though i wrote to the author many times. The author offers some support but rarely leads to solving any

issues.

Final update: Account destroyer, 60% DD. Go away.

12
Reply to review