Nova Bot AUD

Meet Nova Trading Bot



Nova is a powerful automated trading system that combines hedge and grid strategies. It adapts intelligently to market conditions and manages your trades with discipline, precision, and efficiency — all on your behalf.

Key Features That Put You Ahead:

Hybrid Strategy: Nova merges hedge and grid mechanics into a balanced and effective structure. While optimized for AUD pairs (with a focus on AUDCAD), it can be easily customized for other pairs.

Full User Control: All settings are fully accessible and customizable. There are no hidden inputs — everything is transparent and in your hands.

Compatible with Classic Accounts: Default settings are optimized for spread-based (classic) accounts. A raw spread account is not required.

No Over-Optimization: Nova is tested not just on past data, but on unseen datasets to prevent curve fitting. What you see is what you get — real performance in real scenarios.

Proven on Live Accounts: Nova has been running on live accounts for a long time with consistent and reliable results.

Recommended Setup for Realistic Testing:

Install a fresh MetaTrader platform.

Open a single real classic (spread) account.

Add AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD to the Market Watch.

Run strategy tests on AUDCAD using M15 timeframe from 2019, to present.

Apply 50–100ms execution delay.

Use “Every Tick” model for accurate simulation.

For further confidence, compare live account results with backtest data.

Technical Details:

Live Usage Duration: 1 year

Minimum Recommended Balance: $500 minimum – $750 preferred for best results

Leverage: 1:200 or higher

Account Type: Classic (spread-based)

Target Monthly Profit: 7% – 15%

Actual Monthly Average: 10.12%

Why Choose Nova?

Full Automation: Trades run throughout the day, saving you time and effort.

Smart Risk Control: Handles leverage and exposure with care, protecting your capital.

Beginner-Friendly Setup: Easy for newcomers, deep enough for advanced users.

Transparent Performance: Backtest and live results match — no surprises.





Contact me via private message to get the recommended set files.





Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test with a demo or small real account before committing large capital.

Take your trading to the next level with Nova AUD.



Stop relying on luck — start trading with logic and control.



