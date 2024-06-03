Breakout of range

5
Range Breakout Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader5
PS : This Expert Was Downloaded  over 1200 Time , When we reach 2000 Download i ll increase the Price 

Key Features:

Fixed Lot Size / Martingale Option:

  •    Fixed Lot Size:* The EA allows you to set a constant lot size for each trade.
  •    Martingale Option:* Alternatively, you can enable the Martingale strategy, which increases the lot size after a losing trade to recover losses.

Trading Between Specific Times:

  •     The EA only opens trades within a specified time range (e.g., 08:00 to 18:00). This helps avoid trading during low-liquidity periods.

Trading Days 

Take Profit and Stop Loss as Percentage % of the Range:

  •     The take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels are calculated based on a Percentage of the range width (distance between support and resistance).
  •     For example, if the range is 50 pips and the Percentage is 100%, the TP and SL would be 50 pips.
EMA Option to Detect Trend:
  •    The EA uses an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to filter trades in the direction of the trend.
  •    Only trades in the direction of the EMA trend are taken (e.g., only long trades if the price is above the EMA).
Trailing Stop Loss:
  •    A trailing stop loss option is available to protect profits.
  •    The stop loss moves in the direction of the trade as the price moves favorably, locking in profits as the trade progresses.
How The EA +Works:

1. Identify the Range:
  •    The EA monitors the market to identify a price range with clear support and resistance levels.
2. Wait for a Breakout:
  •    The EA waits for the price to break above the resistance level or below the support level.
3. Check the Trend (if EMA is enabled):
  •    The EA checks the EMA to ensure the breakout is in the direction of the trend.
4. Place Trades:
  •    When a breakout is confirmed in the direction of the trend, the EA places a trade.
  •    The lot size is either fixed or adjusted according to the Martingale strategy.
5. Set TP and SL:
  •    The EA sets the take profit and stop loss based on the range multiplier.
6. Apply Trailing Stop Loss:
  •    As the trade moves in the favorable direction, the trailing stop loss adjusts to lock in profits.
Example Settings:

- Fixed Lot Size: 0.1 lots
- Martingale Multiplier: 2 (if enabled)
- Trading Time: 08:00 to 18:00
- Range Multiplier for TP/SL: 2
- EMA Period: 50
- Trailing Stop Loss: 20 pips

This EA helps automate the range breakout trading strategy, allowing traders to focus on other tasks while the EA manages trade entries, exits, and risk management based on the defined parameters.




Reviews 5
Yong Xiang Yang
349
Yong Xiang Yang 2025.11.23 09:43 
 

LanaL
64
LanaL 2025.08.06 07:09 
 

Very interesting EA. If you tweak the settings, it yields decent profits.

TITAN160 MAX
23
TITAN160 MAX 2025.02.07 15:27 
 

Very good this EA. Could you add auto lot?

Recommended products
RangeRaider
Robin Koch
Experts
RangeRaider is a fully automated range-breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It identifies the consolidation range that forms around the session open, waits for a confirmed breakout, and opens a single position in the direction of the break with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. The logic is clean and rule-based, without grid, martingale or averaging. How it works The EA measures the price range that builds up around the chosen session. When price breaks and confirms beyond that range, it
FREE
Limiter Drawdown
Alain Bleeksma
Experts
Limiter Drawdown EA – Automatic Account Protection for MetaTrader 5 Description Limiter Drawdown EA is a lightweight risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. It monitors your account drawdown in real time and will automatically close all open trades once the threshold you define is reached. This provides a reliable safeguard for any trading strategy. Main Functions Monitors equity versus balance continuously Closes all positions when your chosen drawdown percentage is reached Optionally removes
FREE
JapanSniper
Martin Slacka
5 (1)
Experts
There are some main characteristicks of my product Symbols: USDJPY- recomended other JPY pairs - please try in backtest  Timeframe: M1,M5,M15 Recomended: M5 Money management: Fix TP and SL Past performance: -low drawdowns -stability Check screenshots Backtest 2020- 2024 till now Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.01 2000€.            0.02 5000€.            0.05 10000€.          0.1 You can Multiply lot size by 2x (more risky) Recomended other settings: de
FREE
SK RandomWalk Monkey EA MT5
Mr Sakkarin Yartfoong
5 (2)
Experts
Are You Better than Monkey? Prove it... The trade of this EA is based on random output with customizable lot size (use martingale or not), stop-loss, and take-profit levels. Easy to use and Simple Great for benchmarking tests against other EAs or manual trade. Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Support us by open  My recommended broker. Exness Tickmill robot monkey uses Adx trend filter for fair game no-trade unfavorable market ( you can turn off set adx = 0) . EA starts wi
FREE
InTech GoldProp EA PRO
Vasile Ginu
Experts
Hello traders, InTech Capital Group here with an important update for you. InTech GoldProp EA PRO is an automated trading system developed by InTech Capital Group for the XAUUSD instrument on the M30 timeframe. The system incorporates institutional-grade risk controls — daily loss limitation, overall drawdown management, and disciplined position sizing — designed to meet the standards required in professional evaluations conducted by Prop Firms , while remaining a suitable solution for individu
SMC Market Structure Pro
Twin Fitersya
Experts
What is SMC Market Structure Pro? SMC Market Structure Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed based on Smart Money Concept (SMC) and market structure analysis . The EA is designed to help traders follow the natural flow of the market , focusing on price structure instead of indicators or lagging signals. How Does the EA Work? The EA analyzes market structure changes using pure price action: Detects higher highs & higher lows for bullish structure Detects l
FREE
Voorloper MT5
Pradana Novan Rianto
5 (2)
Experts
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration: Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and ex
FREE
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Experts
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
Master of BTC
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
Master of Crypto is a 10-strategy expert advisor designed for the 24/7 crypto market: BTCUSD, ETHUSD and other major coins. It combines sentiment, session and structure strategies with layered partial take-profits (TP1, TP2, TP3) and strict risk control. 10 STRATEGIES (independently toggimable) - Funding Fade - fades extreme funding-rate sentiment - Weekend Range - low-volume weekend range trading - Asia Momentum - Asian-session directional bias - Round Numbers - psychological levels (50K, 60K..
FREE
EclipesPro
Themichl LLC
Experts
EclipesPro II is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that uses FRAMA and VIDYA indicators for trend following in forex markets. It generates buy/sell signals based on indicator crossovers and price position relative to FRAMA, with RSI used for exit filtering. The EA employs advanced exit strategies, including partial position closing and triple-confirmation. Risk management includes multiple position sizing methods, trailing stops, and order volume validation. Market filters include trading sessions,
FREE
Echelon EA
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
Experts
Echelon EA – Chart Your Unique Trading Constellation Like the celestial guides that lead explorers through the vast universe, Echelon EA empowers you to create and optimize your very own trading strategies. This versatile system combines advanced grid and martingale techniques with cutting‐edge indicators, offering you an endless palette for designing a strategy that is truly your own. Craft Your Personal Strategy: Infinite Possibilities – Customize every parameter to build a trading system t
FREE
Supertrend 3 lines
Samart Palugmontol
5 (2)
Experts
update v.1.22 - Fixed indicator not working properly. - Updated emergency stop function. - Added several input parameters: - Magic Number - Working Interval - Trade Direction Selection - Supertrend Confirmation Requirement ***Since the setting is more flexible, the outcome may vary. For the recommended settings, please see the screenshot.*** +++++++++++++++++++++++ Just wanted to share a trading strategy that's been working for me. It's built around the Supertrend  indicators, specifi
FREE
RichRush EA
Dirar Alzoubi
Experts
NOW FREE!! Introducing RichRush EA, This expert advisor, armed with cutting-edge trading strategies, can assist on your path to navigating the forex market. Optimized specifically for EURUSD, RichRush EA operates on moving averages, and calculated lot sizes to manage risks. The EA interprets market movements, adjusts to volatility, and aims to identify entry points. As part of our commitment to providing top-tier trading tools, we invite you to explore our range of premium products designed to
FREE
Adaptive Martingale
Mr Theera Mekanand
5 (1)
Experts
Adaptive Martingale is a trend-following martingale grid Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSDc (Gold Cent Accounts). It combines Hull Moving Average (HMA) trend detection with volatility protection, tailored for gold's price characteristics. The EA includes risk management features relevant to precious metals trading and is designed for use on cent accounts. The "Adaptive" name refers to the EA's approach of adjusting in real time to gold's volatility through Average True Range (ATR) based grid s
FREE
XAUUSD 5 minute
Branislav Bridzik
4.41 (140)
Experts
Free EA with Real Edge? In a world of lies and shiny names, I want to give a little light—a small light in the darkness. I want to show that a real robust bot doesn't have to cost thousands, but in fact can be found in the free section. XAUUSD 5 Minute is not my best project, but it is reliable, and simple. It might not make millions, but has a real edge. No promises, no "Future-AI-never-losing system"—but a real Expert Advisor. Please read short manual before using:  Download here Trading A
FREE
Zpai
Pulkit Kumar Sharma
Experts
ZProfit Ai – Adaptive Trading Intelligence Overview ZProfit Ai is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies adaptive algorithmic intelligence to capture market opportunities with precision. It is designed for traders who want a clean, reliable, and professional trading system that responds dynamically to market changes. Backtest results will never match as entries and exits will be within the candle sensitively. Recommended Settings: 1H timeframe, 125s wait, 10candles SL...... Ke
FREE
Algo Edge Boost Buy MT5
Niklas Templin
1 (2)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  This EA only BUY download the second EA for SELL and Run it both. -DE40/ Tec100 Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and in
FREE
Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
Aegis Aurora EA
Koji Kuboyama
Experts
Aegis Aurora EA is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for USDNOK on the H1 timeframe. Inspired by the calm strength of the Nordic landscape, Aurora focuses on capturing sustained market trends while avoiding unnecessary complexity. The strategy combines trend identification, pullback entries, and risk management filters to seek stable long-term performance. Key Features • Optimized for USDNOK (H1) • Trend-following strategy • 7-Year Forward Test validation • Multiple risk pro
Phoenix Trade Planner
Nigel Nii Darku Narnor Darko
Experts
This EA turns your chart into a   tactical command centre . It’s built for the trader who wants   precision, speed, and safety   without the "messy" code of standard indicators. Phoenix Trade Planner. This isn't just a basic script; it's a high-performance Visual Execution Engine designed to bridge the gap between "drawing a plan" and "hitting the button." Here are the core qualities and the "trader-first" benefits we’ve baked into it: 1. Zero-Friction Risk Management The Quality: Dynamic Auto-
FREE
Tulips MT5
Kun Jiao
4.86 (7)
Experts
Tulip EA Strategy Description Core Strategy Trend Following : Includes stop-loss protection; does not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or grid trading. Independent Long/Short : Long and short directions are controlled separately. Analyzes price action through candlestick patterns to identify entry points at the start of trends. Parameter Settings Parameter Default Value / Description Stability Parameter 5 (default) Trading Instrument Gold (XAUUSD) Stop Loss/Take Profit Volatility Percen
FREE
DataFeeder
Joao Paulo Euko
Utilities
Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Esse Expert Advisor copia os dados("symbol,last,bid,ask") dos ativos que foram colocados na lista e só funciona enquanto o mercado esta aberto. Esse EA não é um link DDE ou RTD, as informações não são passadas em tempo real ao excel. O EA tem um delay de 30 segundos e o Excel tem um delay de 1 minuto. A vantagem desse EA é que ele dispensa o
FREE
Tol Langit ETF
Adithyo Dewangga Wijaya
Experts
TOL LANGIT ETF MT5 Institutional Multi-Factor Alpha: Systematic XAUUSD Liquidity Management --- STRATEGIC MANDATE TOL LANGIT ETF MT5 is a non-discretionary quantitative engine engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) spot market. Moving beyond retail-grade heuristics, the system operates on a Systematic Asset Management Framework, prioritizing volatility-adjusted returns (Sharpe Ratio optimization) over speculative directional exposure. This vehicle treats Gold as a managed fund, utilizing high-fidelit
FREE
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5
Nathan James Gilks
Experts
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 The wait is over — Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA is now available for MetaTrader 5. Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 is a Gold-focused Expert Advisor for XAUUSD traders who want fast short-term automation with controlled execution, intelligent guard protection and clear dashboard visibility. Most fast trading robots focus only on speed. In real broker conditions, speed without control can become a problem. Gold spreads can widen quickly, liquidity can change fast,
FREE
RexIIClaw vs ClusterIIEA MT5
Niklas Templin
Experts
THE>>>>>>___IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII___<<<<<< Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200-500, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  TakeProfit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk,   Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000,  3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” R
FREE
Prop News Filter
Joao Jara Carvalho
Utilities
Prop News Filter is a free Expert Advisor that helps traders on prop firm and funded accounts avoid violating the 2-minute news rule that most major prop firms enforce. It uses a precise two-stage protection model: pre-block new trades 15 minutes before the restricted window, then close everything 2 minutes before the news. Most news filter tools either block trading too aggressively and kill your edge, or rely on the MQL5 native calendar which is often disabled on prop firm terminals. This EA u
FREE
NEXA Volume Break ADX
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Volume Break ADX NEXA Volume Break ADX is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. The EA works on the M30 timeframe and evaluates market conditions using volume expansion, rising ADX, momentum direction, trend alignment, breakout detection, and retest confirmation. The main purpose of this system is to filter technical conditions where price movement is supported by increased volume and strengthening trend conditions. This product does not use DLL files, WebRequest, external authentication
FREE
Alpha Precision Pro
Micheal
Experts
Alpha Precision Pro is a professional-grade trading algorithm for MetaTrader 5, engineered using a multi-layer confirmation system. Unlike common "black-box" EAs, this system focuses on high-probability momentum entries by aligning trend, volatility, and oscillators before executing any trade. Equipped with an advanced Safety Suite , this EA is built to protect your capital against extreme market conditions, making it an ideal choice for both prop firm challenges and long-term personal wealth ma
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
More from author
Break Out of Range
Bachir Chermiti
2.67 (3)
Experts
Range Breakout Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader4 PS : This Expert Was Downloaded  over 1200 Time , When we reach 2000 Download i ll increase the Price  Key Features: Fixed Lot Size / Martingale Option:    Fixed Lot Size:* The EA allows you to set a constant lot size for each trade.    Martingale Option:* Alternatively, you can enable the Martingale strategy, which increases the lot size after a losing trade to recover losses. Trading Between Specific Times:     The EA only opens trades wit
FREE
Quantum Matrix MT4
Bachir Chermiti
Experts
EA Overview: The Quantum Matrix MT4 The Quantum Matrix MT4 is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed with multiple risk management, trend filtering, and position scaling strategies. It combines smart lot sizing techniques, trend indicators, and basket-based profit management to maximize profitability while maintaining tight control over drawdowns and trading behavior. IMPORTANT! :  After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Filter:
Yong Xiang Yang
349
Yong Xiang Yang 2025.11.23 09:43 
 

[Deleted] 2025.08.16 02:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

LanaL
64
LanaL 2025.08.06 07:09 
 

Very interesting EA. If you tweak the settings, it yields decent profits.

TITAN160 MAX
23
TITAN160 MAX 2025.02.07 15:27 
 

Very good this EA. Could you add auto lot?

Luis Hernandez
494
Luis Hernandez 2024.11.25 05:56 
 

Bachir is the best programmer I know! This EA is top quality coding!

Reply to review