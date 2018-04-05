Breakout MV

Breakout MVThis Expert Advisor offers you one of the most fundamental trading strategy, combining Moving Average and Volums indicators! 


Key Features:

  1. Consistent Performance: Breakout strategy has demonstrated a robust performance across various market conditions, by capitalizing on significant price movements.
  2. Strategic Trade Execution: We select the desired range, and once the price approaches these levels and the indicators confirm our entry, we open a trade. The trade will close either when the take profit target is reached or when the specified time elapses. Additionally, a trailing stop loss is available.
  3. Core Inputs:
    • Stop Loss: Incorporates a stop loss that adjusts based on pair movements.
    • Trade Timing: Define the reange start, duration and end based on market opening time, optimizing your strategy for maximum profitability.
    • Moving Average Filter: Uses moving averages to confirm the direction of the trend before entering a trade. This filter helps to avoid false breakouts and enhances the accuracy of your trades.
    • Volums Filter:  Volume is a crucial component of the Breakout Bravo strategy. By analyzing volume spikes and trends, the EA ensures that breakouts are supported by sufficient market interest, thereby increasing the likelihood of successful trades.


Be aware of over-optimization when using expert advisors with indicators, as it is easy to fall into this trap. To mitigate this risk, run backtests on different dates from those used to find the optimized settings. I provide some settings to illustrate how this works, and it would be wise to include your research as well.

Remember that while backtesting provides valuable insights, it doesn’t guarantee future performance. Prioritize demo testing to fine-tune parameter settings and build confidence in Breakout MV’s capabilities before deploying it in live trading scenarios.


Based on my research I strongly recommend this broker, here you can find access also to all major Indices, cryptos, stocks one of the best spreads in the market and exceptional service!

https://www.ictrading.com?camp=79653 Europe 

https://icmarkets.com/?camp=78137 Rest of the world


Your reviews will be appreciated, suggestions for improvements are welcome!

If you have any ideas for a simple strategy, feel free to share them with me, and I will upload them to the market.






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Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Turnaround Titan : A dynamic MQL5 expert advisor driven by the ebb and flow of inflation and economic growth. Our strategy centers on the cyclical nature of money, drawing it inexorably toward global powerhouses. We exclusively focus on index trading, with a keen eye on prestigious benchmarks like the S&P500, Nasdaq100, US30, UK100 and DE40. Key Features : Stable Performance : Since the 2008 financial crisis, Turnaround Tuesday has consistently delivered stable results. With an impressive win ra
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