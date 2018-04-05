Breakout MV

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This Expert Advisor offers you one of the most fundamental trading strategy,





Key Features:

Consistent Performance: Breakout strategy has demonstrated a robust performance across various market conditions, by capitalizing on significant price movements. Strategic Trade Execution: We select the desired range, and once the price approaches these levels and the indicators confirm our entry, we open a trade. The trade will close either when the take profit target is reached or when the specified time elapses. Additionally, a trailing stop loss is available. Core Inputs: Stop Loss : Incorporates a stop loss that adjusts based on pair movements.

: Incorporates a stop loss that adjusts based on pair movements. Trade Timing : Define the reange start, duration and end based on market opening time, optimizing your strategy for maximum profitability.

: Define the reange start, duration and end based on market opening time, optimizing your strategy for maximum profitability. Moving Average Filter : Uses moving averages to confirm the direction of the trend before entering a trade. This filter helps to avoid false breakouts and enhances the accuracy of your trades.

: Uses moving averages to confirm the direction of the trend before entering a trade. This filter helps to avoid false breakouts and enhances the accuracy of your trades. Volums Filter: Volume is a crucial component of the Breakout Bravo strategy. By analyzing volume spikes and trends, the EA ensures that breakouts are supported by sufficient market interest, thereby increasing the likelihood of successful trades.





Be aware of over-optimization when using expert advisors with indicators, as it is easy to fall into this trap. To mitigate this risk, run backtests on different dates from those used to find the optimized settings. I provide some settings to illustrate how this works, and it would be wise to include your research as well.

Remember that while backtesting provides valuable insights, it doesn’t guarantee future performance. Prioritize demo testing to fine-tune parameter settings and build confidence in Breakout MV’s capabilities before deploying it in live trading scenarios.





Based on my research I strongly recommend this broker, here you can find access also to all major Indices, cryptos, stocks one of the best spreads in the market and exceptional service!

https://www.ictrading.com?camp=79653 Europe

https://icmarkets.com/?camp=78137 Rest of the world





Your reviews will be appreciated, suggestions for improvements are welcome!

If you have any ideas for a simple strategy, feel free to share them with me, and I will upload them to the market.