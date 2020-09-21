Hyper Trader
- Experts
-
Rodrigo Matheus da Silva🤖 Trader Robot Developer
🤑 Trader
👨🏼🎓 IT, Marketing and Business Management at USP
🚀 Visite https://www.hypertrader.org
📺 Subscribe below:
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 9 April 2024
If you prefer, download the EA in English:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59417
Light box robot, that is, you define the settings, which strategy you will use to operate.
- Customizes magic number;
- Personalization of the name of your setup;
- Entries by candle, tick or second;
- Option of 1 or several entries per cnadle;
- Stop mobile by candle, check or second;
- Shows / hides enabled indicators;
- Market / Stop / Limit Orders;
- Order FOC or IOC;
- Define timeframe of candles and indicators;
- Input signal;
- Signal reversal;
- Take profit;
- Stop the loss of;
- Stop mobile;
- Enables / disables purchase;
- Enables / disables sales;
- Definition of the start of the mobile stop;
- Definition of the beginning of where reversal can occur;
- Definition of variables;
- Calculation of conditional variables by tick;
- Draw;
- Limited, stowed, market-order option;
- Martingale;
- Test of the best starting balance;
- Partial entries;
- Partial outputs;
- Automatic contract management;
- Setting the day's earning goal;
- Definition of maximum loss of the day;
- Definition of start times for the robot to open positions;
- Definition of opening time limit for positions;
- Backtest with drawdown relative to the initial balance;
- Maximum allowed drawdown configuration without backtest;
- Test stop definition when the defined maximum loss is reached;
Available indicators:
- AC;
- AD;
- ADX;
- ADX W;
- Alligator;
- LOVE;
- TO;
- ATR;
- Bollinger bands;
- Bears;
- Bulls;
- CCI;
- Chaikin;
- Dema;
- Demarker;
- Envelopes;
- Force;
- Frama;
- Fractals;
- Alligator;
- Ichimoku;
- MACD;
- Moving Averages;
- Momentum;
- Mfi;
- Bwmfi;
- The MA;
- Obv;
- RSI;
- Rvi;
- Sar;
- Stddev;
- Stochastic;
- Wpr;
- Vidya;
- Volumes;
- Vwap;
- Trix MA;
- Trix;
Very interesting open source EA, I want to know more about it. I need EN Help file about how to activate & deactivate indicators & parameters. Thank you