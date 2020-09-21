Hyper Trader

This EA is complete, multi-strategy, free, Brazilian and translated into English.

If you prefer, download the EA in English:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59417 Light box robot, that is, you define the settings, which strategy you will use to operate.





More than 5,150 different input / output signals;





More than 362.273148.218.750.000 possibilities combining up to 5 options of purchase (entry or exit) or sale (entry or exit), that's right, I checked this account!





Over 1,000,000 possibilities for Take profit, Stop Loss and Mobile Stop configurations;





Main Functionalities:

Customizes magic number;

Personalization of the name of your setup;

Entries by candle, tick or second;

Option of 1 or several entries per cnadle;

Stop mobile by candle, check or second;

Shows / hides enabled indicators;

Market / Stop / Limit Orders;

Order FOC or IOC;

Define timeframe of candles and indicators;

Input signal;

Signal reversal;

Take profit;

Stop the loss of;

Stop mobile;

Enables / disables purchase;

Enables / disables sales;

Definition of the start of the mobile stop;

Definition of the beginning of where reversal can occur;

Definition of variables;

Calculation of conditional variables by tick;

Draw;

Limited, stowed, market-order option;

Martingale;

Test of the best starting balance;

Partial entries;

Partial outputs;

Automatic contract management;

Setting the day's earning goal;

Definition of maximum loss of the day;

Definition of start times for the robot to open positions;

Definition of opening time limit for positions;

Backtest with drawdown relative to the initial balance;

Maximum allowed drawdown configuration without backtest;

Test stop definition when the defined maximum loss is reached;

Available indicators:

AC;

AD;

ADX;

ADX W;

Alligator;

LOVE;

TO;

ATR;

Bollinger bands;

Bears;

Bulls;

CCI;

Chaikin;

Dema;

Demarker;

Envelopes;

Force;

Frama;

Fractals;

Alligator;

Ichimoku;

MACD;

Moving Averages;

Momentum;

Mfi;

Bwmfi;

The MA;

Obv;

RSI;

Rvi;

Sar;

Stddev;

Stochastic;

Wpr;

Vidya;

Volumes;

Vwap;

Trix MA;

Trix;



