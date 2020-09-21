Hyper Trader

3.95
This EA is complete, multi-strategy, free, Brazilian and translated into English.

If you prefer, download the EA in English:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59417

Light box robot, that is, you define the settings, which strategy you will use to operate.


More than 5,150 different input / output signals;

More than 362.273148.218.750.000 possibilities combining up to 5 options of purchase (entry or exit) or sale (entry or exit), that's right, I checked this account!

Over 1,000,000 possibilities for Take profit, Stop Loss and Mobile Stop configurations;

Main Functionalities:
  • Customizes magic number;
  • Personalization of the name of your setup;
  • Entries by candle, tick or second;
  • Option of 1 or several entries per cnadle;
  • Stop mobile by candle, check or second;
  • Shows / hides enabled indicators;
  • Market / Stop / Limit Orders;
  • Order FOC or IOC;
  • Define timeframe of candles and indicators;
  • Input signal;
  • Signal reversal;
  • Take profit;
  • Stop the loss of;
  • Stop mobile;
  • Enables / disables purchase;
  • Enables / disables sales;
  • Definition of the start of the mobile stop;
  • Definition of the beginning of where reversal can occur;
  • Definition of variables;
  • Calculation of conditional variables by tick;
  • Draw;
  • Limited, stowed, market-order option;
  • Martingale;
  • Test of the best starting balance;
  • Partial entries;
  • Partial outputs;
  • Automatic contract management;
  • Setting the day's earning goal;
  • Definition of maximum loss of the day;
  • Definition of start times for the robot to open positions;
  • Definition of opening time limit for positions;
  • Backtest with drawdown relative to the initial balance;
  • Maximum allowed drawdown configuration without backtest;
  • Test stop definition when the defined maximum loss is reached;

Available indicators:

  • AC;
  • AD;
  • ADX;
  • ADX W;
  • Alligator;
  • LOVE;
  • TO;
  • ATR;
  • Bollinger bands;
  • Bears;
  • Bulls;
  • CCI;
  • Chaikin;
  • Dema;
  • Demarker;
  • Envelopes;
  • Force;
  • Frama;
  • Fractals;
  • Alligator;
  • Ichimoku;
  • MACD;
  • Moving Averages;
  • Momentum;
  • Mfi;
  • Bwmfi;
  • The MA;
  • Obv;
  • RSI;
  • Rvi;
  • Sar;
  • Stddev;
  • Stochastic;
  • Wpr;
  • Vidya;
  • Volumes;
  • Vwap;
  • Trix MA;
  • Trix;


Reviews 98
ATILMATINE
71
ATILMATINE 2024.05.01 00:39 
 

Very interesting open source EA, I want to know more about it. I need EN Help file about how to activate & deactivate indicators & parameters. Thank you

GiacomoFx
73
GiacomoFx 2024.04.29 16:20 
 

The best!!!! Priceless!!! The best EA ever. Not for dummy. More exactly is not an EA... is an EA builder. This mean you can build your EA, you need to know what you want and what you do... but is the single EA that give you so many possibility. Tanks Rodrigo.

Aslam Sbry Alsyd Mstfy
601
Aslam Sbry Alsyd Mstfy 2022.12.28 02:51 
 

Very good with high accuracy, but the author must release a set for major pairs

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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Experts
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Experts
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
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Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Experts
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Waka Waka EA MT5
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Experts
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3 (2)
Experts
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Hyper Renko
Rodrigo Matheus da Silva
3.75 (4)
Indicators
Renko is a timeless chart, that is, it does not take into account the time period, but the price change, which makes the price change on the chart clearer. Hyper Renko is the indicator that provides this. To configure, you only have one parameter, the size of the candle in the tick * you want to use. * tick: is the smallest possible variation of an asset. Thank you for choosing a Hyper Trader indicator. Wikipedia: A renko chart indicates minimal variation in the value of a variable - for e
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Hyper Force
Rodrigo Matheus da Silva
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Hyper Force indicator, originally created in 1984 by David Weis, indicates in wave form the strength of a symbol's trend. The bigger the wave, the stronger the trend. Small waves mean weak trend or market without trend. In a wave, the greater the difference between one bar and another, the stronger the trend. When the distance between one bar and another begins to decrease, it means that the wave has started to lose its tendency. So catching the wave with a strong force and going out w
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Hyper DM
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5 (1)
Indicators
Hyper DM, Moving Distance from Moving Averages is an indicator that allows you to define the distance in points of the upper and lower bands in relation to the moving average in the middle. Its operation is simple, it has configuration parameters of the moving average of the middle and based on it and the defined distance parameters of the upper and lower bands, it is plotted in the graph.
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FABRICIO DA SILVA VIANA SCHAFLER
71
FABRICIO DA SILVA VIANA SCHAFLER 2025.10.30 03:02 
 

cadê o robo, sumiu

Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.01.17 14:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ramon Valle
28
Ramon Valle 2024.11.07 23:45 
 

usei pouco e deu mais loss que gain

066.***.***
14
066.***.*** 2024.08.25 06:47 
 

queremos um produto facil de usar como o hyper-tradeV2.12en que tive acesso era muito bom muito fácil Configuração as novas versoes nao sao como o que eu tinha testado talvez a confiabilidade tenha ficado melhor mas a configuraçao ficou dificil .

ATILMATINE
71
ATILMATINE 2024.05.01 00:39 
 

Very interesting open source EA, I want to know more about it. I need EN Help file about how to activate & deactivate indicators & parameters. Thank you

GiacomoFx
73
GiacomoFx 2024.04.29 16:20 
 

The best!!!! Priceless!!! The best EA ever. Not for dummy. More exactly is not an EA... is an EA builder. This mean you can build your EA, you need to know what you want and what you do... but is the single EA that give you so many possibility. Tanks Rodrigo.

Dennis JustA
88
Dennis JustA 2024.04.10 13:30 
 

No params definitions. No backtests. No Troubleshooting & FAQ. 'If you prefer, download the EA in English: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59417'. If you follow this link you get the message 'Unfortunately, "Hyper Trader Global" is unavailable.' Don't waste your time on this EA. Maybe it works maybe not))

Egyptian Trader
73
Egyptian Trader 2023.05.24 09:06 
 

it's not free for real account it's a demo only:(

Aslam Sbry Alsyd Mstfy
601
Aslam Sbry Alsyd Mstfy 2022.12.28 02:51 
 

Very good with high accuracy, but the author must release a set for major pairs

Milton Pereira Dos Santos
58
Milton Pereira Dos Santos 2022.10.29 08:12 
 

Não conheço o trabalho do colega mas gostei da iniciativa... confesso que achei um pouco confuso srsrs, mas talvez se deva ao fato dos robôs que desenvolvo ter tudo automatizado... poderia ter mais coisas automatizadas para evitar erro dos usuários... dependendo do ativo, a pessoa que não sabe andar de bicicleta o colega está querendo que ela dirija um F1.☻ Só alerto as pessoas que não tem conhecimento com mercado financeiro que se abstenham de colocar em conta real até ter absoluta certeza do que está fazendo. Mas para aprender a lidar com EAs acho válido...

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.27 06:33 
 

Negative feedback!

Sandro Costa
20
Sandro Costa 2022.07.29 19:09 
 

Pelo que vi na comunidade, agora o HT é pago

Vinicius Favarin
322
Vinicius Favarin 2022.07.07 02:57 
 

Produto expirado, por que?

Andrew Lim
42
Andrew Lim 2022.06.01 05:31 
 

Product Expired

valeriosoares
14
valeriosoares 2021.12.25 17:11 
 

Cara vc é ssimplesmente fantásitico ao desenvolver uma ferramenta aao qual pode ajudar a milhares de pessoas a serem bem sucesso através do mercado financeiro e o bom é que vc não ilude ninguem dizendo que vai ficar rico da noite pro dia não vc nãao faz isso e ainda avisa dos riscos e nos dá estratégias que nos ajudam e muitto a ser consistente no mercado financeiro parabéns de verdade e obrigado.

inferno8419
14
inferno8419 2021.10.26 20:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

GuiClaudino
14
GuiClaudino 2021.09.26 21:33 
 

Parabéns pro desenvolvimento, estou acompanhando seu canal no YT e vejo a amor que tem no projeto. Top

Buitenzorg_Trx
14
Buitenzorg_Trx 2021.09.26 20:13 
 

Thanks for sharing

Pak Hong Poon
3013
Pak Hong Poon 2021.09.17 19:49 
 

interesting thanks for sharing

energybitcoin
89
energybitcoin 2021.08.10 23:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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