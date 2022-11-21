Ice Scalper

3.81

For a more refined algorithm capable of detecting highs and lows everyday, opt for :

Ice Scalper Pro!!! : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93215

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94060


Check my other products here : 

Pivot Points Master : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95744

Pivot Points Master MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95981

Check my other products here : 


Ice Scalper is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a highly effective monday breakout strategy, advanced money management, probabilistic analysis and advanced techniques that allow it to detect a change in trend very early. 

The strategy is executed with pending orders that are automatically triggered once the price crosses the indicated levels. The pending orders are placed at the level of the previous high for buy orders and at the level of the previous low for sell orders.

It should be noted, however, that the strategy performs by accumulating small gains with each trade. It is therefore important to choose a broker that offers low spreads and commissions coupled with fast order execution.

No Martingale or Grid trading strategies or other dangerous methods, which in the end explode your account.

The backtests presented in the screenshots were performed with the recommended settings. The settings are shown in the screenshots below but keep in mind that there may be better settings. Please download the free demo to perform your own tests.


Parameters:

1. Main parameters

  • Timeframe : The period of time used to identify highs and lows ;
  • Start_Bars : The number of candles from which to start looking for the previous highs and lows ;
  • Expiration_Hours : The number of hours of life of the pending order ;
  • Nb_candles : The number of candles to use to find the previous highs and lows ;
  • Magic number : This number must be unique for each EA in your account, because the EA use it to identify their own transactions (You can put any integer).

2. time parameter

  • StarttradingtimeHour : The hour  from which trades can be placed ;
  • StarttradingtimeMin : The minutes from which trades can be placed ;
  • EndtradingtimeHOUR : The hour s after which trades cannot be placed.
  • EndtradingtimeMin : The minutes after which trades cannot be placed.

3. Lot settings

  • Lots : The number of lots to be indicated manually ;
  • RiskPercent : The percentage of capital to risk for each trade (set to 0 to use Lots).

4. Parameter of the opening trades

  • shifthigh : The distance between the previous high and the the pending order ;
  • shiftlow : The distance from the previous low to the pending order ;
  • MinDistPoints : The minimum distance from the previous high (low) to the price that allows placing orders ;
  • Virtual_Tp_Points : The distance between the price of the pending order and the TP ;
  • Sl_Points : The distance between the price of the pending order and the Sl ;
  • Trailing_Sl_Points : The distance between the trailing stop and the current market price ;
  • Tsl_Trigger_Points:  The Trailing Stop is activated as soon as a trade has a profit above the trigger points.

5.Close trades settings

  • CLOSETimeframe : The basic period for the algorithm to close the position (the shorter it is the more it avoids big losses);
  • Period : The second period to permit the algorithm to filter noise.

6.Challenge settings

  • Drawdown_monitoring : If True The EA will close your trade if reach the daily_drawdown percent minus 5% ;
  • capital_challenge : The starting capital of your challenge account ;
  • drawndown_percent : daily drawdown in percentage not to be exceeded ;
  • O_drawndown_percent : the overall drawdown in percentage not to be exceeded.


Setup :

- Open 1H period charts for the EURUSD and USDJPY pairs.

- Attach the EA to each chart and make sure to set different magic numbers.

- Define the desired lot size, fixed (by defining Lots) and setting 0 to Riskpercent or dynamically calculated (Riskpercent).


*SetUTC - timezone. Default set UTC=2 is best, used by most brokers 



Reviews 21
MaleeSuwannee
94
MaleeSuwannee 2024.07.26 17:17 
 

nice

Supercocco
77
Supercocco 2023.03.02 10:55 
 

Backtesting is good on historical data . Let's see if can win also in the future. I will update this comment .

cutter44
201
cutter44 2023.02.05 05:40 
 

this ea works great good stuff only one I ever liked so far

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[Deleted] 2025.10.03 01:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

floworld
106
floworld 2024.09.06 23:58 
 

Having backtested the EA for some years. XAUUSD seemed to be the best option but since April 2023 no profit only slight losses. Changing settings hasnt really helped therefore not recommendable.

MaleeSuwannee
94
MaleeSuwannee 2024.07.26 17:17 
 

nice

fbq6257686
99
fbq6257686 2024.05.16 10:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jesus Torres Parraga
1079
Jesus Torres Parraga 2024.02.06 16:34 
 

inresant EA

40921423
78
40921423 2023.11.15 23:02 
 

Le backtest sur 2023 est négatif. Peu d'explication concernant les paramètres

Neil Richard Pinheiro
425
Neil Richard Pinheiro 2023.08.22 03:11 
 

1 trade in a week and it was a loss.

Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
11330
Reply from developer Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2023.08.22 11:02
Please read carefully the description.
Supercocco
77
Supercocco 2023.03.02 10:55 
 

Backtesting is good on historical data . Let's see if can win also in the future. I will update this comment .

ame95
65
ame95 2023.02.24 23:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
11330
Reply from developer Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2023.02.24 23:30
Thank you for your review.
Shinji Tanaka
131
Shinji Tanaka 2023.02.07 19:55 
 

5% return in one year. Maybe, this requires high leverage broker. It is stable EA. But, not impressive. Please advise if you have setting for US based forex broker. I mean my backtest result is 5% return per year. I am new to EA business. But, it has not shown the return on your web site. Even 5 star EA, some of them are not great as review suggest. There is no details discussion as other than saying great. It does not mean anything to most people. I really need to know why it is showing only 5% return per year in 1:50 levearage testing. Your result is based on 500:1 leverage? My backtest result is very different from your promise. Please tell me what is wrong with my backtest. Thanks in advance.

Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
11330
Reply from developer Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2023.02.07 20:39
Where do you see a 5% return in one year? I don't understand you. You give me one star just because you have a wrong interpretation? Did you test it or backtest it for 1 year? If you don't understand something just ask instead of giving a bad review. All the best for you though :)
iranshahijavad
64
iranshahijavad 2023.02.07 12:04 
 

What is the difference between the paid version and the free version?

Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
11330
Reply from developer Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2023.02.07 21:56
There are many improvements on the EA to be faster, capable of trading everyday and be reliable . Please download it to check it out!!!
cutter44
201
cutter44 2023.02.05 05:40 
 

this ea works great good stuff only one I ever liked so far

Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
11330
Reply from developer Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2023.02.05 10:30
I'm glad you enjoyed it. Thank you.
Liang Guo
472
Liang Guo 2023.02.02 16:30 
 

good

Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
11330
Reply from developer Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2023.02.05 10:30
Thank you
Joseph Nguyen
106
Joseph Nguyen 2023.01.26 18:07 
 

The EA works very good in the backtesting. The author also is very lovely. He will help if you have a question or need to add the features to the EA. Thanks for sharing this great EA.

Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
11330
Reply from developer Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2023.02.01 13:29
Thank you for your review, I appreciate your feedback.
KALW
14
KALW 2022.12.09 22:58 
 

Good job

Guilherme Jose Mattes
4208
Guilherme Jose Mattes 2022.12.05 13:09 
 

I still testing the EA, need to find better sets, but I think EA is good.. will update review in a week

Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
11330
Reply from developer Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2022.12.05 15:02
Thank you. I appreciate it and don't hesitate to post the results of your live trading !!!
acer56
196
acer56 2022.12.05 12:06 
 

The ea works fine and if you have any questions the seller supports very fast.

Justin TAPSOBA
28
Justin TAPSOBA 2022.12.03 02:28 
 

The EA works very well on backtests. especially in May 2022, with no losses. I am looking forward to testing it in réal conditions and will keep you informed

matheustran
15
matheustran 2022.12.02 19:05 
 

It's very good! I recommend!

Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
11330
Reply from developer Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2022.12.02 20:19
Thank you I appreciate it!
M0M013
24
M0M013 2022.11.28 23:47 
 

It’s been 2 days since I launched the EA and all trades are winning trades. I can’t wait to see if this will continue in the long term, so I will keep you posted. Also, can you add live signals so I can compare my trades to yours? I use ICMarkets as my broker. Thank you

Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
11330
Reply from developer Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2022.11.30 11:40
Thank you for your review. I will add a live signal soon.
12
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