KT Market Structure MT5

1

The KT Market Structure intelligently detects and displays Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Equal Highs/Lows (EQL), and various significant swing high/low points using our proprietary algorithm for accurate pattern detection.

It also offers advanced pattern analysis by effectively demonstrating the captured profit for each pattern.

A fully automated EA based on this indicator is available here: KT Market Structure EA MT5


Features

  • Accurate Pattern Detection: Our advanced algorithm analyzes multiple data points to ensure precise identification of market structure patterns.
  • Customizable Structure Magnitude: Adjust the structure magnitude to suit both day trading and swing trading strategies.
  • Comprehensive Market Markings: Alongside BOS and CHoCH, the indicator also displays EQL (Equal Highs/Lows) and marks significant swing points such as LH (Lower High), HH (Higher High), HL (Higher Low), and LL (Lower Low).
  • Clutter-Free Design Enhancing SMC Strategies: The indicator boasts a minimalist design that enhances Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies by reducing chart clutter, allowing traders to focus on essential market structures.
  • Fully Customizable and Compatible: The indicator is fully customizable and compatible with third-party indicators, allowing seamless integration into your existing trading strategies.
  • Comprehensive MetaTrader Alerts: Stay informed with full support for all MetaTrader alerts, ensuring you never miss a critical market movement.

What is BOS?

Break of Structure (BOS) is a fundamental concept in technical analysis that signifies a significant shift in market trends or momentum. It occurs when the price action breaks through a previous higher high or lower low, indicating a potential reversal or continuation of the current trend.

Identifying BOS patterns helps traders anticipate market movements and adjust their strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

What is CHoCH?

Change of Character (CHoCH) is a technical analysis term used to identify potential reversals in market trends. It occurs when the price action shifts from making higher highs and higher lows to making lower highs and lower lows, or vice versa.

This change signifies a transition in market sentiment, indicating that buyers or sellers are gaining control. Detecting CHoCH helps traders anticipate trend reversals early, allowing them to adjust their trading strategies to capitalize on new market directions.

What is EQL?

Equal Highs and Lows (EQL) refer to instances in the market where the price reaches the same high or low multiple times. This repetition indicates strong support or resistance zones in technical analysis.

Identifying EQL is crucial for traders as it highlights potential reversal points or consolidation areas, allowing them to anticipate market movements and adjust their trading strategies accordingly.

Key Takeaways

  • Understanding market structure is essential for effective Forex trading and strategy development.
  • Market structure provides clear visualizations of market dynamics, helping traders identify key levels, reduce losses, and improve trading accuracy.
  • Combining market structure with other indicators and aligning them to your unique trading style is key to achieving greater trading success.
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5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
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JoseAlejandroValverde
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JoseAlejandroValverde 2025.02.05 15:54 
 

no me funciona el indicador, y no me dan soporte. les sugiero verificar.

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Reply from developer Nitin Raj 2025.02.07 09:20
Could you please provide more details about the problem? Let me know what’s not working or if you see any error messages. I’d be happy to assist you!
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