Goldie Gold
- Experts
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Agus SantosoDISCLAIMER ON : The author of EA will not be held responsible for your losses or problems of any kind if the EA is directly or indirectly responsible for any losses.
Our software is provided “as is”, without any warranty or condition of any kind, express, implied or statutory.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 21 September 2025
- Activations: 5
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126488
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126489
The Goldie Gold Expert Advisor is a highly specialized trading algorithm designed exclusively for trading Metal Gold (XAU/USD). This EA incorporates a sophisticated combination of multiple breakout strategies to capture significant market movements during volatile trading sessions. Whether you prefer a martingale risk management approach or a traditional fixed-risk model, Goldie Gold is customizable to suit diverse trading preferences.
Key Features
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Breakout Strategy Integration:
- Combines several proven breakout strategies to identify and trade high-probability setups.
- Utilizes advanced logic to filter false breakouts, increasing accuracy and profitability.
- Adapts to both trending and range-bound market conditions for consistent performance.
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Risk Management Options:
- With Martingale:
- Allows the use of a martingale system for recovery trades in case of consecutive losses.
- Adjusts position sizes dynamically to recover losses while managing risk exposure.
- Without Martingale:
- Offers a safer, fixed-risk model with predefined take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels.
- Suitable for traders seeking steady account growth with minimal drawdown.
- With Martingale:
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Advanced Settings for Gold (XAU/USD):
- Optimized parameters tailored to the unique volatility and price behavior of XAU/USD.
- Customizable breakout levels to align with the daily, weekly, or intraday price action.
- Includes spread and slippage filters to ensure optimal trade execution in fast-moving markets.
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Automation and Monitoring:
- Fully automated trading with real-time market analysis.
- Features built-in monitoring systems to manage active trades and reduce risk exposure during adverse market conditions.
- Sends alerts and notifications for key trading events.
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User-Friendly Interface:
- Intuitive dashboard for easy parameter adjustments and trade monitoring.
- Suitable for both novice and experienced traders.
Benefits
- Maximizes profits from Gold's inherent volatility using precision-engineered breakout strategies.
- Customizable risk management ensures flexibility for conservative or aggressive trading styles.
- Reduces emotional decision-making by relying on pre-programmed, data-driven logic.
Recommended Usage:
The Goldie Gold EA is ideal for traders looking to profit from XAU/USD's dynamic movements with minimal manual intervention. Its versatility in risk management and breakout execution makes it suitable for both short-term scalping and long-term swing trading.
Note: Backtesting and optimization are recommended before live trading to align the EA's settings with your specific risk tolerance and market conditions.