NeuralFlow

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fyysJocFcRfnGWyh7iybGu02LnGa-PhT/view?usp=sharing

NeuralFlow DualPos Expert Advisor Full Manual — Version 9.41 · Revision 2 Trading algorithm for WIN/WDO — B3 / Genial Investimentos DualPos · Real TP in the Order Book · MA Range · Immediate Hedge · AI Filters Visual Panel · Economic Calendar · Multi-Robot · Native MT5 Chart Style Edinei Reguel · NeuralFlow · 2026 · Restricted use ★ What's New in This Revision This revision of the manual documents the latest updates to NeuralFlow DualPos v9.41, highlighting the new Take Profit as a real order-book order system and the redesigned chart visuals for multi-robot operation. Real TP in the Order Book (TPOrdemReal) — the Take Profit can now be sent as a genuine limit order to the exchange queue, with price/time priority and guaranteed execution once price crosses the level. This definitively resolves the cases where price moved past the TP without the position closing. See section 12. Simplified TP configuration — the TPFixoAtivo and TPUsarLimite parameters have been removed. Now TPFixoPontos both enables and defines the TP (0 = disabled), and chooses the execution mode. Old .set files still load normally. TPOrdemReal DX unlock fixed for WDO — the moving-average touch detection was rewritten to work identically on any instrument (WIN, WDO, or others), regardless of tick size. See section 10.2. Clean, native-MT5-style chart, per robot — native buy/sell arrows with no text or emojis, dotted trade levels in MT5's own style, and each chart shows only the operations of the robot running on it (filtered by Magic Number). See section 13. Trailing Stop now preserves the TP — internal fix: adjusting the moving stop no longer wipes out the position's take profit during the update. Compatibility: no action is required when updating. Saved configuration files (.set) from previous versions load normally — removed parameters are simply ignored by MT5. NeuralFlow DualPos — Full Manual v9.41 · Rev. 2 What's New §Table of Contents 1. NeuralFlow Overview 2. DX Filter — Distance from Moving Average 3. Moving Average Range 4. Buy/Sell Aggression 5. RSI — Relative Strength Index 6. Real Force 7. Candlestick Patterns — Pin Bar and Engulfing 8. AI Score 9. DualPos System (lifecycle, per-tier TP, immediate hedge, re-entries, target/stop) 10. DX Block After Stop · 2nd MA · Touch Detection (new) 11. Risk Management and Limits 12. Take Profit — Execution Modes and Real TP in the Book (new) 13. Chart Visuals and Multi-Robot Operation (new) 14. Economic Calendar 15. Visual Panel 16. Recommended Configuration
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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
AI Aurum Pivot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
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