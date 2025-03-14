Prime Win

**GBP/USD Dominator: Precision Trading for Consistent Profits**

Unleash the power of automated GBP/USD trading with Prime Win GBP/USD, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent profitability. This EA leverages optimized strategies, to capitalize on the unique volatility of the GBP/USD pair. Experience reliable performance and automated income potential.


**Key Benefits:**

* Simple and Intuitive Setup - Get Started in Minutes

* Conservative Trading Style for Reduced Risk

* Drawdown Protection System to Safeguard Your Account

* Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit Placement

* News Filter to Avoid Trading During High-Impact Events

* Compatible with All Account Types


Trading Recommendations

Symbol GBP?USD
Timeframe M1
Test From Last year
Settings Default or custom set files
Brokers Any, preferably with low spreads
Minimum Deposit 100 usd or equivalent
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick and open price only


Disclaimer

While Prime Win is built for long-term performance, always remember that Forex trading involves risks. Use the EA responsibly and trade within your risk tolerance.




Mpholebitsja07
19
Mpholebitsja07 2025.03.21 07:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmad Jawad
724
Reply from developer Ahmad Jawad 2025.03.25 03:48
Thankyou so much mate.
Reply to review