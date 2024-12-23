Hedge DCA Master MT5

Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it.











This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy.

Live Account with startlot 0.04 : Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4



Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704





www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507

delete space before com

I cut the loss and change the demo to Gold m15 because more happening on gold pair





The Key point:

Use my custom free indicator, you can download with setfiles here. Place indicators in MQL5/Indicators folder. It will not work with indicator uploaded to markets.

5 Entry Strategy

7 Exit Strategy

Dynamic TP

Pruning each side( buy or sell side). ( pruning = close strategy with most profit and least profit )

Pruning Hedge ( buy and sell) to reduce drawdown, activated when order above the preset numbers