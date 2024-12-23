Hedge DCA Master MT5
- Experts
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Benny SubarjaHello, I am Dipl.-Ing. Benny Subarja, CTA
I like to work around finance world. Please support my works. Thanks alot
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 23 December 2024
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it.
This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy.
Live Account with startlot 0.04 : Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4
Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704
www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507
delete space before com
I cut the loss and change the demo to Gold m15 because more happening on gold pair
The Key point:
- Use my custom free indicator, you can download with setfiles here. Place indicators in MQL5/Indicators folder. It will not work with indicator uploaded to markets.
- 5 Entry Strategy
- 7 Exit Strategy
- Dynamic TP
- Pruning each side( buy or sell side). ( pruning = close strategy with most profit and least profit )
- Pruning Hedge ( buy and sell) to reduce drawdown, activated when order above the preset numbers
Use Balance 2k-3k, after version 1.5 work in Gold M15(MaxDD=2145USD), EURAUD M15(MaxDD=627USD), GBPUSD M15(MaxDD=588USD), USDCHF M15(MaxDD=968USD), BTCUSD M15(MaxDD=735USD), XPTUSD M15 (Platinum)(MaxDD=1421USD)
MaxDD data backtested 2019-2025 with icmarket real account data. Disclaimer:
Past performance is no guarantee of future results
Use bigger balance to trade more secure. MT4 Version is here.