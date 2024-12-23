Hedge DCA Master MT5

Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it.



This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy. 

Live Account with startlot 0.04 : Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4

Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704


www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507

delete space before com

I cut the loss and change the demo to Gold m15 because more happening on gold pair


The Key point:

  • Use my custom free indicator, you can download with setfiles here. Place indicators in MQL5/Indicators folder. It will not work with indicator uploaded to markets.
  • 5 Entry Strategy
  • 7 Exit Strategy
  • Dynamic TP
  • Pruning each side( buy or sell side). ( pruning = close strategy with most profit and least profit )
  • Pruning Hedge ( buy and sell) to reduce drawdown, activated when order above the preset numbers


Use Balance 2k-3k, after version 1.5 work in Gold M15(MaxDD=2145USD), EURAUD M15(MaxDD=627USD), GBPUSD M15(MaxDD=588USD), USDCHF M15(MaxDD=968USD), BTCUSD M15(MaxDD=735USD), XPTUSD M15 (Platinum)(MaxDD=1421USD)

MaxDD data backtested 2019-2025 with icmarket real account data. Disclaimer: 

Past performance is no guarantee of future results


Use bigger balance to trade more secure. MT4 Version is here.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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