Zero Lag BBT3 MT5
- Indicators
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Benny SubarjaHello, I am Dipl.-Ing. Benny Subarja, CTA
I like to work around finance world. Please support my works. Thanks alot
- Version: 1.0
Is Zero Lag profitable? Not always, different system is for different pairs. You can play around with this indicator from Mladen, I have modified it with Bollinger Bands over T3.
You can change the period and how it calculate. MT4 version soon will be released too.
Please leave a review , it helps us and we will share more indicators. ....
Thank you and happy trading
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