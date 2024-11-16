Random DCA MT5

This Expert is using free indicator, please download BBMA MT5 here. This indicator use for exit strategy. Download BBMA and extract to folder MQL4/Indicators.

Expert is using Nick Shawn Dollar Cost Averaging and Random Buy or Sell at new High or new Low of the trend.

Very simple and effective, please remember to use lot size as small as possible. Example AutoLotDivide = 2000, you will have lot 0.01 each 1k of your balance. Or Just set manually at fixlot.





Backtest only for EU pair for now, please download set files RandomDCA_MT5_SetFiles1.2.zip

Please workbest mostly on D1 timeframe or W1, 0.01 lot each 1k or 2k.

W1 timeframe: XAUUSD, EURUSD

D1 timeframe: GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, EURCAD. NZDCAD. NZDUSD, EURNZD, EURCHF, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, NZDCHF, AUDCHF









See Signal Demo www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/random-dca/11212043

Please delete the space





Desription Input:

FixLot : set UseAutoLot to false, and this input will take control your LotSize.

: set UseAutoLot to false, and this input will take control your LotSize. UseAutoLot : you can set true or false

: you can set true or false AutoLotDivide : if UseAutoLot to true, this formula will take over: Balance / AutoLotDivide x 0.01 , example your balance 1000, AutoLot=2000, Lots=2000/2000x0.01 = 0.01

: if UseAutoLot to true, this formula will take over: Balance / AutoLotDivide x 0.01 , example your balance 1000, AutoLot=2000, Lots=2000/2000x0.01 = 0.01 MinDistancePips : Minimum Distance pips for next DCA order.

: Minimum Distance pips for next DCA order. Start_Time : Set when this EA to start.

: Set when this EA to start. End_Time : Set when this EA to end.

: Set when this EA to end. PastCandles : How Many past candles to read trends.

: How Many past candles to read trends. MinPipsRange : Minimum pips new high/low.

: Minimum pips new high/low. TrendQuality : input only 1 - 9

: input only 1 - 9 Comment : change comment order here.

: change comment order here. Only Buy : if true, then only buy order executed, very good for pair with big swap on Sell Position.

: if true, then only buy order executed, very good for pair with big swap on Sell Position. UseGrid : if true, add order on losing position

: if true, add order on losing position SL_Pips : set this to 0 ( No SL)

: set this to 0 ( No SL) Magic Number : this number to identify for this EA from other EA.

: this number to identify for this EA from other EA. IndexBBMAClose : if 0, there is a chance false signal. If 1, no false signal.











