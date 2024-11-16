Random DCA MT5

This Expert is using free indicator, please download BBMA MT5 here. This indicator use for exit strategy. Download BBMA and extract to folder MQL4/Indicators.

Expert is using Nick Shawn Dollar Cost Averaging and Random Buy or Sell at new High or new Low of the trend.

Very simple and effective, please remember to use lot size as small as possible. Example AutoLotDivide = 2000, you will have lot 0.01 each 1k of your balance. Or Just set manually at fixlot.


Backtest only for EU pair for now, please download set files RandomDCA_MT5_SetFiles1.2.zip

Please workbest mostly on D1 timeframe or W1, 0.01 lot each 1k or 2k.

W1 timeframe: XAUUSD, EURUSD

D1 timeframe: GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, EURCAD. NZDCAD. NZDUSD, EURNZD, EURCHF, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, NZDCHF, AUDCHF



 See Signal Demo www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/random-dca/11212043

Please delete the space


Desription Input:

  • FixLot : set UseAutoLot to false, and this input will take control your LotSize.
  • UseAutoLot : you can set true or false
  • AutoLotDivide : if UseAutoLot to true, this formula will take over: Balance / AutoLotDivide x 0.01 , example your balance 1000, AutoLot=2000, Lots=2000/2000x0.01 = 0.01
  • MinDistancePips : Minimum Distance pips for next DCA order.
  • Start_Time : Set when this EA to start.
  • End_Time : Set when this EA to end.
  • PastCandles : How Many past candles to read trends.
  • MinPipsRange : Minimum pips new high/low.
  • TrendQuality : input only 1 - 9
  • Comment : change comment order here.
  • Only Buy : if true, then only buy order executed, very good for pair with big swap on Sell Position.
  • UseGrid : if true, add order on losing position
  • SL_Pips : set this to 0  ( No SL)
  • Magic Number : this number to identify for this EA from other EA.
  • IndexBBMAClose : if 0, there is a chance false signal. If 1, no false signal.




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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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TICK STACK LTD
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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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