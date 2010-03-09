Five Minutes Opening Range Order Block MT5


Discount 50% for 20 first customers 


This Trading System from Scarface Trades.

This expert does not use dangerous martingale, grid , have stoploss and tp, recommended to use 1% risk and 1:2 RR Ratio.

The best pair is Tesla, i use icmarkets to backtest. It scan the 5 min opening range, and define order block after breakout the opening range, will take position on retest the order block.

So far i have backtested only Tesla make a good profit.

Download this set files 5minorobteslamt5.set.zip

Pair: TESLA

TimeFrame: M1


Description input:

  • Risk_Percent : use 1-3%
  • TP_Percent_FromSL : use 200 ( 1:2 ratio)
  • Start_Time : if opening market at 16:35(broker icmarkets) add 5minutes for input setting = 16:40
  • End_Time : add 3 hour from opening hour example 19:00
  • HourCandle : 16 see at Start_Time
  • MinCandle1 : minute from 1st candle should be 35 in this case
  • MinCandle2 : minute from 2nd candle should be 36 in this case
  • MinCandle3 : minute from 1st candle should be 37 in this case
  • MinCandle4 : minute from 1st candle should be 38 in this case
  • MinCandle5 : minute from 1st candle should be 39 in this case
  • DeleteLineByTP : set to true, if TP hit, all the line shouldbe deleted
  • DeleteLineBySL : set to false, if SL hit, all the line shouldbe deleted
  • UseFixLot : set to false, if true then lotsize define by FixLot
  • FixLot : Fix Lot Size



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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Expert Gold Cloud, use 3 position with risk percent when there is signal, If you set 1% , then 3 position x 1 % = 3% risk. 3 Position with 1:1, 1:2, 1:10 RR. BEP and trailing stop will be executed if the first TP reached. This in not always win expert advisor, but if in the right moment, it will give you nice profit, Please stick to Riskpercent 1-3. This expert not using Martingale or dangerous Hedging position. Attributes: Works best on XAUUSD H1 , ( QQQ.NAS H1, TSLA.NAS H1 , AMZN.NAS H1, min.
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