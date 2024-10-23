Ea trading prof

This Expert Advisor (EA) combines a set of advanced indicators that provide a comprehensive view of the market, making it ideal for trading on lower timeframes like 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. It delivers high performance in identifying trends and executing trades with speed and accuracy.

Key Features:

  • Reliable Performance: The EA uses a combination of advanced indicators to accurately identify market trends, allowing for enhanced trading decisions that align with market movements.
  • Professional Risk Management: It includes a strict risk management system designed to minimize losses and protect capital during trading.
  • Fully Automated: Trades are executed automatically based on signals derived from the included indicators, ensuring a quick response to market fluctuations.
  • Flexible Trading: Specifically designed for lower timeframes (1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute), making it suitable for scalping and fast-paced trend trading.

Indicators Used:

  • Exponential Moving Average (EMA):
    • Used to identify both fast and slow market trends, providing accurate and rapid trading signals.
  • Average Directional Index (ADX):
    • Helps determine the strength of the trend, ensuring trades are placed in markets with strong momentum.
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI):
    • Identifies overbought and oversold levels, contributing to the confirmation of bullish and bearish signals.

What Sets It Apart:

This EA combines modern analytical techniques with flexibility for trading on lower timeframes, making it an ideal choice for traders looking to achieve quick and consistent profits in volatile market conditions.


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Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
Experts
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
Robot 100M
Natthapon Prompakdee
Experts
Robot 100M Robot 100M is the EA developed from the combination of various strategies using both technical and fundamental. * Features - Place orders on many conditions such as Price Action and Indicators - Smart Money Management system - Combines indicators with Price Action - Auto Take Profit - Using strategies that help lower risk as much as it can to preserve funds * See trading results from 11/10/2018 to today of Robot V3.9 from the links below...   https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/De
ZenFin
John Davis
Experts
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
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Gold Eagle" - The Next Generation AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Step into a new era of gold trading with "Gold Eagle," an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) that combines cutting-edge AI technology with the best trading strategies available. If you're looking for a smart, efficient, and profitable solution to boost your trading success, then "Gold Eagle" is the perfect choice for you. Why Choose "Gold Eagle"? Advanced Technical Analysis: "Gold Eagle" uses a powerful combination of technical indicator
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SmartGrid Trader EA is a state-of-the-art automated trading system designed to maximize returns through a highly adaptive grid strategy . Whether trading in trending or ranging markets, this EA adjusts dynamically to market conditions, providing an optimal balance between risk management and profitability . Key Features of SmartGrid Trader EA: Dynamic Grid Adaptation : Unlike traditional grid systems, SmartGrid Trader leverages the Average True Range (ATR) to dynamically adjust the grid size acc
Precision Trend Bot
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Expert Advisor Parameters General Trading Settings Trading Mode: (TRADE_BOTH, TRADE_BUY_ONLY, TRADE_SELL_ONLY) Controls the direction of allowed initial entries. Magic Number: A unique ID for the EA to manage its own positions, allowing multiple EAs to run on the same account. Deviation Points: Allowed price deviation (slippage) for order execution in points. New Bar Entry Only: (True/False) If True, initial entries will only occur at the opening of a new M1 bar. One Basket Total Only: (True/Fal
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