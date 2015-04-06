GridMaster Pro EA

SmartGrid Trader EA is a state-of-the-art automated trading system designed to maximize returns through a highly adaptive grid strategy. Whether trading in trending or ranging markets, this EA adjusts dynamically to market conditions, providing an optimal balance between risk management and profitability.

Key Features of SmartGrid Trader EA:

  1. Dynamic Grid Adaptation:

    • Unlike traditional grid systems, SmartGrid Trader leverages the Average True Range (ATR) to dynamically adjust the grid size according to real-time market volatility.
    • This intelligent adaptation allows the EA to open trades at optimal intervals, capturing the most profitable price movements while minimizing unnecessary risks.

  2. Advanced Lot Scaling:

    • The EA employs a smart lot multiplier, which carefully scales up profitable trades while maintaining strict risk control.
    • It increases lot sizes only when market conditions favor it, ensuring robust capital protection even during unexpected market swings.

  3. Trend Filtering with Moving Averages:

    • SmartGrid Trader utilizes advanced trend filtering, relying on moving averages to align trades with the prevailing market trend.
    • This feature reduces the risk of counter-trend trades and significantly improves the probability of success.

  4. Adaptive Risk Management:

    • The EA features a dynamic stop-loss and take-profit mechanism, adjusting these levels based on current market conditions.
    • By combining aggressive profit capture with conservative risk management, SmartGrid Trader not only aims for consistent returns but also protects against significant drawdowns.

  5. Intelligent Profit Targets:

    • Designed to maximize daily profits, SmartGrid Trader allows traders to set customizable daily profit targets.
    • Once the target is reached, the EA stops trading, locking in gains and minimizing risk exposure for the rest of the day.

  6. Smart Exit Strategy:

    • In addition to its sophisticated entry system, SmartGrid Trader implements a smart exit strategy that continuously evaluates market conditions, closing trades at the most favorable times to optimize overall profitability.

  7. Versatile and Seamless Compatibility:

    • The EA is compatible with a wide range of trading instruments, including forex pairs, commodities, and different timeframes, making it suitable for diverse trading strategies.
    • Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, SmartGrid Trader adapts seamlessly to your trading style, delivering consistent results.

Why Choose SmartGrid Trader EA?

If you are looking for a trading system that combines cutting-edge technology, intelligent risk management, and sustainable profitability, then SmartGrid Trader EA is your ideal solution. Its user-friendly interface and powerful customization options make it suitable for traders of all levels of experience.

With SmartGrid Trader EA, you’re not just trading the markets; you’re trading them smarter. Unlock the potential of automated trading and start experiencing consistent returns with reduced risks today!


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5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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This Expert Advisor (EA) combines a set of advanced indicators that provide a comprehensive view of the market, making it ideal for trading on lower timeframes like 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. It delivers high performance in identifying trends and executing trades with speed and accuracy. Key Features: Reliable Performance: The EA uses a combination of advanced indicators to accurately identify market trends, allowing for enhanced trading decisions that align with market movements.
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Precision Trend Bot
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