Strategy Advisor Speedometer

The "Speedometer" Expert Advisor is based on a tick speed analysis strategy that identifies entry and exit points based on changes in the tick data rate. The Expert Advisor monitors tick dynamics and opens positions when a specified tick speed threshold is reached, allowing timely market entries during high activity and avoiding trades during low volatility.

The Expert Advisor supports the following settings and parameters:

Main Strategy Parameters:

FixedLot : Fixed lot size for each trade. Recommended value: 0.01 for testing.

: Fixed lot size for each trade. Recommended value: 0.01 for testing. TickCalculationPeriod : Tick speed calculation period in seconds (e.g., 11 seconds).

: Tick speed calculation period in seconds (e.g., 11 seconds). EntrySpeed : Minimum tick speed for entry (e.g., 3 ticks per second).

: Minimum tick speed for entry (e.g., 3 ticks per second). ExitSpeed : Tick speed for trade exit (e.g., 1 tick per second).

: Tick speed for trade exit (e.g., 1 tick per second). ConfirmExitTicks : Number of ticks at low speed after which an exit is confirmed.

: Number of ticks at low speed after which an exit is confirmed. ReverseTrades: Trade direction switch. If true, trade directions are reversed.

Trading Time Filter:

StartHour and EndHour: Trading start and end hours, allowing you to exclude night sessions and trade during active times.

Risk and Spread Management Parameters:

StopLossPips and TakeProfitPips : Stop loss and take profit settings in points for currency pairs (e.g., 50 and 500 pips).

and : Stop loss and take profit settings in points for currency pairs (e.g., 50 and 500 pips). MaxSpread: Maximum allowable spread in points for currency pairs (e.g., 30 pips).

Separate Settings for XAUUSD (Gold):

GoldStopLossPips and GoldTakeProfitPips : Stop loss and take profit for XAUUSD (e.g., 100 and 1000 pips).

and : Stop loss and take profit for XAUUSD (e.g., 100 and 1000 pips). GoldMaxSpread: Maximum allowable spread for XAUUSD (e.g., 300 pips).

Additional Parameters:

MagicNumber: Unique identifier for the Expert Advisor's trades (e.g., 111).

Optimization Recommendations: For best results, optimize the Expert Advisor using real ticks and the genetic algorithm method with settings tailored to specific currency pairs. This version is optimized for EUR/USD; for other pairs, it is recommended to adjust the EntrySpeed and ExitSpeed parameters.



