Strategy Advisor Speedometer

The "Speedometer" Expert Advisor is based on a tick speed analysis strategy that identifies entry and exit points based on changes in the tick data rate. The Expert Advisor monitors tick dynamics and opens positions when a specified tick speed threshold is reached, allowing timely market entries during high activity and avoiding trades during low volatility.

The Expert Advisor supports the following settings and parameters:

Main Strategy Parameters:

  • FixedLot: Fixed lot size for each trade. Recommended value: 0.01 for testing.
  • TickCalculationPeriod: Tick speed calculation period in seconds (e.g., 11 seconds).
  • EntrySpeed: Minimum tick speed for entry (e.g., 3 ticks per second).
  • ExitSpeed: Tick speed for trade exit (e.g., 1 tick per second).
  • ConfirmExitTicks: Number of ticks at low speed after which an exit is confirmed.
  • ReverseTrades: Trade direction switch. If true, trade directions are reversed.

Trading Time Filter:

  • StartHour and EndHour: Trading start and end hours, allowing you to exclude night sessions and trade during active times.

Risk and Spread Management Parameters:

  • StopLossPips and TakeProfitPips: Stop loss and take profit settings in points for currency pairs (e.g., 50 and 500 pips).
  • MaxSpread: Maximum allowable spread in points for currency pairs (e.g., 30 pips).

Separate Settings for XAUUSD (Gold):

  • GoldStopLossPips and GoldTakeProfitPips: Stop loss and take profit for XAUUSD (e.g., 100 and 1000 pips).
  • GoldMaxSpread: Maximum allowable spread for XAUUSD (e.g., 300 pips).

Additional Parameters:

  • MagicNumber: Unique identifier for the Expert Advisor's trades (e.g., 111).

Optimization Recommendations: For best results, optimize the Expert Advisor using real ticks and the genetic algorithm method with settings tailored to specific currency pairs. This version is optimized for EUR/USD; for other pairs, it is recommended to adjust the EntrySpeed and ExitSpeed parameters.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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