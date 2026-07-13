Ar Gold Fusion Pro EA

1

Current Launch Price: USD 69. This introductory offer is available for a limited time only


AR Gold Fusion Pro EA MT5


AR Gold Fusion Pro is a professional automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor combines four complete trading engines inside one coordinated master framework.

These are not four simple entry variations or basic strategy presets. Each engine is a complete backend trading system with its own internal market processing, signal evaluation, order execution and trade management structure.

All four engines work independently while remaining connected to one central framework.

Four Complete Trading Engines

AR Gold Fusion Pro contains four complete trading engines.

Each engine processes the market according to its own internal logic and manages its own trading activity.

The engines are integrated into one Expert Advisor, allowing the user to operate several complete trading systems from a single XAUUSD chart.

This structure removes the need to install and manage four separate Expert Advisors.

Independent Engine Control

All four engines are enabled by default.

The user can keep all four engines active or disable any engine directly from the Inputs section.

Each engine has a separate enable and disable control.

The user may operate one engine, two engines, three engines or the complete four engine configuration.

Disabling one engine does not stop or disturb the remaining engines.

This gives the user the flexibility to choose the engine combination that suits the account balance, broker conditions and personal trading preference.

Simple User Interface

The user interface has been designed to remain simple and practical.

The advanced market processing takes place inside the backend of the Expert Advisor.

The user does not need to configure complex indicators or technical parameters for normal operation.

The default configuration is already prepared for use.

The user only needs to select the required engines, choose the lot size and attach the Expert Advisor to the recommended chart.

A lightweight information panel displays the essential operating information without filling the chart with unnecessary controls.

Separate Lot Control

Each engine has its own fixed lot size setting.

The user can apply the same lot size to all engines or select a different lot size for each engine.

The default lot size is 0.01 for every engine.

Lot size must always be selected according to the account balance, leverage, broker contract specifications and personal risk tolerance.

Coordinated Master Framework

The central framework controls the complete operating structure of the Expert Advisor.

It initializes the selected engines, maintains separate trade identification and coordinates the activity of all enabled engines.

Each engine remains independently controlled while operating inside one organized system.

This provides the convenience of one Expert Advisor with the internal structure of four complete trading engines.

Recommended Trading Setup

Trading Symbol

XAUUSD

Recommended Timeframe

H1

Trading Platform

MetaTrader 5

Recommended Account Type

A Hedging account is recommended for the clearest independent operation of all trading engines.

Broker Compatibility

AR Gold Fusion Pro supports the normal two digit and three digit XAUUSD quotation formats used by MetaTrader 5 brokers.

No special broker price format is required.

Three digit Gold pricing may be preferred when the broker also provides stable liquidity, consistent quotations and reliable order execution.

A good two digit broker can also be used without difficulty.

The most important factors are execution quality, stable spread, reliable liquidity aggregation and reasonable slippage.

The broker name itself is less important than the quality of its XAUUSD trading conditions.

Suggested Account Balance

For the complete four engine configuration, a balance of 1000 dollars or more is recommended.

A balance of approximately 500 dollars may also be used for the complete configuration when conservative lot sizes and suitable broker conditions are selected.

Users operating only one or two engines may start with a smaller balance.

Depending on the selected engine, leverage, lot size and broker margin requirements, one or two engines may be tested with an account balance between 200 and 500 dollars.

The required balance is not fixed because every engine has a different trading structure and every broker may use different XAUUSD margin and contract specifications.

A larger balance provides more flexibility for operating several engines together.

Recommended Usage

Attach the Expert Advisor to one XAUUSD H1 chart.

Keep all four engines enabled to use the complete default configuration.

Disable any engine from the Inputs section when a smaller or more selective configuration is preferred.

Use conservative lot sizes during the initial testing period.

Test the Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live trading.

A VPS is recommended for stable and continuous operation.

Default Configuration

All four trading engines are enabled by default.

The default fixed lot size is 0.01 for each engine.

The information panel is enabled by default.

No external set file is required for normal operation.

The user may operate the default complete configuration or select an individual engine combination.

Important Information

Trading results can vary between brokers because of differences in spread, slippage, liquidity, execution speed, leverage, contract specifications and price feed.

Account balance recommendations are general guidelines and do not guarantee trading performance or protect an account from loss.

Users should select the number of active engines and lot sizes according to their own account conditions and risk tolerance.

Historical test results do not guarantee future results.

Risk Warning

Trading in financial markets involves risk and may result in financial loss.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits under every market condition.

Always test the Expert Advisor before live use and apply appropriate money management.
Recommended products
Quantum Adaptive Trading Engine
Orcun Kaya
Experts
Welcome to   QEA-PRIME Core Engine , a robust and fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the modern trader on MetaTrader 5. This EA is built on the core principles of institutional trading:   Trend Following, Momentum, and Strict Risk Management Unlike other robots, QEA-PRIME Core Engine does   not   rely on dangerous Martingale, Grid, or Averaging strategies. It aims for consistent growth by taking high-probability trades based on a clear, mathematical logic. The EA automatically adap
Platinum Trend Protected EA XPTusd
Oscar Moyano Rodriguez
Experts
Attention Platinum Traders! The XPTUSD Trend Protected EA doesn’t open trades randomly. It only enters when the trend is strong and the market confirms it. Avoids noise and random movements that destroy accounts. Smart risk: reduces exposure after losses and capitalizes on winning streaks. Each trade is independent—no martingale, grid, or hedging. Progressive trailing stop secures profits while letting the trend run. Adapts to London, New York, and intermediate sessions. Controlled drawdown and
MACD ProLab mt5
Osama Echchakery
Experts
MACD EA is a flexible MT5 Expert Advisor built around the classic MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) concept, designed for traders who want control, clarity, and customization . MACD is one of the most widely used tools in technical analysis because it combines trend direction and momentum in a clean, testable way. It adapts well across different markets and timeframes (Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, and more). This EA takes the MACD concept and turns it into a configurable trading fr
Chrysos Unified
Mose' Panizza
5 (3)
Experts
Chrysos Unified MT5 Chrysos Unified MT5 is a professional multi-symbol automated trading system designed to manage XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD from a single chart. The EA combines selective entry logic, intelligent market filters, dynamic trade management, and independent risk controls for each supported symbol within one unified trading framework. Live Signal THIS WEEK ONLY For a limited time, selected Expert Advisors are available for only $69 . Prices will return to their regular valu
US30 Quantum breakout
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
US30 Pre-Market Breakout EA The US30_PreMarket_Breakout_EA is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) index. This Expert Advisor utilizes a pre-market breakout strategy to capture early momentum moves with precision. It is built for efficiency, incorporating dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, break-even triggers, and time-based exits to maximize profitability while controlling risk. Key Trading Features Pre-Market Breakout
Price Action Trender
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
HMA Crossover
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Hull Moving Average Crossover EA – MT5 Harness the speed and precision of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) in a fully automated trend-following system for MetaTrader 5. The Hull Moving Average Crossover EA is designed for traders who want fast reaction to emerging trends without sacrificing structured risk control. By combining a user-defined fast HMA with a slower HMA, the EA identifies potential momentum shifts early — while managing risk dynamically through ATR-based protection. Built for clari
Ravi Gold SMC
Ravinath Parak
Experts
Product:   SMC-based automated trading robot for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1 timeframe. Core Strategy:   Enters trades using institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC)—Liquidity Sweeps, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Breaker Blocks—with traditional swing levels as a fallback. Key Feature – Intelligent Hedge:   Places a pending hedge order exactly at the original position’s stop loss. The hedge activates only if the stop is hit, trails profits faster (10 pips vs. 60 pips for the original), and is de
Stochastic Gold Scalper
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
Stochastic Gold Scalper Automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 trading on candlestick patterns with optional Stochastic oscillator confirmation, controlled grid strategy, and flexible capital management DESCRIPTION Stochastic Gold Scalper is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5, designed for fully automatic and disciplined trading based on classical candlestick analysis. Instead of trading based on subjective feelings, the system operates according to objective rule
Supertrend Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3 (2)
Experts
Introducing the SuperTrend Strategy Multicurrency EA MT5, a cutting-edge trading tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This expert advisor harnesses the power of the Supertrend Indicator to automate trading across multiple currency pairs, catering to both novice and experienced traders looking to maximize their market potential. With its sophisticated trading strategy that includes advanced signal logic, this EA stands out by offering features such as grid recovery, hedging options, and co
Gold Trade Manager MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Experts
Gold Trade Manager MT5 is a manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who open trades manually and want a clearer way to manage existing positions directly from the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 35 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built fr
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Venom Gold EA
Mustafa Pishori
Experts
Welcome to Venom EA — The Precision Multi-Engine System Hello, traders! I am excited to introduce Venom EA , a refined and strictly disciplined trading system engineered for today’s volatile market conditions. I didn’t build this EA to trade every single price tick. I built it to focus on what actually works: patience, structure, and aggressive capital protection. My mission with Venom EA is simple: Deliver sharp, efficient, and intelligently optimized trading performance. You don't need to unde
Andean Oscillator Scalping by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
This strategy is designed for  high-frequency scalping , utilizing the  Daily High/Low  levels and the  Andean Oscillator  to identify optimal trade opportunities. It works best in volatile market conditions where price frequently reacts to key levels. How It Works: • Daily High/Low Levels act as dynamic support and resistance zones where price often consolidates or reverses. • Andean Oscillator measures momentum shifts and trend strength, confirming entries with high precision. • Trade Entry:
Amazing EA for BTC
Satendra Kumar Gupta
Experts
Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA Overview Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades using a single trading strategy based on trendline breakout detection . The EA is designed for traders who prefer a focused approach instead of combining multiple indicators. The Expert Advisor continuously monitors price action and opens Buy or Sell positions only when a trendline breakout signal is detected. It also includes built-in money management, pyramiding, trailing stop manag
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Forex Multi Indicators
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Expert Advisor which monitorizes market with various indicators as CCI, MACD, STOCH, EMA and RSI, it could be configured in it's indicators params, forex symbols, timeframes and schedule operations during the day. Without any symbols or timeframes selected it runs over current symbol and timeframe. It has a risk managment set options and multiplies the fixed lot as the balance increase without convert the account in a casino. If nop is triggered the expert awaits the close of all operations and
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Future EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
3 (5)
Experts
This expert is the newest expert of our team. We want to implement the latest market strategies in it. A long-term project of several years If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price. An expert based on mixed strategies We will combine several strategies in this expert Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and... Attributes of Version 1.0: Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs Can be used
Tortuga Loonie Raider MT5
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Experts
Tortuga Loonie Raider is an advanced adaptive grid system engineered specifically for the Canadian Dollar crosses AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is not a blind "hit and miss" grid that only survives by stacking averaging orders. It enters on real market structure and manages every basket with adaptive logic and several independent layers of protection. How it works On the M15 timeframe the EA looks for statistically stretched, mean-reverting conditions using Bollinger Bands and RSI. When price is over
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Experts
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
SAWA Netting Grid EA
Alejandro Funes
Experts
This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
Stocks Trade MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
Experts
Stocks Trade — A Sector-Specific Trading Robot Powered by Machine Learning We present to you the most effective portfolio-based approach combined with a strictly limited sector of trading instruments. The primary goal is to enable anyone to trade US stocks without prior preparation. We aim to trade as many of the most stable US equities simultaneously as possible to ensure maximum deposit safety while achieving substantial returns over a relatively short period. Links to help you learn more abo
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
MLTA by Vertice
Camille Eric Tronel
Experts
Introducing MLTA by Vertice – A Cutting-Edge Trading Solution At Vertice , we firmly believe that data-driven insights can significantly enhance trading performance. MLTA (Machine Learning Technical Analysis) is our fully automated trading strategy, designed to streamline decision-making and optimize trade execution with precision. How It Works MLTA leverages advanced computational techniques to identify the most optimal trading channel within a specified time horizon T . This channel is mathem
Valkyra XAU Hedging
Prabir Sarkar
Experts
Valkyra XAU Hedging Valkyra XAU Hedging is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The EA is intended for traders who prefer an automated and structured approach to managing gold market activity. Gold markets can behave differently from many forex pairs due to changing volatility, session movement, and spread conditions. Because of this, some traders prefer trading systems that are focused specifically on XAUUSD market behavior. Valkyra XAU Hedging is designed
Gold Dual Window
Pedro Salar Montoro
Experts
Gold Dual Window is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. The strategy combines trend structure, multi-timeframe confirmation and controlled pullbacks. The system only searches for trades during two configurable trading windows, avoiding continuous exposure throughout the entire session. Main features: - EMA 11, 34 and 103 trend structure on M5 - M15 trend confirmation - ADX and +DI / -DI directional filters - Real pullback detection - Recovery candle
Gold EMA Cross
Nguyen Chung
5 (1)
Experts
Gold EMA Cross EA Gold EMA Cross is an automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe . The EA uses a combination of EMA crossover signals and higher timeframe trend filtering to capture short-term movements in the gold market while maintaining strict risk management. This strategy focuses on precision entries , controlled drawdown , and flexible profit management , making it suitable for professional traders and prop firm environments. Signal:  https://www.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
Gold Tensor AI EA
Arslan Rouf
Experts
Startup setting Before the first run, set the first protection input to false. This input is an activation safeguard. After it is disabled, the EA can operate normally. Overview Gold Tensor AI EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for Gold and XAUUSD symbols. It uses a campaign-based execution model rather than a single entry signal. Before opening or managing positions, the EA evaluates directional pressure, momentum, volatility, spread conditions, current exposure,
AR Scalper Pro EA Mt5
Arslan Rouf
Experts
AR Scalper Pro EA MT5 AR Scalper Pro EA MT5 is a gold-focused Expert Advisor designed for traders who want an automated scalping system for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. The robot is built around short-term gold price movement, fast order execution, controlled exposure, spread protection, and structured trade management. The Expert Advisor is designed to work on XAUUSD / Gold and is optimized for active market conditions where gold produces short-term directional movement and frequent price reactio
Gbpusd Quant Brain EA
Arslan Rouf
Experts
Gbpusd Quant Brain EA MT5 Overview Gbpusd Quant Brain EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated trading on the GBPUSD pair. The EA uses a structured rule-based trading approach with market condition checks, trade timing filters, risk settings, and automated trade management. It is developed mainly for GBPUSD and is intended for users who want a pair-specific automated trading system rather than a multi-symbol or high-frequency trading robot. The recommended chart setup
AI Chart Assistant Mt5
Arslan Rouf
Utilities
AI Chart Assistant MT5 AI Chart Assistant MT5 is a professional manual chart intelligence exporter for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want to use ChatGPT with real, structured and deeply prepared MT5 market context. Most traders use ChatGPT for trading analysis by typing simple questions like: “Analyze this chart” “Should I buy or sell?” “Find support and resistance” The problem is that ChatGPT cannot properly analyze a chart without complete market context. AI Chart Assistant MT5
FREE
AR Trader Practice Coach Mt5
Arslan Rouf
Utilities
AR Trade Practice Coach MT5 is a chart-based practice utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to train their manual trading decisions on historical price movement without sending real orders to the broker. The tool creates a live-style practice environment directly on the MT5 chart. You can replay market movement, place virtual BUY or SELL trades, manage SL and TP levels, close trades manually, and review your practice results through an on-chart trade history panel. Thi
FREE
Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine
Arslan Rouf
Indicators
Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator created for Bitcoin market structure analysis. The indicator is designed to help traders observe daily price behavior, possible daily extreme areas, liquidity sweep conditions, and market status. It is a manual decision-support tool and does not execute trades automatically. Overview Bitcoin often moves through wide daily ranges. This indicator helps organize that movement into a simple structure vie
FREE
Gold Dominator Pro
Arslan Rouf
Experts
Gold Dominator Pro MT5 Overview Gold Dominator Pro is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed for automated trading on Gold symbols such as XAUUSD and common broker suffix variants like XAUUSDm. The EA uses a structured rule-based trading engine. It checks market direction, volatility, spread conditions, trade timing, and internal signal quality before opening a trade. The purpose of the EA is to provide organized automated trade execution for Gold with configurable risk and trade manag
Gold Daily Analysis Engine
Arslan Rouf
Indicators
Gold Daily Analysis Engine Gold Daily Analysis Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for XAUUSD daily structure analysis. The indicator helps traders observe daily gold movement through structure levels, daily range behavior, liquidity sweep conditions, reaction zones, and a simple market status panel. It is a manual decision-support tool and does not place trades automatically. Overview Gold can move quickly during active market sessions. This indicator is designed to organize the da
FREE
AR Quant Binance Futures Bridge MT5
Arslan Rouf
Utilities
AR Quant Binance Futures Bridge MT5 is a professional utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to bring selected Binance USDT-M Futures symbols into MT5 for charting, analysis, and indicator-based workflows. With this product, you can load Binance Futures symbols, including altcoin futures, directly into MetaTrader 5 even if your broker does not offer those markets. Once loaded, you can open the generated charts in MT5, apply your indicators, use your templates, and analyze Binance Futures pri
FREE
Quantum Observation Engine
Arslan Rouf
Indicators
Quantum Observation Engine Quantum Observation Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for visual market observation and manual decision support. The indicator helps traders read current market conditions through a clean panel and structure-based visual information. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It is not an Expert Advisor and it does not provide automatic trading execution. Overview Quantum Observation Engine focuses on market state analysis. It observes recent candle beha
FREE
Gold Future Engine EA
Arslan Rouf
Experts
Gold Future Engine EA MT5 Overview Gold Future Engine EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated trading on Gold symbols such as XAUUSD and common broker suffix variants. The EA uses a structured rule-based trading engine with market condition checks, volatility filters, spread control, lot management, and configurable trade protection settings. It is developed mainly for Gold trading on the H4 timeframe. The system is intended for users who want an automated Gold tradin
Pending Stop Pro MT5
Arslan Rouf
Indicators
Pending Stop Pro MT5 Indicator Professional Pending-Stop Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Pending Stop Pro MT5 Indicator is a visual trading tool designed to display structured pending-stop style signals directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. This indicator is created for traders who want a clear chart-based signal system with entry levels, stop-loss levels, target zones, signal status, and professional visual guidance without automatic trade execution. The recommended market is Gold / XAUUSD
Pending Stop Pro EA Mt5
Arslan Rouf
Experts
Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 Professional Pending-Stop Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 is a structured Expert Advisor designed for traders who want a clear, visual, and controlled pending-stop trading system inside MetaTrader 5. The EA is built around pending-stop style entries, professional chart visualization, multi-target trade planning, risk display, and several recovery management options. It is designed to help traders identify and manage planned breakout-sty
AR Gold Force Pro EA Mt5
Arslan Rouf
Experts
AR Gold Force Pro EA MT5 AR Gold Force Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for automated gold trading. It uses a structured 9 Strategy Engine, pending order execution, automatic market profile selection, and built-in trade protection to manage different gold market conditions. The EA is developed for gold symbols such as XAUUSD, GOLD, and broker-specific gold symbols with suffixes or prefixes. The recommended timeframe is H1. Main Concept Gold can move
AR Gold AI Matrix EA MT5
Arslan Rouf
Experts
LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING: VIEW LIVE RESULTS AR Gold AI Matrix EA AR Gold AI Matrix EA is a two-engine Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The system combines two independent trading engines named Neural Matrix and Causal Nexus. Each engine has its own market analysis process, trade identification, fixed lot setting, and position management structure. The engines can operate together or individually. A user can enable one engine or both engines according to
Filter:
Md Forhad
235
Md Forhad 2026.07.28 07:21 
 

very bad ea. minimum 1000 need or 500 usd. this ea strategy 4 take 5 order Between 1-3 pips. when go Against market no order take to recover fund, unless market come previous market or 50 pips sl hit or 250 dollar loss. strategy 3 1 week no order hit it take pending order 100 or 150 pips distance. strategy 1 take order slow & strategy 2 take some order but profit give 1-4 dollar & sl hit 12-20 dollar. my real account loss 500 usd last 2 days at a time.., must improve risk management

Reply to review