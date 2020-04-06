Gold Fx Algo Prime

Advanced Supply & Demand Algorithm – Fully Customizable & Data-Optimized

Gold Fx Algo Prime is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed around institutional Supply & Demand trading principles, enhanced with trend structure validation, session filters, and advanced risk management.

The strategy was extensively backtested using historical Gold (XAUUSD) data, applying Bayesian optimization logic to fine-tune parameters and reach an optimal balance between accuracy, risk, and reward.

Because of the universal nature of supply & demand imbalances, the EA performs effectively not only on Gold, but also on Forex pairs and indices when properly configured.

This EA is 100% customizable, allowing traders to adapt it to their broker, symbol specifications, timezones, and risk preferences.

It provides the flexibility to customize your setting allowing multiple uses for the EA such as Hybrid Strategies supervising manually the EAs performance or leaving it to fully automate the entries and exits.





(Disclaimer: Past Performance Does Not Guarantee Future Profitability)





Key Features

✔ Institutional Supply & Demand zone detection

✔ Multi-swing market structure trend confirmation

✔ ATR-based adaptive stop loss & take profit

✔ Dynamic risk-based or fixed lot sizing

✔ Advanced trading session filters (Asia, London, New York)

✔ Day-of-week trading filters

✔ Automated breakeven management

✔ Works on Gold, Forex pairs, and Indices

✔ Optimized with Bayesian logic on historical data

✔ Designed for MT5 Strategy Tester & real accounts

Recommended Symbols

XAUUSD (Gold) – Primary optimized asset

Major & minor Forex pairs

Indices (US30, NAS100, GER40, etc.)

Recommended Timeframes

Zone detection: M15

Trade entries: M5

(Adjustable)

The screenshots show back testing on Gold from 1 month, 1 year, 3 years and different risk to reward ratios 1:2,1:3 and 1:4 current default setting are profitable but feel free to tweak the setting and risk management to your liking and trading style and drawdown tolerance. this is not a prop firm friendly EA, in fact most EAs are not, but it does recover with significant speed given the right risk to reward.