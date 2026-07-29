8 XAUUSD BREAKOUT STRATEGIES — ONE CHART, ONE EA

Gold Anvil Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor created specifically for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5.

It combines eight built-in breakout strategies in one EA. Attach it to one XAUUSD chart, select your lot size and let the system monitor the market for trading opportunities.

All eight strategies work from one chart and manage their trades automatically.

IMPORTANT: A MetaTrader 5 hedging account is required.

LIVE MONITORING

Follow the EA’s live trading

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384981



SETUP AND USER GUIDE

Read the installation and settings guide:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770711

WHY CHOOSE GOLD ANVIL BREAKOUT?

Eight XAUUSD breakout strategies

All strategies run from one chart

Fully automatic trade entry and management

Simple Fixed Lot mode

Automatic risk-based lot sizing

Daily drawdown control

Minimum and maximum equity controls

Economic news filter

Clear trading information panel

Enable or disable individual strategies

Compatible with many broker Gold symbols

HOW IT WORKS

Gold Anvil Breakout monitors XAUUSD and waits for breakout conditions.

When one of the eight strategies finds a valid setup, the EA can place pending orders around the breakout area. It then manages the trade using that strategy’s built-in rules.

Every strategy has its own settings and internal timeframe. This allows the EA to look for different types of Gold breakout opportunities.

You do not need to open eight charts or select a special chart timeframe.

CHOOSE YOUR LOT-SIZING MODE

Fixed Lot

Fixed Lot is the simplest option and is recommended for new users.

Select a lot size such as 0.01, and each enabled strategy will use that lot size when it finds a valid setup.

Start with the smallest lot accepted by your broker.

Max Account Drawdown

This advanced mode automatically estimates lot sizes using your account balance, selected drawdown target and historical strategy information.

The drawdown percentage is used for lot sizing. It is not a guaranteed maximum loss.

If you are unsure which option to use, select Fixed Lot mode.

BUILT-IN ACCOUNT CONTROLS

Gold Anvil Breakout gives you control over how and when it trades.

Available controls include:

Account minimum-equity stop

Account maximum-equity target

Daily drawdown limit

Broker-time daily reset

Economic news protection

Individual strategy switches

When an enabled safety level is reached, the EA can stop opening new trades and manage its own Gold positions and pending orders.

ECONOMIC NEWS FILTER

The optional news filter uses the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar.

It can pause new entries before and after important USD events, including:

CPI

FOMC

Nonfarm Payrolls

Other high-impact economic news

QUICK INSTALLATION

Open your broker’s XAUUSD or Gold chart. Attach Gold Anvil Breakout. Enable Algo Trading. Select Fixed Lot mode. Choose the smallest suitable lot. Keep the default strategy settings. Check the information panel for the EA’s status.

RECOMMENDED STARTING SETTINGS

Enable all eight strategies

Select Fixed Lot mode

Use 0.01 or the smallest lot accepted by your broker

Keep the default strategy settings

Leave Aggressive Lot Scaling disabled

Use a stable internet connection or VPS

The EA waits for valid market conditions. It may not open a trade immediately after installation.

REQUIREMENTS

MetaTrader 5

Hedging account

XAUUSD or a ANY Gold symbol

Algo Trading enabled

Stable internet connection or VPS

Sufficient margin for the selected lot size

Netting accounts are not supported.

Broker symbols with a prefix or suffix, such as XAUUSDm, can be used

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Gold Anvil Breakout is designed specifically for XAUUSD.

Backtests and live monitoring do not guarantee future performance.

Start with a small lot size and use only money you can afford to lose.