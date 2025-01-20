DS Gold Robot MT5

4.31

Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with XAUUSD pairs. With its advanced analytical capabilities, DS Gold Robot constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends, patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from Monday to Friday and all positions are secured with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break Even, as well as additional security (max loss, max dd%) and also Recovery System. With this robot, you will be able also to generate good cashback (many websites offer the option and you recovery part of spread that you pay for broker) from your account, generating additional income in this way. The robot has a MaxOrders function that controls the number of positions, by default, it is set to 5, but it can be adjusted to any number, for example, setting it to 1 will make the robot open only one position.To simplify the process of starting the robot, all functions have been set to default, the only parameter that needs to be changed is the lot size. The DS Gold Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will send you access to the group, as well as the manual, and our support will help you with everything.

The discounted price is $599 valid until 31 December 2025. The price without a discount is $1299.

After purchasing or renting the DS Gold, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: Bitcoin Robot Grid, Gold Indicator, AX Indicator or Multi Indicator)

Features:
  • Accessible price
  • Compatible with all brokers
  • The popular currency pair, XAUUSD
  • Maximum number of open positions per day
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Quick installation, only one parameter must be changed
  • Private group with excellent support that will help you at every step
  • Panel showing forex calendar, daily pips, daily profits, current market session, and more...
  • All positions are protected by an automatic Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, and Break Even
  • Further development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided for free

Parameters:

  • Lots - the lots size
  • Take profit - is a set as default
  • Stop Loss - is set as default
  • Breakeven - is set as default
  • Trailing Stop - is set as default
  • Maximum daily drawdown %
  • News filter - report for USD currency
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • Gold trend - function checking the long trend on the XAUUSD pair
  • Max orders per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA
  • Trading days - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Friday
  • Max split orders - you can change the 5 positions to other value for example 1-2-3-4
  • OCO Mode, for clients who do not use a Hedging account or have accounts with US brokers
  • Volume Filter - checks market volume in real time to avoid opening a position in a shallow market
  • Totalprofit - an additional parameter if you want EA to close positions based on the profit given in currency rather than Take Profit
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the Broker's history and make it unique, simply change the magic number and trade comment
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions
  • All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M5 chart on the XAUUSD, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default.
  • DS Gold Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:10 up to 1:1000. 

    Information:

    • Pair: XAUUSD
    • Timeframe: M5
    • Minimum lots: 0.01
    • Platform: MetaTrader 5
    • Minimum deposit: 1000
    • Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
    • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

    Updates:
    The current version of this robot is 7.2. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

    Price:
    The robot costs $599, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. We provide excellent support through all the steps.

    Comentários 33
    Esting Alexis Puerta Perez
    141
    Esting Alexis Puerta Perez 2025.12.05 13:14 
     

    I've been using the DS GOLD EA for a week and have had good results. I've followed the instructions in the manual and when I have any doubts I consult support. Otherwise, the DS GOLD EA has performed well.

    BlueSky-Design
    148
    BlueSky-Design 2025.10.06 11:57 
     

    I’m very happy with the DS system — its performance has been excellent! Even when gold is extremely volatile and moving strongly in one direction, the system remains solid and reliable.

    DREAMINGGH
    84
    DREAMINGGH 2025.09.09 15:59 
     

    I have been using this ea for a few weeks now and can say it does what it says. understanding is needed on the time setting and making sure you are using the right time frame too. great support too.

    Esting Alexis Puerta Perez
    141
    Esting Alexis Puerta Perez 2025.12.05 13:14 
     

    I've been using the DS GOLD EA for a week and have had good results. I've followed the instructions in the manual and when I have any doubts I consult support. Otherwise, the DS GOLD EA has performed well.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.05 14:28
    Thank you for adding the review, and if you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
    soalce1212
    19
    soalce1212 2025.10.08 09:30 
     

    I backtested this EA, and the results looked almost too good to be true — fewer than five losing trades and an incredible win/loss ratio. Based on that, I decided to purchase the DS GOLD ROBOT about two months ago. For the first month, I ran it on a demo account, and the performance seemed decent. However, once I switched to a live account, I watched my £1,000 balance steadily decline. The bot tends to close profitable trades very quickly but lets losing trades run with large drawdowns — for example, a 0.01 lot trade can result in a loss of around £186. Following the recommended setup (0.01 with five open trades), the losses quickly add up. In the support group, the developer often shares results from other bots that are performing well but avoids showing results for this specific EA. When users ask for transparency or share concerns, their messages are often deleted. Overall, this bot is not worth the money. The backtest results are completely inconsistent with real-world performance, and I can only recommend it if you want to watch your account balance disappear.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.30 20:06
    Unfortunately, not all clients fully understand how the Forex market works. In recent weeks, XAUUSD has been very volatile, so running a robot with a very small deposit is not advisable, as it uses a recovery system and therefore needs a larger margin. But it’s always easier to say that the robot is bad instead of supporting its further development. You are welcome👍📊
    BlueSky-Design
    148
    BlueSky-Design 2025.10.06 11:57 
     

    I’m very happy with the DS system — its performance has been excellent! Even when gold is extremely volatile and moving strongly in one direction, the system remains solid and reliable.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:21
    Thank you for adding the review, and if you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
    DREAMINGGH
    84
    DREAMINGGH 2025.09.09 15:59 
     

    I have been using this ea for a few weeks now and can say it does what it says. understanding is needed on the time setting and making sure you are using the right time frame too. great support too.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:21
    Thank you for adding the review, and if you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
    Vadim Cebotari
    43
    Vadim Cebotari 2025.08.29 21:33 
     

    Amaizing EA.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:20
    Thank you for adding the review, and if you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome 👍📊
    ONE T
    92
    ONE T 2025.07.10 08:19 
     

    It's been 2 weeks since I've been running it as a gold demo. I'll see a little more and then move to live mode. If you just give up your greed, it's the best ea. If you have any questions, please reply as quickly as possible during operating hours. Thank you. Best ea

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:21
    Thank you for adding the review, and if you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
    abuaman
    110
    abuaman 2025.07.08 12:07 
     

    Good EA!

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:20
    Thank you for adding the review, and if you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome 👍📊
    peterh217
    299
    peterh217 2025.06.19 19:28 
     

    Super EA. Der EA ist bisher profitabel.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:21
    Thank you for adding the review, and if you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
    Inigo Hernandez Ruiz
    153
    Inigo Hernandez Ruiz 2025.06.10 08:28 
     

    Tanto el EA como el soporte tecnico funcionan como se dice en la descripción. Muy buenos los dos, he de decir que el EA lo tengo desde hace poco pero me da buenas impresiones y el soporte tecnico en seguida esta para ayudarte. Muy contento.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:20
    Thank you for adding the review, and if you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome 👍📊
    Nes
    75
    Nes 2025.05.14 06:00 
     

    The DS Gold Robot on the 5-minute gold chart has been running for a few weeks now, and it’s been a lifesaver. Just drop and pick trade size and active hours, then hit “Auto-Trading.” I get steady little wins without staring at the screen all day. Plus, the support team is fantastic—super friendly, lightning-fast, and they made setup a total breeze!

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:21
    Thank you for adding the review, and if you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
    DanielCoroban
    118
    DanielCoroban 2025.03.11 10:37 
     

    One of the best robots, if you know how to set it up you will have profit without losses. very good. I RECOMMEND!

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:20
    Thank you for adding the review, and if you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome 👍📊
    Y C
    39
    Y C 2025.02.19 14:18 
     

    I've been using the EA for a few days now, and it has generated good profits. The support is excellent, thank you!

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:21
    Thank you for adding the review, and if you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
    Justin Green
    178
    Justin Green 2025.02.06 04:34 
     

    so far, it is profitable, but the backtest doesn't match the live testing at all, which is worrisome. I will update my review in the future.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.02.10 23:16
    I have sent you a message now, please check. You haven't received access to the group or manual yet, so it's a bit too early to add a review.
    Update: The review is added for purpose, still we don't send access and they don't reply, 5 days offline...
    Navapon Na Nakorn
    178
    Navapon Na Nakorn 2025.02.05 11:03 
     

    There is a quick response, but the answers do not address the question directly, and they avoid answering straightforwardly. I will change the rating once I receive an answer that directly addresses my question and resolves my issue. -I did a backtest and forward test during the same period. The backtest performance does not match, and the order execution times are different.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.02.10 23:15
    Hi. DS Gold robot works perfectly, we added the results yesterday. Backtesting operates in a 24-hours mode, and you can inquire about it sending for me private message, rather than intentionally posting negative opinions and comments. We provide the best support and this review is added on purpose to destroy a product that works exceptionally well. The last results are available on comment section.
    Update: The review is added for purpose, 6 days ago we a sent message for the user and is offline...
    PEDRO E PEREZ
    936
    PEDRO E PEREZ 2025.02.04 14:08 
     

    This Robot is very good, with good performance and very good customer service, I recommend it to anyone.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:22
    Thank you for adding the review, and if you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
    ltea57055
    76
    ltea57055 2025.01.31 06:12 
     

    Very good EA with quick customer support!

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:21
    Thank you for adding the review, and if you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome 👍📊
    Kenneth Law
    610
    Kenneth Law 2025.01.30 12:43 
     

    My account have been blow!

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.02.10 23:17
    Hi. We don't know why they are blocked sending messages between users on MQL5, but we can guess... We also checked his other reviews, and they are all negative, it appears that he does it on purpose, or maybe works with other seller. Unfortunately, we have no control over how each client uses the robot, most don't even read the manual. The results from DS Gold are available on the comment section👍📊
    Update: The review is added for purpose, 2 weeks without reply..
    Ida Bagus Jagatdhita Karana
    267
    Ida Bagus Jagatdhita Karana 2025.01.30 09:42 
     

    Great service

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:22
    Thank you for adding the review, and if you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
    tofin100
    62
    tofin100 2025.01.29 09:11 
     

    The user support and service are great. The first results of the DS EA look promising.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:22
    Thank you for adding the review, and if you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
    vitinpt
    72
    vitinpt 2025.01.28 14:52 
     

    23-01-2025 -----Tests are very good. Now testing on real.----

    ----

    After 3 months of testing:

    ----

    22-04-2025

    Real trades do not match with test. Backtesting is completly different.

    It operates in a very different way on real.

    Several looses with SL.

    Even in Telegram, chats are blocked when EA is loosing money so you cannot comment to avoid negative comments. Also delete messages when they don't want others users whach it.

    Be aware of this EA.

    I do not recommend it.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70469
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.08 12:10
    Unfortunately, from time to time there are clients who don’t really understand how this system works. DS Gold uses a recovery system, so it doesn’t hit Stop Loss all the time, and it has been working very well here for almost a year. I recommend contacting our team, they will help you with the setup. You are welcome👍📊
    12
