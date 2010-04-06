Forex 21 Minor Pairs MAX Spread Display
- Yardımcı programlar
- Jairzino Rivelino Williams
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
METATRADER4
This program is designed to monitor and evaluate the market performance of 21 minor currency pairs by tracking key metrics such as maximum spread and the time of occurrence.
For each selected currency pair, the program calculates the current spread and compares it against the highest recorded spread. If a new maximum spread is detected, it updates the maximum value and logs the time. The spread information is dynamically displayed.
Additionally, every hour, the program prints out the displayed data of the maximum spread values and their respective times into the log file, allowing for a historical record of performance that can be reviewed later.
The program tracks the following 21 minor currency pairs:
AUDCAD
AUDCHF
AUDJPY
AUDNZD
CADCHF
CADJPY
CHFJPY
EURAUD
EURCAD
EURCHF
EURGBP
EURJPY
EURNZD
GBPAUD
GBPCAD
GBPCHF
GBPJPY
GBPNZD
NZDCAD
NZDCHF
NZDJPY
By continuously updating and logging this information, the program provides an essential tool for market analysis and monitoring spread movements.
About the Developer:
Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader algorithm creation. Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4, I have successfully passed proprietary trading challenges. Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.