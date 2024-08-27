Introducing the Open Order Timer EA



Introducing Open Order Timer, an Expert Advisor that automatically opens positions at your desired times with just a few clicks. This powerful tool takes the guesswork out of timed trading, allowing you to focus on your strategy while the EA handles the execution.



Key Features:



Open trades at specific time per day

Specify buy or/ and sell orders for each time slot

Adjust lot size, stop loss, and take profit for each order

Configure trades based on the open transaction conditions

Fully customizable to fit your trading style

Recursive function allows you to overwrite timer function and open order any time if there is no open transaction

You may also specify the EA start and end time



Input Parameters:

1. Buy Info

Enable Buy

Magic Number (for Buy order)

Hour to Buy (Server Time) (0-23)

Minute to Buy (Server Time) (0-59)

Profits to take (in Points)

Stop Loss (in Points)

Open Buy Order Timer Condition

a. When No Opened Buy Transaction with the Same Magic Number



b. When No Opened Buy/ Sell Transaction with Same Magic Numbers



c. When No Opened Transaction



d. Just Open When Time's Up

2. Sell Info

Enable Sell

Magic Number (for Buy order)

Hour to Buy (Server Time) (0-23)

Minute to Buy (Server Time) (0-59)

Profits to take (in Points)

Stop Loss (in Points)

Open Sell Order Timer Condition

a. When No Opened Sell Order with Same Magic Number



b. When No Opened Buy/ Sell Order with Same Magic Numbers



c. When No Any Opened Transaction



d. Just Open When Time's Up



3. Special Recursive Mode

Enable Special Recursive Mode so that:

the Hour/ Minutes to Buy/ Sell in the Buy Info/ Sell Info sessions will be set as invalid.



the Open Buy/ Sell Order Timer Condition in the Buy Info/ Sell Info sessions will be set as invalid.



it will open Buy/ Sell orders immediately if there is no open transaction in the MT4 account.



once the orders closed, it will open orders immediately (if not specify Minute below).

Recursive at Specific Minute: only for recursive mode. If next cycle starts, it will not start immediately but with specific minute.

Recursive at Minute (0-59)



4. Other Info



Slippage allowed (in Points)

EA Start Date Time (Server Time)

EA End Date Time (Server Time, Disable if '1970.01.01 00:00:00')



By using Open Order Timer, you may leverage the EA's adaptability to experiment with different trading approaches and strategies.

Download the Open Order Timer EA today and take your trading to the next level. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, you'll be able to execute your strategy with precision and confidence.

Start trading smarter, not harder. Happy trading!





