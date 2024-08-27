Open Order TImer

Introducing the Open Order Timer EA

Are you tired of manually opening trades at specific times? 

Are you longing for a trading tool that can execute orders with pinpoint precision?

Are you struggling to time your trades accurately in a fast-paced market environment?

Introducing Open Order Timer, an Expert Advisor that automatically opens positions at your desired times with just a few clicks. This powerful tool takes the guesswork out of timed trading, allowing you to focus on your strategy while the EA handles the execution.


Key Features:

  • Open trades at specific time per day
  • Specify buy or/ and sell orders for each time slot
  • Adjust lot size, stop loss, and take profit for each order
  • Configure trades based on the open transaction conditions
  • Fully customizable to fit your trading style
  • Recursive function allows you to overwrite timer function and open order any time if there is no open transaction 
  • You may also specify the EA start and end time 


Input Parameters:

1. Buy Info

  • Enable Buy
  • Magic Number (for Buy order)
  • Hour to Buy (Server Time) (0-23)
  • Minute to Buy (Server Time) (0-59)
  • Profits to take (in Points) 
  • Stop Loss (in Points)
  • Open Buy Order Timer Condition
    • a. When No Opened Buy Transaction with the Same Magic Number
    • b. When No Opened Buy/ Sell Transaction with Same Magic Numbers
    • c. When No Opened Transaction
    • d. Just Open When Time's Up

2. Sell Info

  • Enable Sell
  • Magic Number (for Buy order)
  • Hour to Buy (Server Time) (0-23)
  • Minute to Buy (Server Time) (0-59)
  • Profits to take (in Points) 
  • Stop Loss (in Points)
  • Open Sell Order Timer Condition
    • a. When No Opened Sell Order with Same Magic Number
    • b. When No Opened Buy/ Sell Order with Same Magic Numbers
    • c. When No Any Opened Transaction
    • d. Just Open When Time's Up


3. Special Recursive Mode 

  • Enable Special Recursive Mode so that: 
    • the Hour/ Minutes to Buy/ Sell in the Buy Info/ Sell Info sessions will be set as invalid.
    • the Open Buy/ Sell Order Timer Condition in the Buy Info/ Sell Info sessions will be set as invalid. 
    • it will open Buy/ Sell orders immediately if there is no open transaction in the MT4 account. 
    • once the orders closed, it will open orders immediately (if not specify Minute below).
  • Recursive at Specific Minute: only for recursive mode. If next cycle starts, it will not start immediately but with specific minute. 
  • Recursive at Minute (0-59) 


4. Other Info

  • Slippage allowed (in Points)
  • EA Start Date Time (Server Time)
  • EA End Date Time (Server Time, Disable if '1970.01.01 00:00:00')


Get Started Today! 


By using Open Order Timer, you may leverage the EA's adaptability to experiment with different trading approaches and strategies.
Download the Open Order Timer EA today and take your trading to the next level. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, you'll be able to execute your strategy with precision and confidence.
Start trading smarter, not harder. Happy trading!


Filtro:
bernhardine
19
bernhardine 2025.09.23 08:57 
 

Gaaanz schlecht, ich vermute es ist einfach nur rip off. Dieses tool hat keine funktion. Habe den provider angeschrieben, keine reaktion. Habe die angeschrieben, die das tool positiv bewertet haben, keine reaktion. Bemerkenswert dass alle die das produkt positiv bewertet haben kurz nach erscheinen ihre bewertung abgegeben haben und dann niemand mehr. Finger weg!!!

Rispondi alla recensione