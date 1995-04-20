WaSpread MT4
- Indicatori
- Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 2 settembre 2024
WaSpread MT4 Indicator shows the current spread in pips with color.
* Set the Spread Threshold and the color to identify when the current spread is below or above the Spread Threshold.
* Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Spread Label on the chart.
* Write the font and the font size for more confort.
* Activate alert if the current spread is above the spread threshold.
* For more precision, the user can choose to show the decimal numbers.
* The user will never enter a trade with a large spread, WaSpread MT4 Indicator will notify with the sound.